Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes - Meals, Snacks, Desserts! (2024)

So many of you keep asking about Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes that I created this list for you. At least one of these mouth-watering dishes is bound to become a new family favorite!
Table of Contents
- Power AirFryer 360 Recipes by Emeril
- More Power AirFryer 360 Recipes
- Cookbook with Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes
- Help With Using Your Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360
Power AirFryer 360 Recipes by Emeril
Appetizers & Snacks
- Roasted Cheddar Herb Almonds
- Holiday Brie in Puff Pastry
- Baked Brie with Pistachios & Apricots
- co*cktail Meatballs Appetizer
- Shrimp & Pork Vietnamese Egg Rolls
- Dehydrated Orange-Flavored Brandy
- Kicked-Up Jalapeño Poppers
- Crispy Granola with Dehydrated Blueberries
Beef
- Roasted Garlic & Herb Prime Rib
- Air Fryer Short Ribs with Gravy
- #1 Most Tender Roast Beef Recipe
- Baby Bam Burgers
- Filet Mignon with a Blue Cheese Crust
- Bacon, Mushroom & Onion Burgers
- Korean Beef Wraps
- Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
- Chuck Wagon Chili
Poultry
- Turkey Breast with Cranberry Gravy
- Spicy Fried Chicken Wings and Thighs
- Viet-Style Curry Chicken Wings
- Braised Chicken Thighs with Lemon & Rosemary
- Rotisserie Chicken with Garlic-Thyme Butter
- Creamy Chicken Pot Pie
- Crispy Pecan Crusted Chicken Fingers
- Chicken Sauce Piquante
- Cornish Game Hens with Honey, Lemon & Thyme
- Turkey Roulade with Peach & Sage Gravy
- Bacon & Herb Turkey Breast
Pork and Lamb
- Baked Ham with Honey Chipotle Glaze
- Andouille Stuffed Pork Loin
- Emeril’s Kicked-Up Calzones-al-Forno
- Classic Quiche Lorraine
- Caribbean Pork Tenderloins
- Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin
- AirFryer 18-Minute Lamb Roast
Fish and Seafood
- 12 Minute Tuna Melt Sandwich
- Pecan Crusted Codfish
- Salmon with Spicy Black Bean Salsa
- Teriyaki Glazed Cod
- Air-Fried Catfish
- Crab Rangoons
- Emeril’s Favorite Stuffed Shrimp
Cheese & Miscellaneous
- Cheese Enchiladas with a Smokey Red Chile Sauce
- Slow-Cooked Lasagna
- Broccoli & Cheddar Breakfast Soufflés
- Emeril’s Seasoning
Pizza
Vegetables, Fruits, Sides
- Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
- Slow Cooker Frittata Provencal
- Praline Sweet Potatoes
- The Veggie Portobello Burger
- Irresistible French Fries with Paprika Parmesan Salt
- Brussels Sprouts with Lemon Garlic & Parmesan
- Double-Stuffed Potatoes
- Corn with Chili & Cheese
- Baby Beets with Ricotta & Pistachios
- Asparagus with Choron Sauce
- Bacon and Corn Pudding
Breads & Muffins (Sweet and Savory)
- Parmesan Zucchini Bread
- Cheddar Jalapeño Cornbread
- Banana Bread
- Fresh Strawberry Muffins
- Scallions and Cheddar Biscuits
- Lemon-Rosemary Buttermilk Scones
I always bake with silicone muffin cups in my air fryer. They're super inexpensive, sturdy enough for even runny batters, non-stick and dishwasher safe. I've used and washed mine for years and they still look new.

(And of course you can use them in your big oven too.)
(And of course you can use them in your big oven too.)
Desserts
- Ginger Cranberry Pinwheels
- Coffee Cake
- Layer Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
- Mixed Berry Crisp
- Homemade Blueberry Pie
- Homemade Pecan Pie
All of the above recipes were created by Emeril specifically for the Power AirFryer 360. Some can be found on the Emeril AirFryer 360 website, and many are on YouTube. The problem is that they are somewhat scattered, and there is no index (that I can find). Hopefully the above list will make it easier for you to find recipes for the 360 that you’d like to try!
Potato Wedges – You might also enjoy this video of one of Emeril’s Recipes:
More Power AirFryer 360 Recipes
To date the only recipes I’ve found that are for the AirFryer 360 and not created by Emeril are these:
Air Fryer Berry Hand Pies – Get the recipe here.
Rotisserie Eye of Round Roast – In the video below.
Cookbook with Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 Recipes
Emeril Lagasse Everyday Recipes for the Power AirFryer 360
This hardcover cookbook was created by Emeril specifically for the Power AirFryer 360. It includes full color photos, but no information is provided on number of pages or recipes.
Recipes cover a full range of dishes for appetizers, snacks, and any meal of the day. For more help with using your appliance, Emeril provides cooking equivalency charts, temperature cooking charts, and some instructions of how to use air fryer accessories.
The only complaints about this cookbook are that some recipes are not all that easy, and some are quite unusual (not “everyday” dishes as the title says). This isn’t surprising since, after all, Emeril is a chef. Just keep in mind that if you’re looking for a beginner cookbook, some of the recipes may not be what you expected.
Help With Using Your Emeril Lagasse Power AirFryer 360
Please do not leave comments asking questions about how to use the Power AirFryer 360. I do not own this appliance, I have never researched it, and I have not written a review on it. Therefore I do not have the knowledge to provide information, answers, or advice about the appliance itself.
This article was created for one reason only, and that is to help you easily find recipes for the Power AirFryer 360. If you need help learning how to use the appliance, you should go to the emerilairfryer360.com website, or to the retailer from whom you purchased your appliance.
At the time of this writing, the owners’ manual for this appliance is available online here: Power AirFryer 360 Owner Manual.
Hope this helps!
