Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (2024)

"I developed this recipe to be the closest version of the restaurant ramen I’ve come to love so much for its ability to pick me up no matter the weather or the mood—and eating it reminds me of all the equally enriching conversations I’ve had in crowded ramen restaurants. Ramen is a varied, complex Japanese soup that chefs spend years mastering, so 100% truly authentic, this recipe is not. Instead, here’s a recipe that you can achieve at home with less ingredients, in a relatively short amount of time. Thanks to countless hours spent researching (including on the Youtube channel ‘Just One Cookbook’ by Nami, who gave me the decisive tip for the creamiest possible of vegan broths: soy milk) and even more hours spent testing, I’ve arrived at this vegetarian recipe, one that I’m happy with and I hope serves you as much! You can find dried kombu, dried shiitake mushrooms, and dried or fresh ramen noodles in most Asian supermarkets. While you’re there, I recommend picking up Gomasio, Japanese toasted sesame salt, which is excellent for finishing the dish! This recipe is part of “The Community Issue,” a collaboration with Infarm—the urban farming revolutionaries based in our Berlin community; with global reach across 10 countries and 30 cities. Check out their website for more information and to check if their 100% locally grown produce is available in your community."