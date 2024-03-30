Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe | GF Potato Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Gluten FreeEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread arejust as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers. They’re a great way to use up left over Mashed Potatoes. I often make extra just so I can make them.

How to make Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread

To make these Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread, you start by boiling, then mashing the potatoes and set aside to cool. Or use 2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes. In a large bowl add the mashed potato and stir in the melted butter and the egg. Mix until smooth. Then add the rice flour, corn starch, salt and baking powder. Mix until a smooth dough forms. Wrap the dough ball in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour.

Cut the dough into 8 pieces. Roll into balls and flatten with lightly (rice) floured fingers. Place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter then sprinkle with the everything mixture. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven then brush with melted butter once more.

Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread

I’m in love with this easy to make light and fluffy Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread recipe. It’s inspired by what once wasmy favorite snack, the Everything Bagel. They’re generously topped with Poppy and Sesame Seeds, Dried Onion and Garlic and a little Basil and Salt.

They’re just as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers. They’re a great way to use up left over Mashed Potatoes. I often make extra just so I can make them.

DON’T MISS ANY NEW RECIPES:

Don’t miss any recipes like thisEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread. If you aren’t already Following my Keto/Gluten Free Recipe Page on Facebook where I Post all my New Recipes, you can Join Hereand Follow me on PinterestHere.

Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread These Gluten FreeEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread arejust as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers. 4.38 from 64 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Bread Cuisine: American Keyword: bread, gluten free, potato, Side Dish See Also 8 Best Indian Kheer Recipe Prep Time: 40 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 55 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Author: Lyndsay Baker Ingredients 2 Cups Prepared Mashed Potatoes I used 2 Medium Russet Potatoes

1/4 Cup Melted Butter

1 Egg

1 Cup Rice Flour

1/4 Cup Corn Starch or Tapioca or Potato Starch

2 Tsp Baking Powder

1/2 Tsp Salt

For the Everything Topping:

2 Tsp Poppy Seeds

2 Tsp Sesame Seeds

2 Tsp Dried Garlic or 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

2 Tsp Dried Onion

1 Tsp Dried Basil

1/2 Tsp Salt Instructions Cook then mash the potatoes, then set aside to cool. Or use 2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes.

In a large bowl add the mashed potato. Stir in the melted butter and the egg. Mix until smooth. Then add the rice flour, corn starch, salt and baking powder. Mix until a smooth dough forms. Wrap the dough ball in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour.

Pre heat oven to 450 F.

In a small bowl mix the poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic and onion, basil and salt, until well combined.

Cut the dough into 8 pieces. Roll into balls and flatten with lightly (rice) floured fingers. Place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter then sprinkle with the everything mixture.

Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven then brush with melted butter once more. See Also Homemade Armenian Manti Recipe (Sini Manti)How to make crispy fried onions and store them – Pakistani RecipesDishoom’s Ruby Chicken Curry Recipe · i am a food blogIndian Chicken Biryani Recipe-Recipe for Chicken Biryani

Makes 8Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread.

Let’s Be Friends on Pinterest! I’m Always Sharing Great Recipes!

>>Click Here To Pin This Recipe<<

More Easy Gluten Free Recipes:

If you Love this Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe, check out some of my other Gluten Free Recipes Here:

Cookie Cutter Tortilla Chips

Easy Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

Gluten Free Perogies

Low Carb Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

© Copyright OfficiallyGlutenFree (Lyndsay Baker). I’d love you to share a link to this recipe, but please DO NOT COPY/PASTE the recipe or instructions to social media/websites. Please consider using a photo with a link to this recipe instead.

Follow OGF OnFacebook,Pinterest &Instagram

Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread

Keywords: Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread; Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe; Gluten Free Flatbread Recipes; Gluten Free Recipes using potatoes; Easy potato flatbread Recipes; potato bread Recipes; Keto potato recipes; Gluten free game day recipes; Best Gluten Free recipe game day recipe; family friendly potato bread recipes; Gluten Free Bread recipes; Everything Spice recipes; Homemade everything spice recipes

Still Hungry?