Fennel al Forno Recipe (2024)

The fennel definitely needs to be cooked more before adding to the casserole since it doesn’t really cook that much in the oven. Next time I will sauté the fennel ahead of time to get it to a more caramelized state then add to the casserole. Also I used panko since that’s what I had and it took forever forever to brown (had to run it under the broiler). Next time I would either mix the panko with melted butter or olive oil to promote browning and/or put it under the broiler much sooner.