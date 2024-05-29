ESPNU - College Sports - NCAA Scores and Rankings - NCAA Sports (2024)

Quick Links
Top Headlines
- Pac-12 bids farewell as Arizona wins baseball title
- Bama softball tops Vols in record 14-inning classic
- Bama's Planinsek, Miami's Noel win NCAA singles
- Cannon powers Aggies, puts Longhorns on brink
- ACC revenue to $706.6M, lags behind B1G, SEC
- Brito's 2 HRs put Sooners 1 win from WCWS berth
- NCAA, Power 5 agree to let schools pay players
- 2024 MLB draft rankings 2.0: The top 150-plus prospects -- and a mini-mock draft
Ohio State takes down Wisconsin for Frozen Four championship
63d
Boston College completes comeback to win D-I women's lacrosse title
Shea Dolce's incredible save in the closing seconds boosts Boston College to a national championship game win over Northwestern.
35m
Duke's Ben Miller smacks a grand slam
Ben Miller destroys a ball into deep left field for a grand slam to put Duke up 9-2 over Florida State.
25m
Northwestern scores two quick goals to build lead vs. Boston College
Northwestern takes a 2-0 lead over Boston College in the first quarter of the national championship game.
3h
'SC Featured: Lacrosse-Over'
Lacrosse players have been crossing over to other sports since the days of Jim Brown. Meet the new wave of crossover lacrosse stars.
6h
Arizona walks it off to win Pac-12 title on play at the plate
Arizona defeats USC with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth to claim the Pac-12 title.
15h
Clark Candiotti's new version of the rally cap is bananas
Arizona pitcher Clark Candiotti shows off his new version of the rally cap, involving a stack of bananas.
16h
Florida unable to overcome Baylor's early 3-run homer in NCAAs
Baylor blasts a three-run, tone-setting homer and holds the high-powered Florida offense to just five hits as the Gators lose, 5-2, in Game Two of the best-of-three series.
16h
Missouri forces Game Three with victory over Duke
The Tigers continue to play at a high level with their back against the wall, knocking off the Blue Devils in a 3-1 win to force a deciding Game Three in the NCAA Columbia Super Regional.
16h
Texas A&M falls to Texas in Game Two of Super Regionals
The Aggies fall short in 9 innings against the Longhorns, 9-8, despite their efforts to overcome Texas' strong performance.
16h
LSU drops Game 2 of Super Regionals to Stanford
The 9-seed Tigers are unable to eliminate 8-seed Stanford, losing 3-0, in Game 2 at the Stanford Super Regionals.
16h
Bama outlasts UT in 14 innings to force Game 3 in Super Regionals
In the longest Super Regional game in NCAA history and the longest postseason game in program history, the Tide battle and finally break through to walk it off in the 14th inning, defeating the Vols 3-2.
16h
Who are X-factors for LSU vs. UT in SEC Tournament title game?
The SEC Now crew identifies X-factors in the SEC tourney title game, including Tigers' Michael Braswell III for his powerful offense and Vols' Kavares Tears for his stellar defense and offense.
17h
