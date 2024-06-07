Elena Ruz Sandwich Recipe (2024)

I made this as written on brioche sliders side by side with ones where I subbed jellied cranberry sauce. Even with just a little strawberry jam we found the original too sweet. The combo was a little jarring at first bite which was surprising because I love salty/sweet. To be fair, I find most jams too sweet for my taste so I'm sure it's me.Not to say I'd never have it again but I've loved the cranberry version for years so that's probably going to be my first choice. Thank you for sharing.