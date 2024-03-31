Empire Biscuit Recipe: Classic Scottish Double Biscuits - Scottish Scran (2024)

Want to know how to make Empire Biscuits? You’ve come to the right place! These classic sweet treats are made of two pieces of shortbread, sandwiched together with jam in the middle, this is then topped with icing and a glacé cherry or sometimes a gummy sweet.

These delicious biscuits actually go by many names, including but not limited to Imperial Biscuits,Deutsch Biscuits, German Biscuits, Belgian Biscuits (in New Zealand, although these can be a little different too), Linzer Biscuits, Double Biscuits, and even Freedom Biscuits!

You might be able to tell from these names that the Empire Biscuit didn’t exactly originate in Scotland, but it is hugely popular here. So much so that it’s found in most bakeries, supermarkets, and it’s on the Greggs regional menu, like the Scottish Macaroni Pie used to be!

Why are they called Empire Biscuits?

The Empire Biscuit was originally called many of the names above, including the German Biscuit or Deutsch Biscuit, but it’s said that the outbreak of WWI led to a more patriotic name instead, given this was the time of the British Empire.

The name stuck in Scotland, although in other locations it’s still sometimes called a German Biscuit or another variation.

One Scottish Scran Facebook follower even shared that they found them in a local Scottish bakery under the name Freedom Biscuits… a not so subtle nod to Scottish independence maybe?! Either way, they still tasted great apparently!

Things you’ll need to make Empire Biscuits

Cookie-cutter or glass to cut the dough

Large baking tray

Ingredients for Empire Biscuits

300g Plain flour (2 cups)

200g Salted Butter ( 1 cup)

100g Caster Sugar (1/2 cup)

1 Large Egg

Jar of Raspberry Jam (we like MacKays)

180g Icing Sugar (Confectioners Sugar) (1.5 cups)

Glace/Candied Cherries for decorating

How to make Empire Biscuits – Step by step method

When making shortbread you always want to try and limit any spread because the biscuits cook in the oven, and this is especially true when making it for Empire Biscuits as you want nice even biscuits.

Making the Shortbread

Preheat the oven to 200 Celcius or 400 Fahrenheit, or 180C/350F for a fan oven.

Start by beating the butter until it is softened and just creamy, but not too fluffed up or airy. Then add the sugar and mix until just combined. You want the sugar to dissolve into the butter so a caster or fine sugar is best.

Next, add the flour along with a beaten egg and mix carefully until the dough begins to form clumps. At this point, you can get your hands into it and bring the dough together.

Tip onto a lightly floured surface and roll the dough out until it’s around 5mm or about a 1/4 inch in thickness.

You can use a cookie cutter like this one, or the rim of a glass to cut the dough into separate biscuits.

Use a spatula or a pastry/dough scraper to move the biscuits onto the baking tray, lined with baking paper or a reusable liner.

If you have time, chill for about 20 minutes in the fridge to help stop spreading.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes. The biscuits will stay soft but will start to brown slightly and that’s when they’re ready.

Take them out of the oven and allow to cool.

Decorating the biscuits

Match the biscuits into pairs. Spread jam over the top of one biscuit to form the base, then press the other biscuit on to the jam gently.Repeat for all the biscuits.

Mix the icing/confectioners sugar with just enough milk or water to form a thick but runny consistency. We start with a couple of tablespoons of liquid and then slowly added more until it was a suitable thickness.

You can either spread the icing with a teaspoon/knife or use a dipping method, holding the biscuit gently by the base and dip the top into the icing.

If you’re using a spoon or knife then start with a small amount in the middle of the biscuit and slowly spread it out, leaving a gap before the edge of the biscuit in case of extra spread.

Otherwise, dip the biscuit top side down into the icing to coat it, allow any excess to drip off, and then quickly flip over and pit back on a tray to allow it to harden. You want to try and avoid the icing running down the sides of the biscuit.

Place half a glace/candied cherry in the centre of the biscuit. Allow the icing to harden and then eat!

Empire Biscuit Printable Recipe Card

Yield: 12 How to Make Empire Biscuits Empire Biscuits are a Scottish classic! They may not have been invented here but they are a favourite and have stood the test of time, appearing in bakeries and supermarkets across the country. Now you can use this easy Empire Biscuit recipe to make your own! Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes Decorating Time 20 minutes Total Time 50 minutes Ingredients 300g Plain flour (2 cups)

200g Salted Butter ( 1 cup)

100g Caster Sugar (1/2 cup)

Large Egg

Raspberry Jam (we like MacKays)

180g Icing Sugar (Confectioners Sugar) (1.5 cups)

Glace/Candied Cherries for decorating Instructions Preheat the oven to 200 Celcius or 400 Fahrenheit, or 180C/350F for a fan oven.

Start by beating the butter until it is softened just creamy, but not too fluffed up or airy. Then add the sugar and mix until just combined. You want the sugar to dissolve into the butter to a caster or fine sugar is best.

Next, add the flour along with a beaten egg and mix carefully until the dough begins to form clumps. At this point, you can get your hands into it and bring the dough together.

Tip onto a lightly floured surface and roll the dough out until it’s around 5mm or about a 1/4 inch in thickness.

You can use a cookie cutter like this one, or the rim of a glass to cut the dough into separate biscuits.

Use a spatula or a pastry/dough scraper to move the biscuits onto the baking tray, lined with baking paper or a reusable liner.

If you have time, chill for about 20 minutes in the fridge to help stop spreading.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes. The biscuits will stay soft but will start to town slightly and that’s when they’re ready. Take them out of the oven and allow to cool. Match the biscuits into pairs. Spread jam over the top of the biscuit that will be the base, and press the biscuit for the top gently down onto it.

Mix the icing/confectioners sugar with just enough milk or water to form a thick but runny consistency. We start with a couple of tablespoons and then slowly add more until it’s ready. You can either spread the icing with a teaspoon/knife or use the dipping method. If you’re using a spoon or knife then start with a small amount in the middle of the biscuit and slowly spread it out, leaving a gap before the edge of the biscuit in case of extra spread. Otherwise, dip the biscuit top side down into the icing to coat it, allow any excess to drip off, and then quickly flip over and pit back on a tray to allow it to harden. You want to try and avoid the icing running down the sides of the biscuit.

Place half a glace/candied cherry in the centre of the biscuit. Allow the icing to harden and then eat! Nutrition Information: Yield: 12 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 313Total Fat: 14gSaturated Fat: 9gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 4gCholesterol: 51mgSodium: 115mgCarbohydrates: 44gFiber: 1gSugar: 24gProtein: 3g The nutritional data in this recipe is provided by a third party and these values are automatically calculated and offered for guidance only. Their accuracy is not guaranteed.

