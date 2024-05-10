Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (2024)

These sweet potato recipes are all easy, quick, and have a twist that will delight any fall flavors lover.

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (1)

by Sidney Yang–Updated Oct 7, 2019

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (2)

By Sidney Yang

Updated Oct 7, 2019

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (4)

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (5)

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (6)

Sweet potato recipes – Whether it’s mashed, baked, sauteed or cooked in the Instant Pot, sweet potatoes are always a favorite when it comes to roundup the main course – especially a family or Holiday dinner. Scroll down and discover the bestsweetpotato recipesfrom our recipes index. They’re all easy, quick, and have a twist that will delight any fall flavors lover. Enjoy!

Sweet Potato Recipes: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes for Fall

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (7)

1. Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Eggs Breakfast

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

These hearty, sweet, and savory sweet potatoes and egg are made all in one pan and perfect for your breakfast!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

2. Garlic Parmesan Roasted Sweet Potatoes

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This roasted sweet potatoes recipe makes for a quick easy side for any occasion. You'll never wan to make roasted sweet potatoes differently!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

3. Cauliflower Sweet Potato Curry

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This cauliflower sweet pootato curry is a quick and comforting vegan dinner loaded with spicy goodness.
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

4. Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup with Quinoa

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Rich, healthy and satisfying - A complete dinner in one bowl.
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

5. Roasted Sweet Potatoes with garlic and Parmesan

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Roasted sweet potatoes are super easy to make, tender and extra-flavorful. Serve the roasted sweet potatoes as a side dish for any festive meal!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

6. Garlic Butter Sweet Potato Noodles

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This great sweet potato noodles recipe is an easy and fun way to eat more vegetables!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

7. Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Leave the cold outside—this comforting vegan recipe will warm you right up.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

8. Garlic Roasted Sweet Potato Noodles

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Crunchy, tasty, vegetarian and gluten‐free... What else?
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

9. Stuffed Sweet Potato With Vegetable Chili

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

A vegetarian dish loaded with healthy nutrients that makes you feel good at first bite.
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

10. Sweet Potato Mash with Parsnip

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

The gentle sweetness of this sweet potato and parsnip mash makes a simple and scrumptious combination.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

11. Split Peas Soup with Sweet Potato

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This creamy split pea soup is a comforting vegetarian meal for chilly winter nights.
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

12. Sweet Potato Toasts

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

These sweet potato toasts are a nutrient-rich alternative to your typical toast. All you have to do is slice, toast and top!
Cooking time: 5 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

13. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Split Pea Soup

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Easy & creamy with tons of flavor - Perfect for a vegan or vegetarian-friendly dinner.
Cooking time: 240 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

14. Sweet Potato, Kale and Chickpea Soup {Vegan}

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

The perfect warming dinner to recover after a hard work week.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

15. Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Easy, nourishing, and bakes on a single sheet pan for quick cleanup.
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

16. Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Tilapia with Veggies

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This sheet-pan tilapia recipe with vegetables is super easy, quick, and healthy for your busy weeknights!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

A nourishing breakfast to feed a crowd!
Cooking time: 35 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

18. Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potato with Balsamic Honey Glaze

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

Crunchy, bitter-sweet and delicious! This tasty side-dish is a must for the holidays or any time this fall.
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

19. Sweet Potato Ground Beef Casserole

eatwell101.comFall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes

This sweet potato casserole with beef is a crowd-pleasing dinner you can really feel good about serving.
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box

Fall Flavors: 19 Easy Sweet Potato Recipes (27)

by eatwell101
Yield: 2 Servings Prep Time: 10 min Cook time: 15 min

These hearty, sweet, and savory sweet potatoes and egg are made all in one pan and perfect for your breakfast!

Ingredients you need for the Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Eggs Breakfast

1 largesweet potato, peeled and shredded4 – 5eggs2teaspoonsminced garlic1tablespoon olive oil2tablespoonsbutter4tablespoonsgrated Parmesan cheese1/2teaspoon salt, or more to taste1/2teaspoonItalian SeasoningFresh chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

1. To make the sweet potato eggs breakfast: Peel and shred the sweet potato and place in a medium mixing bowl. Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add grated sweet potato and cook for one minute on one side. Flip the sweet potato hash with a spatula and cook for one minute more.

2. Add garlic and Italian seasoning and cook for 2 minutes, stirring the sweet potato hash regularly; then stir in butter and parmesan and mix well to combine.

3. With the spatula, make small “nests” into the sweet potato hash browns and crack eggs into each nest. Lower the heat so sweet potato doesn’t burn or stick to the pan and cook until eggs are done. You can cover the skillet with a lid to cook eggs faster.

4. Adjust seasoning if necessary and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve the sweet potatoes and eggs immediately, enjoy!


Did you make this recipe?
Tag @eatwell101 on Instagram and hashtag it #eatwell101. ❤️

Did you make one of thesesweetpotato recipes? Please share on your social media using our hashtag #eatwell101!

