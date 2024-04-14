Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes - Meals, Snacks, Desserts! (2024)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

So many of you keep asking about Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes that I created this list for you. At least one of these mouth-watering dishes is bound to become a new family favorite!

Table of Contents Power AirFryer 360 Recipes by Emeril

More Power AirFryer 360 Recipes

Cookbook with Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes

Help With Using Your Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360

Power AirFryer 360 Recipes by Emeril

Appetizers & Snacks

Beef

Poultry

Pork and Lamb

Fish and Seafood

Cheese & Miscellaneous

Pizza

Vegetables, Fruits, Sides

Breads & Muffins (Sweet and Savory)

Desserts

All of the above recipes were created by Emeril specifically for the Power AirFryer 360. Some can be found on the Emeril AirFryer 360 website, and many are on YouTube. The problem is that they are somewhat scattered, and there is no index (that I can find). Hopefully the above list will make it easier for you to find recipes for the 360 that you’d like to try!

Potato Wedges – You might also enjoy this video of one of Emeril’s Recipes:

More Power AirFryer 360 Recipes

To date the only recipes I’ve found that are for the AirFryer 360 and not created by Emeril are these:

Air Fryer Berry Hand Pies – Get the recipe here.

Rotisserie Eye of Round Roast – In the video below.

Cookbook with Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes

Emeril Lagasse Everyday Recipes for the Power AirFryer 360

This hardcover cookbook was created by Emeril specifically for the Power AirFryer 360. It includes full color photos, but no information is provided on number of pages or recipes.

Recipes cover a full range of dishes for appetizers, snacks, and any meal of the day. For more help with using your appliance, Emeril provides cooking equivalency charts, temperature cooking charts, and some instructions of how to use air fryer accessories.

The only complaints about this cookbook are that some recipes are not all that easy, and some are quite unusual (not “everyday” dishes as the title says). This isn’t surprising since, after all, Emeril is a chef. Just keep in mind that if you’re looking for a beginner cookbook, some of the recipes may not be what you expected.

Help With Using Your Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360

Please do not leave comments asking questions about how to use the Power AirFryer 360. I do not own this appliance, I have never researched it, and I have not written a review on it. Therefore I do not have the knowledge to provide information, answers, or advice about the appliance itself.

This article was created for one reason only, and that is to help you easily find recipes for the Power AirFryer 360. If you need help learning how to use the appliance, you should go to the emerilairfryer360.com website, or to the retailer from whom you purchased your appliance.

At the time of this writing, the owners’ manual for this appliance is available online here: Power AirFryer 360 Owner Manual.

Hope this helps!

