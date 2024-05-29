ESPNU - College Sports - NCAA Scores and Rankings - NCAA Sports (2024)

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN BASEBALL NOTRE DAME COLLEGE LACROSS AND FOOTBALL NCAA BASEBALL NCAA GYMNASTICS NCAA HOCKEY NCAA WOMEN'S HOCKEY Ohio State takes down Wisconsin for Frozen Four championship NCAA Women's Lacrosse Boston College completes comeback to win D-I women's lacrosse title CBASE Duke's Ben Miller smacks a grand slam NCAA Women's Lacrosse Northwestern scores two quick goals to build lead vs. Boston College NCAA Men's Lacrosse 'SC Featured: Lacrosse-Over' CBASE Arizona walks it off to win Pac-12 title on play at the plate CBASE Clark Candiotti's new version of the rally cap is bananas NCAA Softball NCAA Softball Florida unable to overcome Baylor's early 3-run homer in NCAAs NCAA Softball Missouri forces Game Three with victory over Duke NCAA Softball Texas A&M falls to Texas in Game Two of Super Regionals NCAA Softball LSU drops Game 2 of Super Regionals to Stanford NCAA Softball Bama outlasts UT in 14 innings to force Game 3 in Super Regionals CBASE Who are X-factors for LSU vs. UT in SEC Tournament title game? Top Headlines

How can each super regional team make the WCWS? We picked X factorsHow can each college softball team reach the WCWS in Oklahoma City? We identify X factors for each school in the super regionals.3dErika LeFlouriaAP Photo/Doug Murray
Road to the 2024 WCWS: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UCLA advance to OKCCan Oklahoma four-peat? Breaking down super regionals and how to watch the entire tournament.16hESPNAP Photo/Nate Billings
Top Headlines

  • Pac-12 bids farewell as Arizona wins baseball title
  • Bama softball tops Vols in record 14-inning classic
  • Bama's Planinsek, Miami's Noel win NCAA singles
  • Cannon powers Aggies, puts Longhorns on brink
  • ACC revenue to $706.6M, lags behind B1G, SEC
  • Brito's 2 HRs put Sooners 1 win from WCWS berth
  • NCAA, Power 5 agree to let schools pay players

BIRMINGHAM-SOUTHERN BASEBALL

Birmingham-Southern is shutting down, but its baseball team is finding a way to liveBirmingham-Southern is about to close, but its baseball team is competing for a shot at the Division III College World Series.1dKyle BonaguraTransylvania University Athletics

NOTRE DAME

COLLEGE LACROSS AND FOOTBALL

Between lacrosse and football, Jordan Faison does it all for Notre DamePlaying two sports in college is nothing new, but Jordan Faison is making the lacrosse-football combo work.9hAdam RittenbergJoseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire
THE END OF A LENGENDARY CAREERCOLLEGE BASEBALL
More than 1,100 wins and an epic MCWS title run: Gary Gilmore's career is coming to a closeOne of college baseball's best is hanging it up at the end of his 29th season coaching Coast Carolina.13dRyan McGeeCoastal Carolina Athletics
GEORGIACOLLEGE BASEBALL

UGA's Condon sets NCAA mark with 34th homerGeorgia's Charlie Condon launched his 34th home run to break the NCAA single-season record in the BBCOR era (since 2011).17dDavid J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire
'No one saw this coming': How the potential 2024 No. 1 MLB draft pick almost didn't play college baseballGeorgia baseball star Charlie Condon is only two home runs away from breaking Georgia's career home run record.5dMark SchlabachJeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire
  • 2024 MLB draft rankings 2.0: The top 150-plus prospects -- and a mini-mock draft

NCAA BASEBALL

Like hitting a tire with a nail-spiked baseball: Jurrangelo Cijntje and the mastery of switch-pitchingYou don't see switch-pitchers every day. Mississippi State's Jurrangelo Cijntje details how he became one of the few.37dRyan McGeeESPN

NCAA GYMNASTICS

LSU wins first-ever national titleWith Haleigh Bryant leading the squad, LSU earned its first national title on Saturday in a whirlwind day at the NCAA gymnastics championships.36dESPNJohn Korduner/Icon Sportswire
Who are next season's must-watch gymnasts?After a memorable and historic season filled with record-setting scores and epic performances, we can't help but to look ahead to next season.35dD'Arcy MaineAric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

NCAA HOCKEY

Frozen Four: Denver blanks Boston College for 10th national titleHere's your spot for results, highlights, schedules and analysis of the NCAA men's hockey tournament.43dESPNAP Photo/Abbie Parr

NCAA WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Ohio State takes down Wisconsin for Frozen Four championship

63d

NCAA Women's Lacrosse

Boston College completes comeback to win D-I women's lacrosse title

Shea Dolce's incredible save in the closing seconds boosts Boston College to a national championship game win over Northwestern.

35m

CBASE

Duke's Ben Miller smacks a grand slam

Ben Miller destroys a ball into deep left field for a grand slam to put Duke up 9-2 over Florida State.

25m

NCAA Men's Lacrosse

'SC Featured: Lacrosse-Over'

Lacrosse players have been crossing over to other sports since the days of Jim Brown. Meet the new wave of crossover lacrosse stars.

6h

Notre DameNCAAF

Between lacrosse and football, Jordan Faison does it all for Notre DamePlaying two sports in college is nothing new, but Jordan Faison is making the lacrosse-football combo work.9hAdam Rittenberg

CBASE

Arizona walks it off to win Pac-12 title on play at the plate

Arizona defeats USC with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth to claim the Pac-12 title.

15h

CBASE

Clark Candiotti's new version of the rally cap is bananas

Arizona pitcher Clark Candiotti shows off his new version of the rally cap, involving a stack of bananas.

16h

NCAA Softball

Road to the 2024 WCWS: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and UCLA advance to OKCCan Oklahoma four-peat? Breaking down super regionals and how to watch the entire tournament.16hESPN

NCAA Softball

Florida unable to overcome Baylor's early 3-run homer in NCAAs

Baylor blasts a three-run, tone-setting homer and holds the high-powered Florida offense to just five hits as the Gators lose, 5-2, in Game Two of the best-of-three series.

16h

NCAA Softball

Missouri forces Game Three with victory over Duke

The Tigers continue to play at a high level with their back against the wall, knocking off the Blue Devils in a 3-1 win to force a deciding Game Three in the NCAA Columbia Super Regional.

16h

NCAA Softball

Texas A&M falls to Texas in Game Two of Super Regionals

The Aggies fall short in 9 innings against the Longhorns, 9-8, despite their efforts to overcome Texas' strong performance.

16h

NCAA Softball

LSU drops Game 2 of Super Regionals to Stanford

The 9-seed Tigers are unable to eliminate 8-seed Stanford, losing 3-0, in Game 2 at the Stanford Super Regionals.

16h

NCAA Softball

Bama outlasts UT in 14 innings to force Game 3 in Super Regionals

In the longest Super Regional game in NCAA history and the longest postseason game in program history, the Tide battle and finally break through to walk it off in the 14th inning, defeating the Vols 3-2.

16h

CBASE

Who are X-factors for LSU vs. UT in SEC Tournament title game?

The SEC Now crew identifies X-factors in the SEC tourney title game, including Tigers' Michael Braswell III for his powerful offense and Vols' Kavares Tears for his stellar defense and offense.

17h

