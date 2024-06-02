"Eisenbahner " Railroad Cookies - a Folksy unique Christmas cookie recipe from Austria with almond paste and jam filling (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This year, I have a unique holiday cookie recipe for you. Delicious “Railroad” cookies. Buttery chocolate shortbread, delicate marzipan cream, and aromatic tart-sweet orange marmalade combined in one cookie. You name it- taste explosion predetermined 😉 And they have a super cool name! It looks like a railroad track, hence the name Eisenbahner, which means railroad man in German.

What are Eisenbahner – “Railroad” Christmas cookies

Every year at Christmas I take it upon myself to try a new Christmas cookie recipe, simply to be able to surprise my loved ones with something new in the Christmas cookie jar.

This year, I have chosen a traditional Christmas cookie recipe from my grandmother and made it my own “Homemade holiday cookies with a twist” 😉. Eisenbahner in Englisch “Railroad” Cookies. The recipe originates in Austria and Germany, but unfortunately, I couldn’t find any more facts about the recipe.



Railroad cookies consist of a crispy shortbread base, left and right; an incredibly delicious almond paste is sprayed in a strip that looks like train tracks. After baking, the center is still filled with a delicious jam, and the cookies are cut.

Now, the cookies sound super elaborate, but they are not. The cookies are baked in long “railroad” rails and cut into individual cookies. So you get a lot of cookies made quickly and with little effort. Great, right?!?

“Railroad” Christmas cookies but my way.

Originally, railroaders were made with a light shortbread base and a fruity berry jam smeared on top. But…. I prefer something more chocolatey and love the combination of chocolate and orange. That’s why I have a chocolate shortcrust pastry and take an aromatic sweet-tart orange marmalade as a jam. Simply incredibly ingenious in taste 🙂

Some thoughts and tips on this vintage Christmas cookie recipe

Firstly, please use cold butter for the shortbread.

I grease the work surface and the dough roller well to make it easier to move the dough strips.

The jam must be warmed in the microwave and then stirred with a spoon until smooth.

I pipe the almond mixture on immediately after the 1st baking of the dough strips.

If you have shortbread left over just cut out a few cookies 😉

Instead of orange marmalade I love to use raspberry or currant jam both harmonizes with the chocolate shortbread also quite wonderful.

The cookies can be stored in the refrigerator or in a cool place up to 3 weeks.

Hopefully, I could convince you with my enthusiasm and rapture to try my recipe for “Railroad” Christmas cookies this year. It’s a unique holiday cookie flavor combination.

Lastly if you make these Railroad Christmas treats, be sure to leave a comment and/or give this recipe a rating! Above all, I love to hear from you guys and always do my best to respond to each and every comment. And of course, if you do make this recipe, don’t forget to tag us onInstagram! Looking through the photos of recipes you all have made is my favorite .

Sweet hugs

Nina

Railroad Christmas Cookies – a folksy Austrian Christmas Cookie Recipe







5 from 1 vote Recipe by NinaCourse: christmas cookies, Dessert Cuisine: austrian Servings 80 cookies Prep time 40 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes Calories 57 kcal resting time 15 minutes These are delicious, easy Austrian Christmas cookies. These cookies are made of a crisp chocolate short pastry dough. The side tracks are made of a marzipan egg white sugar paste and filled in the middle with a tangy orange marmalade. One batch contain 80 cookies and the recipe is done in about 90 minutes. Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients Chocolate short pastry dough

240 g 240 flour all purpose

160 g 160 butter unsalted, cut into small cubes

80 g 80 sugar

2 tbsp 2 cocoa powder unsweetened ,for example bensdorp

1 pinch 1 salt

1/2 tsp 1/2 baking powder

1 1 egg yolk

1 tbsp 1 vanilla sugar

1 tbsp 1 water optional, if you feel that the dough is dry and crumbly add 1 or 2 tbsp to the dough .

Almond paste tracks filling

200 g 200 almond paste also known as marzipan, cooled in the fridge for 1 hour

15 g 15 butter room temperature

1 1 egg white

20 g 20 powdered sugar

1 tbsp 1 ground almonds

400 g 400 orange jam fine cut, for the filling Directions Chocolate short pastry dough

In a bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment on mix together the flour and butter until everything looks like ground nuts .

Add all the other ingredients and mix until the dough comes together.

If the dough is dry and crumbly add 1 tbsp and mix again . Add another if the dough still feels crumbly and won't come together.

Form the dough into a ball and wrap it with cling fling and put it for 10 minutes into the fridge.

Method 1

After the resting time form a log.

Dust your surface lightly with flour that the dough will not stick to the surface when rolled out. Dust your rolling pin as well.

Now roll the lock into a rectangle 36cm x 35cm

Cut 4 stripes lengths wise .

Transfer the dough stripes with the help of a spatula or dough card carefully onto a backing tray prepared with baking paper.

If the dough stripes tear don't worry just stick them together. Use a dough card to bring the stripes back into a rectangular form if necessary.

You might need to use 2 baking trays to bake all 4 stripes.

Bake the chocolate short pastry stripes for 10 minutes at 175C fan (350F)

Method 2

Take the chocolate dough out of the fridge and cut into 4 equal parts .

Roll every part into a log about 30 cm long.

Lightly dust a parchment paper with flour put 2-3 logs onto the parchment paper. Leave some space between the logs and roll them into rectangular stripes which are 35 cm long and 8cm wide.

Repeat that process with the other logs.

Bake the stripes for 10 minutes at 175C Fan (350F)

Almond paste filling

First crate the almond paste with a rough grater.

Then mix in a mixing bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attached the egg white with the sugar until stiff and glossy .

Now whisk in another bowl the grated almond paste, ground almonds and the butter together.

Add half of the stiff egg white mixture and fold it into the almond butter batter .

Add the rest of the egg white mixture and fold it in again.

Fill the batter into a piping bag with a 1cm (0,25 inch) open star piping tip (Number 19 or 20)

When the chocolate cookie dough stripes are baked for 10 minutes let them slightly cool and then start piping the tracks.

Pipe two tracks on each side of every chocolate cookie stripe and bake again for 10 more minutes.

Jam filling

When the baking time is almost over pour the orange jam into a bowl and reheat it for 1-2 minutes in your microwave. The orange jam should be at body temperature . Stir the jam with a spoon until smooth.

Take the baking trays out of the oven and fill the middle of every strip with the orange jam.

Let the train track stripes sit for about 10 minutes and then cut them into train track cookie slices. Every cookie should be about 1,5cm large (thats about 0,6 inch).

Transfer the cookies onto a cooling rack and let them cool completely .

When the cookies are cooled you can store them into airtight cookie boxes but make sure to put a piece of baking parchment between the cookies before you add the cookies on top of each other.

Store the cookies in your fridge. They will stay good and delicious for up to 3 weeks.

Have a lovely christmas time with your family and I hope you love those cookies as much as we do. Nutrition Facts Calories: 57kcal

Carbohydrates: 8g

Protein: 1g

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.2g

Monounsaturated Fat: 1g

Trans Fat: 0.1g

Cholesterol: 7mg

Sodium: 18mg

Potassium: 19mg

Fiber: 0.3g

Sugar: 5g

Vitamin A: 61IU

Vitamin C: 0.2mg

Calcium: 9mg

