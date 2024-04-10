Electric Small kitchen Appliances list (10 Essential Ones) (2024)

Kitchen appliances are a great way to make cooking and cleaning easier, but they can also be bulky and take up a lot of space. If you have a small kitchen, it’s important to choose appliances that are both functional and space-efficient. In this article, I am going to explain what you need to know about the best small kitchen appliances, how to choose them, and where to buy them.

List of Important Electric Small Appliances

1. Blender:

A blender is one of the most important small kitchen appliances you need in your kitchen. A blender can make smoothies, milkshakes, soups, pureed vegetables and fruits, and more. There are different types of blenders available on the market today including manual and electric options. I highly recommend that you buy an electric blender since it’s much easier to use than a manual option.

2. Toaster:

A toaster is another indispensable small kitchen appliance that you should have in your home. A toaster can make delicious toast and bagels for breakfast, or it can warm a slice of bread for dinner. There are different types of toasters to choose from including electric, pop-up, and conveyor toasters. I recommend that you buy a pop-up toaster since it’s the easiest option to use.

3. Food Processor:

A food processor can be used to chop vegetables and fruits, grind meat or nuts, mix batter, and more. These small kitchen appliances come in different sizes including mini and large options. I recommend that you buy a mini food processor since it’s easier to store than the larger versions.

4. Slower Cooker:

A slow cooker is a must-have for any kitchen. It’s an electric pot that allows you to cook food slowly over several hours, making it perfect for soups and stews. You can also use it to make rice, beans, and other dishes that require hours of cooking time.

5. Air Fryer:

An air fryer is a small kitchen appliance that allows you to cook food without using any oil or fat. It uses hot air to create a convection current around your food and brown it without adding any oil. This makes it perfect for cooking things like French fries and chicken wings without making them too greasy.

6. Immersion Blender:

An immersion blender is another small kitchen appliance that’s convenient for making sauces and soups since it doesn’t require any other equipment or space on your countertop. This is a must-have if you love making homemade sauces and soups since it’s easy to use and clean up.

7. Electric Kettle:

An electric kettle is another kitchen tool that can help you save time and money in the long run. You can use it to make tea or coffee without having to wait for the water to boil on the stovetop, which makes it perfect for when you’re in a rush.

8. Microwave:

A microwave can be a convenient tool to have in the kitchen, especially if you’re someone who loves eating frozen foods or fast food. It’s also helpful for heating leftovers and making quick meals when you don’t have much time to cook.

9. Coffee Maker:

Having a coffee maker in your kitchen can help you save money on expensive lattes and cappuccinos. It’s also convenient for when you just want to make yourself a cup of hot chocolate at home instead of having to go out for one.

10. Rice Cooker:

Rice cookers are great for when you want to make rice but don’t have the time to wait for it to boil on the stovetop. They also come in handy if you’re a fan of Japanese food since they can be used to prepare sushi rice, and many other types of Asian cuisine.

Where to Get Small Electric Appliances for Kitchen

Online:

You can find all the small appliances for your kitchen online, no matter where you live. You can shop at stores like Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe’s to find the best deals on everything from microwaves to coffee makers.

Local Stores:

If you prefer to shop locally, you can find small appliances for your kitchen at stores like Target and Walmart. You can also check out local appliance repair shops that specialize in fixing small appliances for their selection of products.

Thrift Stores

You can also find small appliances for your kitchen at local thrift stores and used appliance stores. These stores often sell their inventory at a lower price than the major retailers, so you may be able to get more value for your money.

