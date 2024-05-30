Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe (2024)

Not your typical sloppy joe recipe, these sloppy joes have an enchilada twist with delicious tex-mex flavors. They are the best sloppy joe recipe!

Best Sloppy Joe Recipe

I’m a bit in love with sloppy joes. I’ve made them Hawaiian, I’ve made them Buffalo-style, I’ve made them Cuban style, and I’ve even made them into hot dogs. And that’s not even all of them.

Sloppy Joe = obsessed.

Today, I’m giving them a little bit of a Tex-Mex twist. And they are so easy, because the sauce is simply a can of enchilada sauce. Some ground beef, some diced jalapeños, the enchilada sauce, and some cilantro. Throw some Pepperjack cheese on top, and BAM – dinner is done. There will be no complaints about this being a boring sloppy joe recipe, because it really is the best sloppy joe recipe!

Add this Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe to your pile of go-to weeknight dinner ideas. The whole family will love them!

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Ingredients

These sloppy joes are so easy. All you need is:

Ground beef

jalapenos

onion

enchilada sauce

cilantro

pepperjack cheese

buns

How to make this Sloppy Joe Recipe

Start by cooking the onion and the jalapeno to soften them. Add the ground beef and cook until browned. Stir in the enchilada sauce and the cilantro. Divide the mixture between 4 bun bottoms, then sprinkle on some pepperjack cheese. Broil, if possible, then put the top on and serve!

Enchilada Sloppy Joe Recipe No ratings yet Author: Deborah Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 40 minutes minutes Servings: 4 servings Course: Main Dish Cuisine: Tex-Mex Print Pin Save Not your typical sloppy joe recipe, these sloppy joes have an enchilada twist with delicious tex-mex flavors. They are the best sloppy joe recipe! Ingredients ▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil

▢ 1 cup diced onion

▢ 1 small jalapeño seeds and ribs removed, diced

▢ 1 lb ground beef

▢ 1 can 10 oz enchilada sauce (I used Old El Paso)

▢ 1/2 cup cilantro chopped

▢ 1 cup shredded pepperjack cheese

▢ 4 hamburger buns Instructions Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and jalapeño and cook, stirring often, until softened, 5-7 minutes. Add in the ground beef and cook, breaking it up as it cooks, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Drain off any excess grease. Pour in the enchilada sauce, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the cilantro.

Turn the oven on to broil. Place the bun bottoms on a baking sheet and lightly toast. Top the buns with the meat mixture, then the cheese. Place the bun tops on the baking sheet, cut side up (to toast) and place the baking sheet in the oven. Broil just until the cheese is melted and the top of the buns are toasted.

Place the top of the buns on the mixture and serve. Recipe Notes: I used the mild enchilada sauce, but feel free to do medium or hot for more flavor and heat! Nutrition information provided as an estimate only. Various brands and products can change the counts. Nutrition Information Serving: 1sloppy joe, Calories: 497kcal (25%), Carbohydrates: 31g (10%), Protein: 35g (70%), Fat: 24g (37%), Saturated Fat: 10g (63%), Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g, Cholesterol: 96mg (32%), Sodium: 568mg (25%), Fiber: 2g (8%), Sugar: 6g (7%)

Originally published December 8, 2014