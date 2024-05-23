FBI: International Is Losing Another Cast Member, And It's Time To Start Worrying About That Explosive Cliffhanger (2024)

Fans of the FBI franchise on CBS finally have a date for when the three shows will return to the airwaves, but one International star won't be around for too long in the 2024 TV schedule. The hit drama is saying goodbye to an original series regular, after the exit of showrunner Derek Haas ahead of Season 3 and actress Christiane Paul ahead of Season 2. Heida Reed's days are numbered on FBI: International, and it's now not too early to start worrying about the aftermath of the explosive second season finale cliffhanger.

Heida Reed will leave FBI: International after two full seasons as Agent Jamie Kellett, according to TVLine, which reports that her departure will occur early in Season 3. The reasoning behind saying goodbye to Reed as Kellett is reportedly creative, although neither CBS nor Wolf Entertainment have commented at the time of writing. Departures aren't exactly unusual in the Wolf dramas, with International's sister series FBI: Most Wanted cycling through cast members on a regular basis. Still, with the news that Reed will be out at International early in the new season, I can't help but grow more concerned about where Season 2 left off.

After a relatively minor role in the three-show crossover with FBI and Most Wanted after the action moved from Europe back to New York, the Season 2 finale's mission to prevent a stolen nuclear missile from being sold on the black market ended in an explosion at their headquarters. While their office certainly wasn't hit with a nuclear weapon, the status of every character other than Raines and Tank (if we're counting the dog member of the team) was unknown. This meant that there was no guarantee that Forrester, Vo, Smitty, Powell, and Kellett would survive to return as a Season 3 regular.

I'll admit that I didn't really suspect that anybody would be killed off or even any more hurt than a little banged up after the Season 2 finale aired back in the spring, especially after Christiane Paul was written out alive, well, and perfectly able to return as a guest star, which she did back in February for an intense episode. The news that Heida Reed will not be back as a series regular has me changing my tune, however. Kellett could be killed in the explosion, in the worst case scenario. Alternately, she could be so shaken up and/or injured that she needs to leave the task force.

And I can't overlook the fact that the FBIs are willing to kill off important characters. FBI's Rina was killed in a brutal twist for Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine, and I'm still shocked that FBI: Most Wanted killed off Jess LaCroix to accommodate Julian McMahon's desire to leave the series. None of this is to say that Jamie Kellett is definitely going to die when FBI: International returns in February, but I'm certainly more worried about the character now than I was immediately after the Season 2 finale cliffhanger.

For now, you can look forward to the return of all three FBIs in 2024 with the premieres on Tuesday, February 13 on CBS. As usual, FBI will air at 8 p.m. ET, International will air at 9 p.m. ET, and Most Wanted will air at 10 p.m. ET.