Everything Bagel Cheese Ball - easy flavorful fall appetizer recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Elevate your entertaining game with our show-stopping Everything Bagel Cheeseball! From its charming pumpkin shape to the mouthwatering flavors, it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Get ready for a dip-tastic experience!

No matter what time of year it is, this Everything Bagel Cheese Ball is sure to delight your guests as the perfect appetizer. Shaped into a pumpkin, it makes the perfect fall treat.

In my cozy kitchen, I concocted this recipe as a little party of its own, combining the warm spirit of fall with the joy of gathering loved ones around scrumptious food. The Everything Bagel Cheese Ball, with its enchanting pumpkin shape, steals the spotlight among its fellow cheeseball companions.

It’s a showstopper that will make your guests’ jaws drop and their taste buds dance with delight. If you want to see more of this spread, I have an entire fall entertaining in my kitchen post for you to check out. It’s full of fall entertaining inspiration, decor ideas, and even epic fall co*cktails!

Truth be told, I love a tasty cheese ball. (Well, to be completely honest, I love cheese in any form.) Unfortunately, it seems that the humble cheeseball has gotten a bad rap. It’s been around forever and is viewed as boring by some. That’s why I decided it was time for a little makeover. In fact, over the years I’ve created cheese balls for every season! Perhaps I’m starting a new appetizer trend!

The concept for this cheeseball was inspired by the super trendy everything bagel. Obsessed with the “Everything But the Bagel” seasoning blend from Trader Joe’s, I assumed a cheeseball covered in the spices would be incredible. Boy, was I right!

Why You’ll Love this Recipe

This recipe is a breeze to make , even for those with minimal culinary experience. With simple instructions and readily available ingredients, you’ll have a delightful cheeseball ready to impress in no time.

, even for those with minimal culinary experience. With simple instructions and readily available ingredients, you’ll have a delightful cheeseball ready to impress in no time. The combination of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning, and other savory ingredients creates a symphony of flavors that will tantalize and delight!

Whether you choose to shape your cheeseball into a charming pumpkin or keep it classic with a round shape, this recipe allows you to customize your creation based on your occasion and personal style.

This cheeseball is a guaranteed hit at any gathering. Its unique presentation and delectable taste will leave your guests in awe and coming back for seconds.

In this post, I’m sharing all the details for my everything bagel cheese ball. I also have a post dedicated to the sun-dried tomato cheese ball as well as mini pumpkin cheese balls.

Ingredients

Before we get into the recipe, you’ll need to gather up a few ingredients to make this delicious everything bagel cheese ball.

cream cheese

sour cream

horseradish

sharp cheddar cheese

scallions

bacon

everything bagel seasoning

Bagel chips and/or crackers

If you’re shaping this into a pumpkin you’re also going to need a stem. To do that, I removed a stem from a small pumpkin and inserted it into the top of the cheeseball. If you’re not feeling that extra, you can use a pretzel stick, celery stick, etc. Get creative!

To remove a stem from a pumpkin, I recommend cutting off the very top of the pumpkin like I did here and then peeling away the pumpkin flesh. This will lessen the risk of breaking the stem.

How to Make

I’ll walk you through the steps for making this cheese ball below. I’ve also provideda full ingredient list and detailed instructions in the printable recipe card below.

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill for an hour. Once the cheeseball has set, roll it into the Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend to evenly coat.

To make your cheeseball resemble a pumpkin, add a real or faux pumpkin stem to the top. While the stem clearly made this look like a pumpkin, I also used a chopstick to create grooves from the base of the pumpkin to the stem. This extra step makes this illusion more realistic, don’t you think? Serve with bagel chips and crackers.

Tada!

How to Serve

Once you’ve crafted your Everything Bagel Cheese Ball, it’s time to present it in a way that will leave a lasting impression. Here are some ideas to create a memorable spread:

Crunchy Accompaniments: Arrange an assortment of crispy crackers and breadsticks around the cheeseball. Choose a mix of flavors and textures to complement the cheeseball’s richness.

Arrange an assortment of crispy crackers and breadsticks around the cheeseball. Choose a mix of flavors and textures to complement the cheeseball’s richness. Fresh and Colorful: Include a selection of fresh vegetable sticks and slices like carrots, celery, bell peppers, and cucumbers. You could even tuck in a eally good veggie dip .

Include a selection of fresh vegetable sticks and slices like carrots, celery, bell peppers, and cucumbers. You could even tuck in a . Centerpiece Excellence: Place the pumpkin-shaped cheeseball at the center of the platter and surround it with other pumpkin-shaped cheeseballs, like I did, for a festive touch. I set everything up using a long wood cutting board and a matching cake stand to add height. Crackers and breadsticks filled various containers, while produce from the farmers market provided more color and seasonal flare. Operation fall entertaining complete.

Seasonal Fruits: Add slices of apple, pear, or grapes to provide a refreshing contrast to the cheeseball. Arrange them in separate bowls or on the platter for variety.

Add slices of apple, pear, or grapes to provide a refreshing contrast to the cheeseball. Arrange them in separate bowls or on the platter for variety. Delicious Dips : Offer a variety of complementary easy dips such as ranch, honey mustard, or tomato salsa. Place small bowls of these dips strategically around the platter for easy access.

: Offer a variety of complementary such as ranch, honey mustard, or tomato salsa. Place small bowls of these dips strategically around the platter for easy access. Garnish and Accents: Sprinkle fresh herbs like parsley or dill over the cheeseball and platter for a touch of elegance. Consider adding edible flowers or fall-themed accents for added visual appeal.

Encourage your guests to explore the flavors and textures by mixing and matching the cheese ball with the accompaniments. Create an inviting atmosphere where they can enjoy the interactive experience and make lasting memories. Happy hosting and may your spread be as beautiful as the moments you share!

Not Serving In the Fall?

No worries! Skip the pumpkin shape and just roll it into a ball to suit any season or holiday.

Whether you choose to shape your cheeseball into a charming pumpkin or keep it classic with a round shape, this recipe allows you to customize your creation based on your occasion and personal style.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I prepare the cheeseball in advance?

Absolutely! This cheeseball can be prepared a day or two in advance. Simply store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve. This allows the flavors to meld together and makes party prep a breeze. I recommend waiting to add the everything bagel seasoning until you’re ready to serve.

Can I substitute any ingredients in this recipe?

Certainly! Feel free to get creative and adapt the recipe to suit your preferences. You can experiment with different cheese varieties, add herbs like dill or parsley, or even incorporate a hint of spicy kick with crushed red pepper flakes. The choice is yours!

What did you use for the coating on the orange pumpkin cheese balls?

I wanted an intense orange color for these three cheeseballs, so I busted out my secret ingredient: Nacho Cheese Doritos. I put them in a large plastic baggie and smashed them with a rolling pin. Pulverized, they were the perfect shade of orange, and they added a delightful flavor to my mini cheeseballs.

Can I make a smaller portion of the cheeseball?

Of course! If you’re hosting a smaller gathering or prefer a more intimate serving size, you can easily halve the ingredients to make a smaller cheeseball. Adjust the seasonings accordingly to maintain the perfect balance of flavors. If you need a little inspiration, check out these mini cheese truffles and my mini pumpkin cheese balls.

What are some serving suggestions for the traditional round cheeseball?

For the classic round cheeseball, serve it on a decorative platter surrounded by an assortment of crackers, breadsticks, and fresh fruit slices. You can even add a touch of elegance with a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of fresh herbs on top.

Can I freeze the cheeseball?

I guess, but I would avoid it if possible. I’m personally not a fan of freezing recipes like this, but if absolutely necessary, it can be done.

Remember, if you have any more questions or need further assistance, don’t hesitate to reach out in the comments section below.

More Recipes You’ll Love

Sun-Dried Tomato Cheeseball

Apple-Shaped Cheeseballs

Mini Cheeseballs (Cheeseball Truffles)

Buffalo Chicken Cheeseball

Christmas Tree Cheeseball

You MUST try this everything bagel cheese ball recipe. You’ll be so glad you did! If you do, please leave a comment and a 5-star rating below.

Want more from Inspired by Charm?Join theIBC Mailing Listfor inspiration in your inbox! Follow along onInstagramandTikTokfor daily updates and behind-the-scenes looks at my processes. There’s even more inspiration onFacebookandPinterest!