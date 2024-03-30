Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe | GF Potato Bread Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
These Gluten FreeEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread arejust as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers. They’re a great way to use up left over Mashed Potatoes. I often make extra just so I can make them.
How to make Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread
To make these Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread, you start by boiling, then mashing the potatoes and set aside to cool. Or use 2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes. In a large bowl add the mashed potato and stir in the melted butter and the egg. Mix until smooth. Then add the rice flour, corn starch, salt and baking powder. Mix until a smooth dough forms. Wrap the dough ball in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour.
Cut the dough into 8 pieces. Roll into balls and flatten with lightly (rice) floured fingers. Place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter then sprinkle with the everything mixture. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven then brush with melted butter once more.
Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread
I’m in love with this easy to make light and fluffy Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread recipe. It’s inspired by what once wasmy favorite snack, the Everything Bagel. They’re generously topped with Poppy and Sesame Seeds, Dried Onion and Garlic and a little Basil and Salt.
They’re just as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers. They’re a great way to use up left over Mashed Potatoes. I often make extra just so I can make them.
DON’T MISS ANY NEW RECIPES:
Don’t miss any recipes like thisEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread. If you aren’t already Following my Keto/Gluten Free Recipe Page on Facebook where I Post all my New Recipes, you can Join Hereand Follow me on PinterestHere.
Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread
These Gluten FreeEverything Mashed Potato Flatbread arejust as tasty as a Bagel but are much Easier to Make. They make a perfect side for a big bowl of Soup, or a deliciously Soft Bun for Sandwiches or Burgers.
4.38 from 64 votes
Print Pin Rate
Course: Bread
Cuisine: American
Keyword: bread, gluten free, potato, Side Dish
Prep Time: 40 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes minutes
Servings: 8
Author: Lyndsay Baker
Ingredients
- 2 Cups Prepared Mashed Potatoes I used 2 Medium Russet Potatoes
- 1/4 Cup Melted Butter
- 1 Egg
- 1 Cup Rice Flour
- 1/4 Cup Corn Starch or Tapioca or Potato Starch
- 2 Tsp Baking Powder
- 1/2 Tsp Salt
- For the Everything Topping:
- 2 Tsp Poppy Seeds
- 2 Tsp Sesame Seeds
- 2 Tsp Dried Garlic or 1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
- 2 Tsp Dried Onion
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- 1/2 Tsp Salt
Instructions
Cook then mash the potatoes, then set aside to cool. Or use 2 cups of prepared mashed potatoes.
In a large bowl add the mashed potato. Stir in the melted butter and the egg. Mix until smooth. Then add the rice flour, corn starch, salt and baking powder. Mix until a smooth dough forms. Wrap the dough ball in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour.
Pre heat oven to 450 F.
In a small bowl mix the poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic and onion, basil and salt, until well combined.
Cut the dough into 8 pieces. Roll into balls and flatten with lightly (rice) floured fingers. Place onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Brush with melted butter then sprinkle with the everything mixture.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven then brush with melted butter once more.
Makes 8Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread.
Let’s Be Friends on Pinterest! I’m Always Sharing Great Recipes!
>>Click Here To Pin This Recipe<<
More Easy Gluten Free Recipes:
If you Love this Gluten Free Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe, check out some of my other Gluten Free Recipes Here:
- Cookie Cutter Tortilla Chips
- Easy Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie
- Gluten Free Perogies
- Low Carb Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
© Copyright OfficiallyGlutenFree (Lyndsay Baker). I’d love you to share a link to this recipe, but please DO NOT COPY/PASTE the recipe or instructions to social media/websites. Please consider using a photo with a link to this recipe instead.
Follow OGF OnFacebook,Pinterest &Instagram
Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread
Keywords: Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread; Everything Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe; Gluten Free Flatbread Recipes; Gluten Free Recipes using potatoes; Easy potato flatbread Recipes; potato bread Recipes; Keto potato recipes; Gluten free game day recipes; Best Gluten Free recipe game day recipe; family friendly potato bread recipes; Gluten Free Bread recipes; Everything Spice recipes; Homemade everything spice recipes