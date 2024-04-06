Elk Burger Recipe (Best Juicy Elk Burgers) (2024)

↓ JUMP TO RECIPE 5 from 6 votes

What’s the best way to cook elk burgers? It's my elk burger recipe! (Of course. Haha) Learn my top tip for the juiciest, most moist ground elk burgers around. Hunters and other connoisseurs of wild game will definitely want to know your secret for cooking elk burgers. You’ll also get ideas for elk burger seasoning, toppings, side dishes, and more!



Are you looking to up your game regarding cooking wild game? You are not going to want to miss today’s piece on the best way to cook ground elk.

Never tried elk? Well, why not try something new this BBQ and grilling season with this elk hamburger meat recipe?

If the taste of venison has put you off of wild game, I hope you’ll give elk a chance. It’s game without that strong “gamey” taste. Nevertheless, like venison, it’s a very lean healthy meat.

🍔 Elk Burger Recipe Ingredients

What do you need to make elk burgers? Here’s what you need for the elk patties:

1 lb. ground elk meat (454 grams)

(454 grams) 2 tablespoons avocado oil (olive oil may also be used)

(olive oil may also be used) Salt and pepper

Cooking oil spray

3 hamburger buns

3 slices cheese (optional)

(optional) Any other burger toppings you enjoy

To make elk hamburgers, you’ll also need a cast iron skillet or grill pan, spatula, and (maybe) a meat thermometer. If you are a grill master, you could also try grilling elk burgers. Bring them to your next cookout!

Today though, we’re going to make pan fried elk burgers on the stove top. That way, you can enjoy juicy burgers any time of the year!

What is the best fat to add to elk burger?

The best fat for ground elk burgers will be a heart-healthy mono- or unsaturated fat like avocado oil or olive oil. You get a healthy, delicious burger without having to sacrifice nutrition or flavor.

Elk is so lean that many butchers and cooks add beef fat, butter, or ghee to ground elk. The added fat helps keep the meat from drying out while cooking, but it negates the benefit of elk being low in saturated fat. This is the best elk burger recipe 😉, because we’re making juicy elk burgers while keeping the saturated fat low.

➕ How to Make Elk Burgers

Here are the step-by-step instructions for how to make elk burgers:

Use clean hands to mix the salt, black pepper, and avocado oil into the ground elk. Shape the elk patties into 3 large patties that are each about 3½ inches (8.9 cm) in diameter and ½-¾ inch (1.3-1.9 cm) thick.

Spray a cast iron skillet with cooking spray. Heat the skillet over medium heat for a few minutes. Carefully place the elk patties in a single layer in the heated pan.

Cook the elk patties for 4-5 minutes per side over medium heat. If making cheeseburgers, top the burgers with cheese during the last 1-2 minutes of cooking. Serve on burger buns with your favorite toppings.

Leftover elk burger patties can be refrigerated for 3-4 days, or you can freeze them. Crumbled burger is great in elk burger chili, a burger bowl, sloppy joes, elk meat tacos, or soup.

Can you eat elk burgers rare?

From a food safety standpoint, you’re really not supposed to eat rare elk burgers. Ground elk is supposed to be cooked to a minimum safe internal temperature of 160F or 71C (source) using a meat thermometer. IMVHO, this temp leads to overcooked burgers, but I'm giving you this information so you can make your own decisions.

⏲️ How long to cook an elk burger?

How long to cook elk burgers? Cook for a total of 4-5 minutes per side over medium heat.

💡 How to keep elk burgers from falling apart?

If your elk burgers tend to fall apart, add a binder to the meat before shaping into patties. Eggs, flour, bread crumbs, and dry oatmeal will all help your elk burgers to stick together.

🧂 Elk Burger Seasoning

Wondering how to season elk burgers? Some say the best seasoning for elk burgers is Worcestershire sauce. Here are some other ideas for seasonings and sauces you can mix with elk meat:

Salt and pepper

Steak seasoning

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Basil

Oregano

Tajin

Worcestershire sauce

Red wine vinegar

Tomato sauce

Liquid smoke

Sriracha

Taco seasoning

Low Calorie Teriyaki sauce

Italian seasoning

Creole seasoning

Cajun seasoning or red pepper flakes (for spicy burgers!)

🧀 Elk Burger Toppings

Want to know how to top an elk burger? Here are some toppings for elk burgers that you can mix and match:

Pepper jack cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Sliced tomatoes

Lettuce

Cooked bacon

Ketchup

Mustard

Caramelized onions

Crispy onion

Pickles

Mayonnaise

BBQ sauce

Bacon jam

Coleslaw

Pickled jalapenos

Blue cheese

Ranch dressing

Guacamole

Pico de Gallo (or another salsa)

FAQs

What do elk burgers taste like?

IMHO, elk burgers taste most similar to lean ground beef. I find elk to be a bit more flavorful than beef, but not in a strong and unpleasantly game-y type of way. You can substitute elk and lean ground beef for each other in recipes.

Are elk burgers good?

Elk burgers are generally considered delicious by many due to their flavorful meat. However, taste is subjective, and personal preferences vary. Why not try this recipe and judge for yourself?

Is ground elk healthier than ground beef?

Yes, elk meat is leaner than beef, containing lower fat and cholesterol levels (source). It's also rich in protein, making it a healthier choice for those seeking a leaner alternative to traditional beef.

How do you make smoked elk burgers?

You can smoke elk burgers similar to these smoked burgers made with beef. I’d add avocado oil to the elk hamburger (same as in this recipe) to keep the burgers nice and juicy.

How to make an elk burger oven recipe?

To make elk burgers in the oven, preheat to 375F (190C). Season elk patties with preferred spices, place on a baking sheet, and bake for about 15-20 minutes, turning once, until done to your liking. Serve in buns with desired toppings.

Where to buy elk meat?

If you don’t have hunters in the family, you can buy elk meat from US Wellness Meats. At the time of this writing, elk burger is $18.75 per pound (USD). Keep an eye out for seasonal sales!

🥗 Side Dishes for Elk Burgers

What are some good sides for elk burgers? Try side salads, potato wedges, or these other side dish ideas for elk burgers:

Air Fryer Jicama Fries

Frozen Sweet Potato Fries

Air Fryer Frozen French Fries

Smoked Mac and Cheese

Ore Ida Tater Tots Air Fryer

Kale Apple Slaw

👩🏻‍🍳 Ground Elk Recipes

Make more elk hamburger recipes by substituting the ground meat in these recipes for elk:

Air Fryer Turkey Burgers (No Breadcrumbs)

How to Make a Healthy Burger

Air Fryer Stuffed Burgers

You may also enjoy Elk Meatloaf.

📖 Recipe Card

Watch How to Make It! Elk Burger Recipe (Best Juicy Elk Burgers) Summer Yule What’s the best way to cook elk burgers? It's my juicy elk burger recipe! 5 from 6 votes Rate Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Cook Time 9 minutes mins Total Time 9 minutes mins Course Dinner Cuisine American Servings 3 Calories 344 kcal Equipment ▢ Cast Iron Skillet

▢ Spatula

▢ Kitchen Thermometer Ingredients ▢ 1 lb. ground elk (454 grams; I get mine here

▢ 2 tablespoons avocado oil

▢ salt and pepper, to taste

▢ cooking oil spray

▢ 3 slices provolone cheese (optional)

▢ 3 hamburger buns

▢ elk burger toppings (I used mayo, crispy onion, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce) Don't be a stranger! 😊If you love this recipe, please come back and leave a rating. This helps readers and I'd love to hear from you. Thank you ❤️ Instructions Use clean hands to mix the salt, black pepper, and avocado oil into the ground elk. Shape the elk patties into 3 large patties that are each about 3½ inches (8.9 cm) in diameter and ½-¾ inch(1.3-1.9 cm) thick.

Spray a cast iron skillet with cooking spray. Heat the skillet over medium heat for a few minutes. Carefully place the elk patties in a single layer in the heated pan.

Cook the elk patties for 4-5 minutes per side over medium heat. If making cheeseburgers, top the burgers with cheese during the last 1-2 minutes of cooking. Serve on burger buns with your favorite toppings.

Note: Ground elk is supposed to be cooked to a minimum safe internal temperature of 160°F or 71°C (use a meat thermometer to check). IMVHO, this temp leads to overcooked burgers, but I'm giving you this information so you can make your own decisions. Notes 💭 Expert Tips from a Dietitian This is a level 2 recipe (transition or weight maintenance). Elk is a lean, high-quality protein that is rich in a wide assortment of essential vitamins and minerals. Elk meat is rich in a wide assortment of B-complex vitamins (e.g., thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, B6, B12). It is also a source of many key minerals, including iron, zinc, phosphorus, and potassium. I would consider elk burgers to be a healthy addition to the diet (in most cases, at least). If you are on a special diet, these elk burger patties will likely fit. They are very low carb, soy free, Paleo, dairy free, and gluten free. Just modify the toppings as needed to fit your needs and preferences. Certain things we add to the burger (e.g., white flour buns, fried onions, sugary condiments) offer much less nutritionally. Don't give up on eating wild game meat if you dislike the strong taste of venison! Elk has a very mild flavor, similar to beef burgers. Everyone in my household enjoys elk (and none of us are too keen on venison). Elk Burger Calories One elk hamburger patty has 344 calories, 0.1 grams net carbs, and 32.9 grams protein. This nutrition information does not include the burger bun or any toppings you choose to add. Nutrition information is for one serving. nutrition info disclaimer All recipes on this website may or may not be appropriate for you, depending on your medical needs and personal preferences. Consult with a registered dietitian or your physician if you need help determining the dietary pattern that may be best for you. The nutrition information is an estimate provided as a courtesy. It will differ depending on the specific brands and ingredients that you use. Calorie information on food labels may be inaccurate, so please don't sweat the numbers too much. Nutrition Calories: 344kcalCarbohydrates: 0.2gProtein: 32.9gFat: 22.7gSaturated Fat: 6.3gSodium: 119.5mgPotassium: 491.9mgFiber: 0.1gVitamin A: 0.1% DVCalcium: 3.5% DVIron: 23.1% DV Keywords elk burger, elk burger recipe, elk burgers, elk cheeseburgers, elk hamburgers, elk meat, elk patties, ground elk, how to cook elk burgers, how to make elk burgers

