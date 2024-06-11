Favorite Gluten-Free Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

All your favorite Gluten-Free Christmas Cookie Recipes. Easy gluten-free holiday cookie recipes from gingerbread, sugar cookie cutouts, snowballs, spritz and so much more! All the gluten-free cookie recipes you need for this Christmas baking season.

Originally published in December 2017, last update December 2021.

Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

I’m so excited to share this collection of my easy gluten-free Christmas cookie recipes! Baking is one of my love languages and I especially love holiday baking.

With all of these different gluten-free cookie recipes, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Most of these cookie recipes also have a dairy-free option too.

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

I have an easy recipe for Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies! These gingerbread cookies can be cut out in your favorite holiday shapes! The recipe also can be used for making gingerbread houses and it has a dairy-free option.

I also have a recipe for Gluten-Free White ChocolateDipped Gingerbread Cookies. A soft and chewy gingerbread cookie dipped in decadent white chocolate. The recipe also has a dairy-free option.

Gluten-Free Snowball Cookies

Gluten-Free Snowball Cookies are buttery shortbread cookies filled with nuts and rolled in powdered sugar. They are also known as Mexican Wedding Cookies and Russian Teacakes.

Gluten-Free Spritz Cookies

One of my all-time favorite cookies is my Gluten-Free Almond Spritz Cookies! Spritz cookies are German butter cookies that are made into fun shapes with a cookie press. This classic Christmas cookie recipe is not only gluten-free but dairy-free.

Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies Recipes

Making Gluten-Free Cut Out Sugar Cookies is a holiday must! They are so fun to make because of all the different cut-out shapes and endless decorating possibilities.

From topping them with icing to sprinkles, these gluten-free sugar cookies are sure to be a family favorite to make! This gluten-free sugar cookie cut-out cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option.

I also have easy recipes for Gluten-Free Snickerdoodles. This classic soft and chewy cinnamon sugar cookie recipe is made gluten-free with a dairy-free and vegan option.

I also have a recipe for the Gluten-Free Thumbprint Cookies. It’s a soft gluten-free sugar cookie with a jam filling.

If you are a fan of Lofthouse cookies try my Gluten-Free Sugar Cookies recipe. This fluffy gluten-free sugar cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option.

For a fun and festive twist, I also have a Gluten-Free Christmas Sugar Blossoms recipe. These sugar cookies are rolled in sprinkles and topped with a candy cane Hershey’s Kiss.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Cookies Recipes

Gluten-Free chocolate cookies are a Christmas cookie tray must!

Gluten-Free Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies – These gluten-free red velvet chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy, and chocolatey delicious!

These gluten-free red velvet chocolate chip cookies are soft, chewy, and chocolatey delicious! Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies- These double chocolate cookies are super fudgy brownie cookies. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option.

These double chocolate cookies are super fudgy brownie cookies. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option. Gluten-Free No-Bake Cookies – I have an easy recipe for the classic no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookie. This no-bake cookie recipe is flourless and has a dairy-free and vegan option.

I have an easy recipe for the classic no-bake chocolate peanut butter cookie. This no-bake cookie recipe is flourless and has a dairy-free and vegan option. Gluten-Free Chocolate Cherry Thumbprint Cookies – These gluten-free chocolate cherry thumbprint cookies are soft and moist. The nestled cherry and the chocolate glaze make this cookie totally decadent!

Gluten-Free Classic Cookies Recipes

If you want to include some of your favorite classic gluten-free cookies in your Christmas cookie baking, I have the easiest recipes!

Gluten-Free Monster Cookies – These are gluten-free flourless oatmeal and peanut butter cookies with M&M’s and chocolate chips mixed in. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option.

These are gluten-free flourless oatmeal and peanut butter cookies with M&M’s and chocolate chips mixed in. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option. Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Butter Blossoms – Peanut butter blossoms are also a Christmas cookie favorite! How can you resist the chocolate and peanut butter flavor?!

Peanut butter blossoms are also a Christmas cookie favorite! How can you resist the chocolate and peanut butter flavor?! Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies – They are soft, chewy, and a little crisp around the edges. The recipe also has a dairy-free and Vegan option

They are soft, chewy, and a little crisp around the edges. The recipe also has a dairy-free and Vegan option Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies – An easy recipe for thick and soft gluten-free oatmeal cookies. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option.

An easy recipe for thick and soft gluten-free oatmeal cookies. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free option. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies – An easy recipe for gluten-free chocolate chip cookies baked in just 8 minutes with no chilling time. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free and vegan option.

An easy recipe for gluten-free chocolate chip cookies baked in just 8 minutes with no chilling time. This gluten-free cookie recipe also has a dairy-free and vegan option. Gluten-Free Cinnamon Roll Cookies – Swirls ofcinnamonandbrownsugarlayeredin a soft gluten-free sugar cookie topped with vanilla glaze.

– Swirls ofcinnamonandbrownsugarlayeredin a soft gluten-free sugar cookie topped with vanilla glaze. Gluten-Free Lemon Cookies – These sweet and tart gluten-free cookies also have a dairy-free option.

These sweet and tart gluten-free cookies also have a dairy-free option. Gluten-Free Pistachio Pudding Cookies – Lightly crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. If you love pistachio ice cream, you are going to love these cookies!

Lightly crunchy on the outside and chewy in the middle. If you love pistachio ice cream, you are going to love these cookies! Gluten-Free Chocolate Covered Coconut Macaroons –Easy coconut macaroon cookies that are chewy and dipped in decadent chocolate. These coconut cookies are both gluten-free and dairy-free

Tips For Baking The Best Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies

I like to use Reynolds Kitchens Cookie Baking Sheets. It has a smart grid that makes it super easy to line up your cookies on your baking sheet. I buy it at Walmart.

Always use a greased cookie scoop. I use a 1 ½ tablespoon cookie scoop.

I like to bake my cookies on the middle rack.

Store the cookies in an airtight container.

Gluten-Free Flour

These gluten-free Christmas cookies were made with Pillsbury gluten-free flour. It is a cup-for-cup, all-purpose gluten-free rice flour blend and already has the xanthan gum and starches included.

Most gluten-free all-purpose flour blends have starches and xanthan gum already in them. The xanthan gum helps replace the elasticity and texture of gluten.

So make sure to check the ingredients of your gluten-free flour so you do not add any extra xanthan gum if it is already included in your flour. If you add extra xanthan gum, you will get gummy cookies!

My favorite gluten-free flour is Pillsbury gluten-free. Not all gluten-free flours are created equal. You may experience different baking results depending on the gluten-free flour blend you choose.

Tip For Measuring Gluten-Free Flour

It is super important to use a measuring cup made for dry ingredients (not a pyrex liquid measuring cup) to measure gluten-free flour. I measure the gluten-free flour with the “spoon & level” method.

I use a large spoon to scoop the flour out of the bag into the measuring cup. Then I use the back of a knife to level off the top of the measuring cup.

Please do not scoop the flour directly out of the bag with your measuring cup. If you do, you could end up with more flour than is called for in the recipe.

Dairy-Free Baking

For the dairy-free options to my recipes, I use unsweetened almond milk and Smart Balance butter.

Easy Gluten-Free Christmas Cookie Recipes

Baking gluten-free Christmas cookies are one of my favorite holiday traditions I do with my kids! There is nothing better than baking and eating classic Christmas cookies. It reminds us of family memories of Christmas past and helps us make new ones.

Please let me know if you have any favorite Christmas cookie recipes you would like to have added. Happy holiday baking!