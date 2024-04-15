Ethiplex-Z Tablet | MedEasy (2024)

Indications of Ethiplex-Z Ethiplex-Z is indicated for the treatment and prevention of vitamin Bandzinc deficiencies.

Composition Each Ethiplex-Z 5 ml Syrupcontains- Thiamine Hydrochloride BP 5 mg Riboflavin-5-Phosphate Sodium BP 2.74 mg equivalent to Riboflavin 2 mg Pyridoxine Hydrochloride BP 2 mg Nicotinamide BP 20 mg and Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate USP 27.45 mg equivalent to elemental Zinc 10 mg. Each Ethiplex-Z Tabletcontains- Thiamine Hydrochloride BP 5 mg Riboflavin-5-Phosphate Sodium BP 2.74 mg equivalent to Riboflavin 2 mg Pyridoxine Hydrochloride BP 2 mg Nicotinamide BP 20 mg and Zinc Sulfate Monohydrate USP 27.45 mg equivalent to elemental Zinc 10 mg.

Pharmacology Ethiplex-Z is a preparation of Vitamin B complex and Zinc. Vitamin B complex regulates various stages of carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. Zinc is an essential trace element required for human nutrition and involved in the function of a number of enzyme systems.

Dosage & Administration of Ethiplex-Z Syrup- Adults: 10 ml (2 teaspoonful) 2 to 3 times daily or as recommended by the physician. Children: 10 ml (2 teaspoonful) 1 to 3 times daily or as recommended by the physician. Infants: 5 ml (1 teaspoonful) 1 to 2 times daily or as recommended by the physician. Tablet- Adults & Children over 30 kg: 1 to 2 tablets 2 to 3 times daily.

Concomitant intake of tetracyclines and zinc may decrease the Gl absorption and serum levels of tetracyclines. Similarly concomitant administration of zinc and fluroquinolones may decrease the Gl absorption and serum levels of some fluroquinolones. Coadministration of Niacin and HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors (eg. lovastatin) may result mayopathy and rhabdomyolysis. Pyridoxine reduces levodopa's effectiveness by increasing its peripheral metabolism. Co-administration of pyridoxine with phenytoin may decrease serum levels of phenytoin.

Contraindications Vitamin B Complex & Zinc is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients of Ethiplex-Z .

Side Effects of Ethiplex-Z Ethiplex-Z is generally well tolerated. However, a few side effects like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea & stomach upset may occur. Side effects have been reported with specific vitamins but generally at levels substantially higher than recommended doses.

Pregnancy & Lactation Recommended in pregnancy & lactation

Precautions & Warnings In acute renal failure, zinc accumulation may occur, so dosage adjustment is needed. Ethiplex-Z is not intended for the treatment of severe specific deficiencies.

Overdose Effects of Ethiplex-Z In case of overdosage, initially epigastric pain, diarrhoea and vomiting can occur. In that case, one should seek emergency medical attention. Initially, an emetic should be given and then gastric lavage and general supportive measures should be employed.

Storage Conditions Store in a cool & dry place, protected from light. Keep all medicines out of reach of children.

Drug Classes Specific mineral & vitamin combined preparations

Mode Of Action Zinc is vital for many biological functions such as immunity enhancement, wound healing, digestion, reproduction, physical growth and mental development. Zinc supports normal growth and development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence. Zinc also has some antioxidant properties. Zinc is used to treat ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyper-activity Disorder) in children. In adult, due to zinc deficiency loss of appetite, poor sense of taste and smell, tendency towards depression, white marks on fingernails, frequent infections, low fertility, prostate problems, mental problems, poor wound healing, a poor immune system, diarrhoea, mental lethargy, rough skin and weight loss may occur.B-Vitamins are needed to release energy from food. They play an important role in ensuring healthy brain and nerve function, healthy red blood cells formation in children & adults. They are specially needed for healthy growth and development of children. B-Vitamin deficiencies in adult cause profound fatigue and various types of neurologic manifestations, which may include weakness, poor balance, confusion, irritability, memory loss, nervousness, tingling of the limbs and loss of coordination. Additional symptoms of vitamin B deficiency are sleep disturbances, nausea, poor appetite, frequent infections, and skin lesions.