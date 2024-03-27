Fermented Mustard Recipe German and Traditional Versions (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Leave a Review

Learn all about mustard fermentation with our Easy Fermented Mustard Recipe. This recipe includes two options for flavoring fermented mustard seeds. Add this fermented mustard to sandwiches, burgers, wraps and salad dressings for probiotic benefits.

Easy Fermented Mustard

The way we ferment mustard is different from vegetable fermentation processes. Since mustard seeds are a dry good, they need to be fermented in a different way to ensure a safe, preserved product.

For this recipe we used already acidified, probiotic sauerkraut brine in addition to vinegar to create probiotic mustard.

When I make mustard from scratch, I always let it ferment and age for about a month. The aging process helps to cut the initial bitter flavor. Mustard seeds and mustard powders are initially very bitter and with time the bitterness dissipates.

Ingredients For Mustard Fermentation

Mustard Seeds and Mustard Powder: Obviously, this is the main ingredient in mustard. I like to use a mix of brown and yellow mustard seeds with yellow mustard powder. In this fermented mustard recipe you have the option of blending it for smooth mustard or keeping it course.

Vinegar: Any vinegar will work here. I think white vinegar or apple cider vinegar give the best flavor. You can also use rice vinegar.

Sauerkraut Brine: for this, you use the brine from homemade sauerkraut

Sea Salt: As always, I suggest using unrefined sea salt. Any type of unrefined sea salt works well.

Horseradish: I LOVE horseradish in mustard recipes. I think the flavor pairs so well with mustard seeds. You can use horseradish powder, but I suggest using the prepared horseradish found in a jar in the refrigerated section of the store.

Honey or Maple Syrup: Most mustard recipes call for a type of sweetener, usually sugar. I prefer to use honey or 100% pure maple syrup instead of sugar.

: Most mustard recipes call for a type of sweetener, usually sugar. I prefer to use honey or 100% pure maple syrup instead of sugar. Spices: This recipe requires Garlic, Onion, Tarragon, Cinnamon, and Turmeric. Which spices you use depends on the type of mustard you want to make.

Fermented Mustard Seeds

I prefer my mustard to be lacto-fermented for three main reasons.

The first being digestibility. Sometimes I like to go overboard with the mustard on burgers and sandwiches… and that sometimes results in a bit of indigestion. BUT when it’s fermented, I have no issues. So more mustard, fewer problems!

Next, I prefer the flavor. Mustard is a very flavorful condiment, but did you know that when it’s fermented the flavor is even better?

Lastly, I love making this fermented condiment because it’s easy to add some probiotic bacteria to any sandwich or burger.

Fermented Mustard Recipe

You’ll need to have sauerkraut brine ready for this recipe. You can make sauerkraut using our homemade kraut recipe. Other than that, you need a quality blender or food processor.

Fermented Mustard Recipe German and Traditional Versions

Author: Kaitlynn Fenley

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 16 oz

Category: Condiments

Method: Fermentation

Cuisine: German Ingredients Mustard Base Ingredients 50 Grams Yellow Mustard Seeds

Yellow Mustard Seeds 50 Grams Brown Mustard Seeds

Brown Mustard Seeds 50 Grams Mustard Powder

Mustard Powder 50 Milliliters Sauerkraut Brine

Milliliters Sauerkraut Brine 75 Milliliters Vinegar*

Milliliters Vinegar* 50 Milliliters Filtered Water

Milliliters Filtered Water 12 Grams Sea Salt

Sea Salt 2 Tablespoons Honey

Honey 1 Tablespoons Horseradish Spices For German Mustard 1/8 Teaspoon Cinnamon, ground

Cinnamon, ground 1/4 Teaspoon Tarragon, ground

Tarragon, ground 1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

Garlic Powder 1/2 Teaspoon Onion Powder Spices For Regular Mustard 1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

Garlic Powder 1/4 Teaspoon Turmeric Powder Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a clean bowl, combine all of the mustard base ingredients. Stir until evenly combined. Choose which spices to use, either the combination for german mustard or the combination for regular mustard. Mix in the spices until evenly combined. Add the contents to a blender or food processor. For smooth mustard, blend until smooth. For course mustard, just pulse in the blender. Add the mustard mixture into a clean mason jar. Secure the lid and leave at room temperature for 48 hours. After 48 hours, stir the mustard, replace the lid, and store the jar in the fridge for 4 weeks. This is a slow cold fermentation, aka the aging process. This process will eliminate the initial bitter flavor of the mustard. After 4 weeks you can use the mustard on sandwiches, on burgers, in salad dressing recipes, etc. Store for up to 6 months in the fridge. Notes * you can use any vinegar, but I like the flavor of white vinegar best.