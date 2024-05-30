Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Best Sloppy Joe Recipe Enchilada Sloppy Joe Ingredients How to make this Sloppy Joe Recipe More Sloppy Joe Recipes Tools Used to Make this Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe Ingredients Instructions Recipe Notes: Nutrition Information You may also like... Receive Free Recipes in Your Inbox Reader Interactions Leave a Comment...

Home / All Recipes / Time / 30-60 mins

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Reviews Jump to Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my .

Not your typical sloppy joe recipe, these sloppy joes have an enchilada twist with delicious tex-mex flavors. They are the best sloppy joe recipe!

PIN IT FOR LATER!

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (1)

Best Sloppy Joe Recipe

I’m a bit in love with sloppy joes. I’ve made them Hawaiian, I’ve made them Buffalo-style, I’ve made them Cuban style, and I’ve even made them into hot dogs. And that’s not even all of them.

Sloppy Joe = obsessed.

Today, I’m giving them a little bit of a Tex-Mex twist. And they are so easy, because the sauce is simply a can of enchilada sauce. Some ground beef, some diced jalapeños, the enchilada sauce, and some cilantro. Throw some Pepperjack cheese on top, and BAM – dinner is done. There will be no complaints about this being a boring sloppy joe recipe, because it really is the best sloppy joe recipe!

Add this Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe to your pile of go-to weeknight dinner ideas. The whole family will love them!

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Ingredients

These sloppy joes are so easy. All you need is:

  • Ground beef
  • jalapenos
  • onion
  • enchilada sauce
  • cilantro
  • pepperjack cheese
  • buns

How to make this Sloppy Joe Recipe

  1. Start by cooking the onion and the jalapeno to soften them.
  2. Add the ground beef and cook until browned.
  3. Stir in the enchilada sauce and the cilantro.
  4. Divide the mixture between 4 bun bottoms, then sprinkle on some pepperjack cheese. Broil, if possible, then put the top on and serve!

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (2)

More Sloppy Joe Recipes

Smoky Tex-Mex Sloppy Joses
Chicken Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joe Dip
Easy Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joe Mac N Cheese

Tools Used to Make this Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe

A good skillet is a must – and I’m always a fan of a cast iron skillet.

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (3)

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe

No ratings yet

Author: Deborah

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Course: Main Dish

Cuisine: Tex-Mex

Print Pin Save

Not your typical sloppy joe recipe, these sloppy joes have an enchilada twist with delicious tex-mex flavors. They are the best sloppy joe recipe!

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 small jalapeño seeds and ribs removed, diced
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 1 can 10 oz enchilada sauce (I used Old El Paso)
  • 1/2 cup cilantro chopped
  • 1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and jalapeño and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5-7 minutes. Add in the ground beef and cook, breaking it up as it cooks, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain off any excess grease. Pour in the enchilada sauce, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the cilantro.

  • Turn the oven on to broil. Place the bun bottoms on a baking sheet and lightly toast. Top the buns with the meat mixture, then the cheese. Place the bun tops on the baking sheet, cut side up (to toast) and place the baking sheet in the oven. Broil just until the cheese is melted and the top of the buns are toasted.

  • Place the top of the buns on the mixture and serve.

Recipe Notes:

I used the mild enchilada sauce, but feel free to do medium or hot for more flavor and heat!

Nutrition information provided as an estimate only. Various brands and products can change the counts.

Nutrition Information

Serving: 1sloppy joe, Calories: 497kcal (25%), Carbohydrates: 31g (10%), Protein: 35g (70%), Fat: 24g (37%), Saturated Fat: 10g (63%), Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g, Cholesterol: 96mg (32%), Sodium: 568mg (25%), Fiber: 2g (8%), Sugar: 6g (7%)

Originally published December 8, 2014

You may also like...

  • Sloppy Dogs

  • Beef Enchilada Casserole

  • Enchilada Chicken Wing Recipe

  • Sloppy Joe Recipe

Receive Free Recipes in Your Inbox

Subscribe to email updates for new recipes delivered to your inbox!

Meet Deborah

Welcome to Taste and Tell. Here you will find easy, fast and family friendly recipes. I am a believer that anyone can cook and that dinner doesn’t have to be complicated. Come join me in my kitchen! Read More

Previous PostClassic Pecan Pie Recipe
Next Post Instant Pot Key Lime Cheesecake

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment...

Comments

  1. Amanda says

    Love this recipe! I love anything with enchilada sauce and this being quick and easy is even better. I’ll be trying your other sloppy joe recipes soon.

    Reply

  2. Elaine M. Cauley says

    Great sloppy Joe ‘s!!

    Reply

  3. Chantel says

    This was a nice twist on the sloppy joe. Very good! I forgot to buy jalapenos on our grocery trip, but did have them in a jar. So, I topped the sandwiches with them Thanks for the recipe. 🙂

    Reply

  4. whitney cianci says

    O…M…G…these were amazing! Nice switch up from regular sloppy joes!

    Reply

  5. Marisa says

    Can the meat mixture be made and then frozen? I cook for myself, so I’m thinking it would be great to make them, eat one and freeze the rest of the meat mixture for future meals. What do you think?

    Reply

    • Deborah says

      I haven’t tried freezing it, but I don’t see why not! I think it would freeze in individual servings just fine.

      Reply

  6. Meaghan says

    We tried these tonight… and it tasted like eating tacos but with a bun. The meat was tasty, but it just didn’t really fit. We ended up just eating the rest of the meat on tortillas :-/ My 15 mo old loved it, though!

    Reply

  7. Jamaise says

    I’m doing these for din tonight. What do you normally do as sides with this?

    Reply

    • Deborah says

      Honestly, I’m usually really bad at figuring out sides that actually match with what we are having for dinner, but I think some sweet potato oven fries with taco seasoning, or like a corn/black bean/southwestern spiced mixture would be great! Or a green salad, because that’s what I always fall back on. 😉

      Reply

  8. Joanne says

    Haha I would have been totally fine if you had just posted all desserts! Though, I do really like dinner as a general rule. 😛 THese sloppy joes sound fabulously delicious!

    Reply

  9. Thalia @ butter and brioche says

    This post has definitely made me hungry! I am SO craving one of these sloppy joes right now, they look incredibly cheesy and of course delicious.

    Reply

  10. Rachel @ Baked by Rachel says

    I’m obsessed with all things enchilada related lately. Definitely trying these soon!

    Reply

  11. Linda says

    That would be good on gorditas. Your gorditas thread was couple year’s old. I posted some interesting tips on gorditas I think u would like if u haven’t given up. Pic makes this look mouth watering. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply

  12. Ashley@blondegirlcravings says

    What a fun twist! And just like most families, we love us some tex mex flavors!

    Reply

  13. Kim says

    I would assume that you drain the ground beef after browning it but it doesn’t stated anywhere. Help

    Reply

    • Deborah says

      Yes – if there is a lot of grease, you will want to drain it. I have updated the recipe to reflect this.

      Reply

  15. Jennie @themessybakerblog says

    Well, hello, delicious sammie. Deborah, this recipe looks amazing. I can’t wait to put it on my menu next week. Pinned.

    Reply

  16. Matea says

    This is a great idea! And a whole lot easier than rolling up each enchilada 🙂

    Reply

  18. leslie says

    OH.My.GOODNESS! Seriously my mouth watered. What a nice escape from the plain ol’ sloppy Joe!

    Reply

  19. Kari@Loaves n Dishes says

    I seriously love these sloppy joes more than the traditional!

    Reply

  20. Chels R. says

    I LOVE sloppy Joes and these look awesome!

    Reply

  21. Jenny Flake says

    Seriously drooling! Haha! These look awesome Deborah! xo

    Reply

  22. Joanna @ Everyday Made Fresh says

    What a delicious idea! I would have never thought of that. Thank you for sharing!

    Reply

  23. Lori @ RecipeGirl says

    Brilliant idea- my family is going to love this one!

    Reply

  24. Liz says

    Oh, I think I’d love these even more than the traditional Sloppy Joes! The melted cheese topping looks amazing!

    Reply

  25. Liz says

    Thank you for the nice recipe. Have a great day and week.

    Reply

  26. Joyce says

    I was never a traditional sloppy Joe fan (they were too sweet) but these sound great I think you just converted me! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe.

    Reply

  27. Karly says

    Oh my. I love a good sloppy joe, but you went and Mexicaned it. Over the top amazing!

    Reply

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Perfect Bar Recipe - Homemade Copycat - Momma Fit Lyndsey
Just in time for the Christmas Cookie Madness: 102 Gluten Free Cookie Recipes!
The Magazine of Queens Collegeqc.cuny.edu/communications/qmag/documents/queens...Queens: The Magazine of Queens College 1 Queens FALL 2011-WINTER 2012, VoL. xVI, No. 2 The Magazine - [PDF Document]
Memory and cultural history of the Spanish Civil War: realms of oblivion
Latest Posts
Gluten Free PB&J Banana Bread Recipe - The Mindful Hapa
3-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Fudge - The Best Keto Recipes
Article information

Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

Last Updated:

Views: 6503

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

Birthday: 1999-11-16

Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

Phone: +59115435987187

Job: Education Supervisor

Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.