Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (2024)

Ingredients you need for the Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Eggs Breakfast

1 largesweet potato, peeled and shredded4 – 5eggs2teaspoonsminced garlic1tablespoon olive oil2tablespoonsbutter4tablespoonsgrated Parmesan cheese1/2teaspoon salt, or more to taste1/2teaspoonItalian SeasoningFresh chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

1. To make the sweet potato eggs breakfast: Peel and shred the sweet potato and place in a medium mixing bowl. Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add grated sweet potato and cook for one minute on one side. Flip the sweet potato hash with a spatula and cook for one minute more.

2. Add garlic and Italian seasoning and cook for 2 minutes, stirring the sweet potato hash regularly; then stir in butter and parmesan and mix well to combine.

3. With the spatula, make small “nests” into the sweet potato hash browns and crack eggs into each nest. Lower the heat so sweet potato doesn’t burn or stick to the pan and cook until eggs are done. You can cover the skillet with a lid to cook eggs faster.

4. Adjust seasoning if necessary and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve the sweet potatoes and eggs immediately, enjoy!