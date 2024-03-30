Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (2024)

Based on 35 ratings

Lisa Schölzel

Food Editor at Kitchen Stories

www.instagram.com/whatscookinglisa/

"I developed this recipe to be the closest version of the restaurant ramen I’ve come to love so much for its ability to pick me up no matter the weather or the mood—and eating it reminds me of all the equally enriching conversations I’ve had in crowded ramen restaurants. Ramen is a varied, complex Japanese soup that chefs spend years mastering, so 100% truly authentic, this recipe is not. Instead, here’s a recipe that you can achieve at home with less ingredients, in a relatively short amount of time. Thanks to countless hours spent researching (including on the Youtube channel ‘Just One Cookbook’ by Nami, who gave me the decisive tip for the creamiest possible of vegan broths: soy milk) and even more hours spent testing, I’ve arrived at this vegetarian recipe, one that I’m happy with and I hope serves you as much! You can find dried kombu, dried shiitake mushrooms, and dried or fresh ramen noodles in most Asian supermarkets. While you’re there, I recommend picking up Gomasio, Japanese toasted sesame salt, which is excellent for finishing the dish! This recipe is part of “The Community Issue,” a collaboration with Infarm—the urban farming revolutionaries based in our Berlin community; with global reach across 10 countries and 30 cities. Check out their website for more information and to check if their 100% locally grown produce is available in your community."

Difficulty

Medium 👍

Preparation

45 min

Baking

0 min

Resting

0 min

Ingredients

2Servings

120 g

ramen noodles

2 tbsp

white miso paste

2 tbsp

sesame seeds

300 ml

water

¼ sheet

kombu

2

dried shiitake mushrooms

15 g

ginger

2

garlic

2

scallions

2

eggs

100 g

shiitake mushrooms

2

bok choy

1 tbsp

vegetable oil

1 tsp

Sriracha

1 tsp

agave nectar

2 tbsp

soy sauce

300 ml

soy milk

scallion (for garnish)

cilantro (for garnish)

MetricImperial

Limited offer!

Utensils

liquid measuring cup, 2 pots (small), slotted spoon, frying pan, food processor, knife, cutting board, pot (large), cooking spoon, pot, colander

Nutrition per serving

Cal750

Fat31 g

Protein26 g

Carb100 g

  • Step 1/ 5

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (3)

    • 300 ml water
    • ¼ sheet kombu
    • 2 dried shiitake mushrooms
    • liquid measuring cup
    • pot (small)
    • slotted spoon

    For the vegetarian dashi broth, add water, kombu and dried shiitake mushrooms to a measuring cup. Leave to sit for at least 30 min. In the meantime, continue with step 2. Then, once the 30 min has elapsed, add the dashi broth, plus the kombu and dried shiitake to a small pot and heat up over medium-high heat to intensify the flavor. Just before it reaches a boil, remove the kombu and mushrooms, turn off the heat and set aside for later.

  • Step 2/ 5

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (4)

    • 2 tbsp sesame seeds
    • 15 g ginger
    • 2 garlic
    • 2 scallions
    • 2 eggs
    • 100 g shiitake mushrooms
    • 2 bok choy
    • frying pan
    • food processor
    • knife
    • cutting board
    • pot (small)

    In a frying pan roast the sesame seeds until golden brown. Add to a food processor and pulse or grind finely with a mortar and pestle. Finely chop ginger and garlic, slice scallions into fine rings, separating the whites from the greens. Slice the fresh shiitake mushrooms and slice cut the pak choi lengthwise into quarters. Soft-boil the eggs by adding them to a saucepan boiling water and letting cook 6.5 min. before draining, and cooling under cold running water.

  • Step 3/ 5

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (5)

    • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
    • 1 tsp Sriracha
    • 2 tbsp white miso paste
    • 1 tsp agave nectar
    • 2 tbsp soy sauce
    • 300 ml soy milk
    • pot (large)
    • cooking spoon

    Heat vegetable or sesame oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the shiitake mushrooms, remove and set aside. Add extra oil if needed, then add garlic, ginger and the white of the scallions in the same pot and sauté approx. 2 min. Add Sriracha, miso paste, agave nectar, soy sauce and ground sesame seeds. Sauté briefly. Now add the soy milk, stirring to remove any paste from the bottom of the pot.

  • Step 4/ 5

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (6)

    • 120 g ramen noodles
    • pot
    • colander

    For a 2-person portion, add 200 ml/0,8 cup of the dashi broth and bring to boil. Reduce the heat and continue to simmer gently. In the meantime, prepare the ramen noodles according to the packing instructions. In the last minute, add the pak choi, blanch and drain.

  • Step 5/ 5

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (7)

    • scallion (for garnish)
    • cilantro (for garnish)

    Divide the noodles and pak choi between two serving bowls. Pour the broth evenly on top. Garnish with shiitake mushrooms, halved waxy eggs and the green of the spring onions. Finish with fresh herbs, such as coriander, and gomasio (sesame salt) if you have it, or more sesame seeds. Enjoy!

  • Enjoy your meal!

    Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (8)

Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (9)

How-To Videos

See all

Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (10)

How to reach the perfect temperature for frying

Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (11)

How to prepare garlic

Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (12)

How to cut an onion

Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (13)

How to peel ginger

Tags

  • #japanese
  • #noodles
  • #main
  • #comfort food
  • #Meatless
  • #savory
  • #mushrooms
  • #for two
  • #soy eproducts
  • #grains
  • #herbs
  • #vegetables
Feel good vegetarian miso ramen | Recipe | Kitchen Stories (2024)
