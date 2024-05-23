Farro and Lentils With Jammy Onions Recipe (2024)

Made as directed and didn’t add a thing -so darn good, easy and fast. I’m tempted to throw some roasted walnuts on top of tomorrow’s leftovers

I made exactly per recipe (except all that oil -- just used some generous glugs to cover bottom of pan) & agree that next time I'll use broth for beans & grains. Also, I added cinnamon, a tiny dash of cocoa & golden raisins. Kind of tagine-y. I could totally see going with a savory herb profile too. Makes a lot. Halve it if there's only one or two of you. Good one!

This was so good the first time I made it again. Decreased oil to <1/2 cup, added an additional red onion, flaked ~ 2 oz packaged roasted salmon on top. Delicious.

This is so good! I used one slice of preserved Meyer lemon and half of a fresh lemon. I added fresh thyme. I boiled the lentils and farro with a teaspoon of vegetable bouillon in the water. It took about 30 minutes for the lentils to become al dente.

Very good but next time I will throw away the lemon peel after sauteeing with onion. The chopped peel was too overpowering mixed in with the farro and lentils.

Beware: whole farro takes 45min to cook. The recipe doesn’t specify, but it must be pearl. Timing was a bit tricky, but delicious!

I LOVE this recipe and make it all the time. The first time I made this it really opened my eyes to using lemon peel in cooking - SO GOOD

This is a great base for a salad or main dish, but I found it very bland on it's own. I added spinach, tomatoes and artichokes (random leftover veggies I found in the fridge) and made a nice salad.

Doubled the lemon juice and added lemon pepper (generously) to the finished product. Also make sure to prepare the lentils and farro in stock rather than water (I used bouillon cubes) for the extra umami!

Very nice. Based on the comments, I added a fat pinch of coarse sea salt to the lentil/Farro mix and a fat pinch to the onion/lemon mix. One thing was confusing, it didn't say how much water to put in the saucepan for the lentil/farro. I guessed, and the grains quickly absorbed the water, so I kept a kettle of hot water ready and added when necessary.

i've been making a 1/2 batch of this weekly as it is such a perfect to-go lunch for workdays.adjustments: to get the onions truly "jammy," i let them go slow and low for nearly an hour.add a can of chickpeas (add towards the end of the onions).then add a bunch of kale, chopped.lentils & farro in a rice cooker, 1:2 ratio grains:water, use Better than Bouillon to really give it a flavor boost.a soft boiled egg or two on top, and some goat cheese.

Didn’t have farro and so made it with basmati rice instead, adding the rice to the boiling water about 10 minutes after starting the lentils. Also added preserved lemon, and twice the red pepper flakes. Delicious!

I added some Italian chicken sausage and some arugula but next time I’d add some micro greens. The onions make the decision, low and slow for as long as possible to make it as “jammy” as possible!

Great base, the onions do almost all the work here, but following some others' suggestions, I added harissa, cumin and cinammon at the end of the onions cooking, along with some lacinato kale just long enough to wilt. One note, needs a good amount of salt at each step.

This was delicious! I made exactly as directed, and then put it in fridge. Served it over spinach dressed with lemon juice and olive oil, sort of room temp warm salad. Very hearty and the lemon rind is bright and lovely.

This was fantastic. Took the advice of another and split the recipe in half. Added some spinach, a 6.5 minute egg and it was the perfect lunch. Also co*ked lentils and farro in broth for additional flavor. It’s a winner, especially when you don’t feel like turning on the oven!

Delicious. Easy. Added a bit of cinnamon and cumin as recommended by others. Topped with pine nuts, sun dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Definitely will be making this again!

This was delicious. I wilted some baby kale in the colander when I drained the farro and the lentils and added that, plus a tiny bit of feta and chopped olives on top.

I would be tempted in the future to boil the lentils farro in broth rather than water to give them more flavor. I also think some fresh thyme would be a great addition to add a herbaceous quality. Per another poster’s recommendation, I added asparagus and mushrooms as well as a 7-minute egg to top off the dish. Next time, I’m thinking of using cauliflower and chickpeas with some warm spices for a Moroccan flair.Overall, a good base dish w/ a lot of latitude for experimentation.

Red lentils tend to fall apart into mush, while green and brown lentils both tend to keep their shape. In this recipe, you want individual lentils (as in a salad), not lentil mush (as in a red lentil soup).

I’ve been making this for a while and thought I invented it! My riff on mujadarah when I didnt have rice on hand due to pandemic, only farro.So I make this like mujadarah with cumin and cinnamon and never thought to add lemon. preserved lemon? That might be great. Basically I think of this recipe as a base just like the author and make it a little different every time. My kids LOVE it and i can leave a pot in the fridge for them to reheat at home. Sour cream or yogurt on top are great.

This was SO delicious. I made half the portion - used half the farro/lentils, full amount of lemon and red pepper, and only 2 tablespoons of oil (to make it healthier). Turned out full of flavor. Served with roasted Sea Bass. The recipe is great as is, but would also makes a great base for other veggies - next time I may add spinach, kale, green beans, mushrooms, or asparagus.

FAQs

Think more like you're cooking pasta- you just need significantly more water than lentils. You can also use broth instead of adding an extra layer of flavor. I like adding a bay leaf, an onion cut in half, and a clove of garlic to add flavor to the lentils.

Before cooking, always rinse lentils under cold water and pick out any stones. You don't need to soak them, unlike beans and chickpeas, but they cook more slowly if they're combined with salt or acidic ingredients like vinegar, wine, tomatoes or lemon juice, so add these last.

Lentils aren't rice—they don't need to absorb every last drop of cooking liquid. They're more like pasta: best cooked in an abundance of water or stock. Bring your liquid up to a boil, add your lentils, then turn down your heat to a simmer for at least 25-30 minutes.

Red and Yellow Lentils



Good For: Because of their “split” nature, this variety of lentil tends to disintegrate when cooked, making them ideal to use in soups or stews (especially as a thickener), and in casseroles or any other dish where they are pureed.

Cumin seeds or ground cumin helps with digestion and is perfect in a soup, curry or dal (lentil dish). Carom seeds, fennel seeds, turmeric and peppermint are other great digestive aids. Cooking beans with a large strip of dried kombu, a Japanese dried kelp, may minimise their gas-producing properties too.

The beauty of lentils is that they are a completely blank slate — they can take on any flavor you throw at them. That also means if you don't give them any flavor, well, they will taste pretty bland. Add aromatics to the water or, even better, use chicken or vegetable stock instead of water.

During the canning process, legumes from beans to chickpeas leach out some of their starch and proteins into the liquid, which is sometimes called aquafaba. If you do any vegan cooking, you'll know that aquafaba can be a replacement for egg whites, since it can be whipped into a stable foam for meringues and the like.

Rinsing lentils will allow you to get rid of any accumulated dust, dirt, small rocks, twigs and possibly bugs that have come along for the ride: you don't want any of that in your food! None of this will hurt you however.

That being said, if you enjoy the taste and texture of cooked lentils, there's nothing wrong with eating them straight out of the can. Just make sure to drain and rinse them first, as canned lentils can be quite salty and may contain additives.

To cook, cover the lentils with plenty of water or stock—about 3 cups for each cup of dry lentils. Lentils swell in size, but they don't absorb the extra water; just drain them when they're done. Once you bring the liquid to a boil, cover the pan and reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer.

If you have a few root vegetables hanging out in your fridge, those are also great with lentils, like in this warm lentil and root vegetable salad with parsnips and carrots. Lentils are particularly nice with cheese, as in this grilled halloumi and lentil salad.

Cook your lentils uncovered on low heat for 20-45 minutes (based on the variety) to plump them up while avoiding split skins and mushy results. Add more liquid as needed until the lentils are done. A good ratio to start with is 1 cup of lentils to 2½ cups of liquid.

Lentils are high in fibre, and complex carbohydrates, while low in fat and calories. Their high protein content makes lentils a perfect option for those looking to boost their protein intake. They are naturally gluten-free, making them a delicious staple in a gluten-free kitchen.

Honestly, the best way to tell if lentils are done are to taste them. They should be tender to the bite, with some varieties of lentils being a bit more firm and others more soft. That said, if you would like your lentils to be softer, just simmer them a few minutes longer until they reaches your desired consistency.

Black Beluga lentils have the most flavor, adding a rich, earthy taste and a firm texture that holds up well during cooking. Black lentils will be ready in 20–25 minutes; however, they will fall apart like their brown, green, and red partners once you cook them for too long.

Why does my lentil soup taste bland? Lentils have a relatively mild taste and take well to seasonings. To avoid a bland lentil soup, use a flavorful broth—whether that's homemade or store-bought chicken or vegetable broth. The other key is building flavor.

Eating half a cup of cooked lentils gives you lots of essential nutrients and their high fiber content makes you feel full. However, the fiber in lentils can be hard for your body to break down. Eating too many lentils can cause gas, bloating, and cramping.

However, if you simply throw them in a pot with water, you'll end up with a bland bowl of beans. Instead, adding aromatic ingredients to the cooking pot is the best way to unlock lentils' full flavor potential.