Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Fermented Red Cabbage Recipe Ingredients Needed How To Make Red Cabbage Sauerkraut Step By Step Sauerkraut Serving Suggestions Tips For Success FAQs More Lacto-Fermenting Recipes Fermented Beets + Cabbage (Probiotic Rich Beetroot Sauerkraut) Fermented Shaved Carrot Salad Fermented Tomatoes Guide: A Healthy Way To Preserve Tomatoes Fermented Watermelon Recipe (Vs Pickling) Fermented Fresh Fish (Mackerel) Recipe Fermented Cucumbers (Dill Pickles) No Vinegar Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Lacto-Fermented Cauliflower: Tangy Flavorful and Probiotic Rich Printable Recipe Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Ingredients Instructions What You Need Notes Nutrition FAQs

Posted on - Last updated:

Categories Clean Eating Recipes, Gluten And Dairy Free Recipes, Health, Low Carb Recipes, Lunch Or Dinner, Paleo Recipes, Recipes, Salad, Side Dishes Or Appetizers, Vegan Recipes, Whole30 Recipes

Home » Recipes » Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut)

This fermented red cabbage recipe is a delicious and easy way to add probiotics to your diet. The result is a tangy, crispy red sauerkraut that can be enjoyed on sandwiches or as a side dish. You can also mix in other vegetables, for added flavor. In this particular recipe I mixed red cabbage with green cabbage and carrots for a more pleasant taste.

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (1)

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Fermented Red Cabbage Recipe

Enjoy the health benefits of fermented foods with this simple and tasty red cabbage sauerkraut. And if you feel more adventurous you should definitely try:

  • Fermented red cabbage and beet recipe
  • Fermented shaved carrot salad
  • Fermented Cauliflower
  • Fermented Tomatoes Guide
  • Fermented Watermelon Recipe (Vs Pickling)
  • Fermented Fresh Fish (Mackerel) Recipe

Fermentation is a natural process that preserves vegetables and creates beneficial probiotics, which can aid digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome. So not only is fermented red cabbage a delicious addition to your meals, it also brings important health benefits.

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (2)

Heads up: some links are affiliated & I may receive a small commission from qualifying sales. For more infosee my disclaimer policy.

Ingredients Needed

  • Red cabbage (shredded);
  • Green/white cabbage (shredded);
  • Carrots(julienned);
  • Celtic sea salt–high quality sea salt

How To Make Red Cabbage Sauerkraut Step By Step

  • First, shred the red cabbage, green cabbage, and carrots into thin slices using a mandoline. I shredded as much cabbage as it filled a 4-Quart bowl, half with red cabbage and half with green cabbage. About 22.22 ounces (630 grams) each. And then I julienned 2 large carrots on top.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (3)
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (4)
  • Next mix the shredded vegetables with salt, massaging them until they release their juices. You’ll want to use a really nice, coarse, unprocessed good quality salt, like thisCeltic Sea Salt. The golden ratio for fermentingis 1.5 teaspoon of salt per pound (lb) or (~500g) of vegetables.
  • Then I transferred everything In a larger bowl (with plenty of space to get my hands in and mix it around).
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (5)
  • After massaging let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to give it time to break down more and release more juices.
  • Transfer the mixture into a jar or crock, pressing down firmly to remove any air pockets it should submerge in its own juice. Leave about 1½ inches of space from the top of the jar.
  • You can use afermentation kitbut if you are willing to improvise like I do, just use a regular50 oz glass jar with a locking clamp.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (6)
  • Cover the top of the mixture with a weight to keep it submerged under its juices. You can use theseweights or improvise with something like a small heavy glass jar filled with water like I did. Keeping the red cabbage kraut in an anaerobic environment (submerged in the liquid) during the fermentation period is the key to prevent spoilage of the upper layer.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (7)
  • Cover the top of the jarwith a coffee filter secured with a rubber band, this will prevent contamination with other bacteria and will give the red cabbage sauerkraut enough oxygen to keep fermenting.
  • Allow the mixture to ferment for up to 1 week or so at room temperature(65-70°F is preferred). The number of days for fermenting will depend on the room temperature.
  • When the red cabbage and carrot starts to ferment, usually the second or third day, small bubbles will rise to the top and maybe some scum may form, that’s totally normal.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (8)
  • Once fermented to your liking (somewhere between 4 and 7 days), transfer the red sauerkraut in the refrigerator to slow down the fermentation process. You remove the weights and close the lid when storing.
  • You can start eating after 10 days or so. The longer it stays out the more sour it becomes, so this is a matter of personal taste.
  • Once refrigerated, the red cabbage kraut will keep for up to a year.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (9)

Sauerkraut Serving Suggestions

Serve as a delicious and crunchy topping for sandwiches or salads, or as a side dish to your favorite meals.

  • Toss into a green salad;
  • As a topping in a poke bowl;
  • Use in a tortilla, on a burger bun, or any wrap sandwich;
  • As a soup ingredient for tanginess like this red cabbage soup.
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (10)

Related: Lazy Cabbage Roll Casserole

Tips For Success

  • Always use clean utensils, equipment and jars to prevent contamination. And if your fermented red cabbage kraut smells bad or looks discolored, discard it and start over.
  • Sometimes if the upper level is not entirely submerged in liquid it will start to spoil and get a brown color. To fix this, just remove that discolored layer and keep the rest submerged in the liquid until you transfer the lacto-fermented red cabbage in the fridge.

FAQs

Can I use other vegetables in this fermented red cabbage recipe?

Yes, feel free to mix in shredded carrots, onions or even apples for a different flavor.

Can I use only red cabbage?

Yes, you can definitely use only red cabbage or only green cabbage without carrots. But I found the taste to be more pleasant in this combination.

Can I use table salt instead of coarse salt for fermenting red cabbage?

I recommend using a good quality, unprocessed salt like Celtic Sea Salt as it contains naturally occurring minerals and has a better taste. Table salt is less healthy and might not yield great results.

Can fermented red cabbage kraut be canned for longer storage?

I do not recommend canning fermented vegetables as high temperatures can kill the beneficial bacteria. It is best to keep fermented red cabbage in the refrigerator.

More Lacto-Fermenting Recipes

Fermented Beets + Cabbage (Probiotic Rich Beetroot Sauerkraut)

Fermented Shaved Carrot Salad

Fermented Tomatoes Guide: A Healthy Way To Preserve Tomatoes

Fermented Watermelon Recipe (Vs Pickling)

Fermented Fresh Fish (Mackerel) Recipe

Fermented Cucumbers (Dill Pickles) No Vinegar

Lacto-Fermented Cauliflower: Tangy Flavorful and Probiotic Rich

See Also
15 Fermented Food Recipes That Go Way Beyond KombuchaThe Best Homemade Ketchup Recipe -Low Sugar Zucchini Bread Recipe60+ Zero Waste Sourdough Starter Discard Recipes

Printable Recipe

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (19)

Print Recipe

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut)

A tangy, crispy fermented red cabbage aka sauerkraut – easy to make at home with no special equipment. The green cabbage and carrot is added to improve the taste but you can make it exclusively with red cabbage. The recipe make about 50 oz of lacto-fermented red sauerkraut.

Prep Time15 minutes mins

Fermenting Time5 days d

Total Time5 days d 15 minutes mins

Course: miscellaneous, Side Dish

Cuisine: Clean Eating, Paleo, Sugar Free, Vegan, whole30

Servings: 50 oz

Calories: 69kcal

Author: HealthyTasteOfLife

Pin Recipe Save

Ingredients

  • 1 small red cabbage head shredded - about 22.22 ounces (630g)
  • 1 small green/white cabbage shredded - about 22.22 ounces (630g)
  • 2 large carrots - julienned (~250g)
  • 1.66 tbsp Celtic sea salt - 1.5 tablespoon + 0.5 teaspoon

Instructions

  • First peel the cabbage layers that look damaged and give the surface a good rinse. Tap dry.

  • Shred the red cabbage, green cabbage and carrots into thin slices using a mandoline.

  • I shredded as much cabbage as it filled a 4-Quart bowl, half with red cabbage and half with green cabbage. About 22.22 ounces (630 grams) each. Approximately 1260 grams (2.77 lb) total

  • And then I julienned 2 large carrots on top (~ 250g).

  • Then I transferred everything In a larger bowl (with plenty of space to get my hands in and mix it around).

  • Next mix the shredded vegetables with salt (unprocessed good quality salt, like this Celtic sea salt) massaging them until they release their juices.

  • The golden ratio for fermenting is 1.5 teaspoon of salt per pound (lb) or (~500g) of vegetables. So I used 1.5 tablespoons + 1/2 teaspoon of salt. You don't really have to be exact.

  • After massaging let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to give it time to break down more and release more juices.

  • Transfer the mixture into a jar or crock, pressing down firmly to remove any air pockets. It should submerge in its own juice. Leave about 1½ inches of space from the top of the jar, the liquid will rise and fill that space after a while.

  • You can use a fermentation kit but if you are willing to improvise like I do, just use a 50 oz glass jar with a lid.

  • Cover the top of the mixture with a weight to keep it submerged under its juices, and cover the jar with a cloth to allow for air flow and prevent the dust.

    You can use these weights or improvise with something like a small heavy glass jar filled with water like I did.

  • Allow the mixture to ferment for up to 1 week or so at room temperature (65-70°F is preferred). The number of days for fermenting will depend on the room temperature.

  • When the red cabbage and carrot starts to ferment, usually the second or third day, small bubbles will rise to the top and maybe some scum may form, that’s totally normal.

  • Once fermented to your liking, transfer the red sauerkraut in the refrigerator to slow the fermentation process.

  • You can start eating after 10 days or so. The longer it stays out the more sour it becomes, so this is a matter of personal taste.

Notes

  • This recipe makes about 6.5 cups of fermented red cabbage (sauerkraut).
  • Once refrigerated, the red cabbage kraut will keep for up to a year.

Tried this recipe?Mention @HealthyTasteOfLife or tag #healthytasteoflife!

Nutrition

Serving: 1cup | Calories: 69kcal | Vitamin A: 5864.3IU | Vitamin C: 111.3mg | Calcium: 95.5mg | Iron: 1.66mg

The information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator.

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (24)

©HealthyTasteOfLife. Content and photographs are copyright protected and need prior permission to use. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to other websites and any social media is strictly prohibited. Sharing and using the link of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated!

Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Is red cabbage good for sauerkraut? ›

Red cabbage - The star ingredient. Sometimes called purple cabbage. A great place for lactic acid bacteria to grow (that works magic in fermenting sauerkraut!). Salt - Use fine ground sea salt as you're mixing it into water and don't want to make that more difficult by using coarse!

View More
How to make sauerkraut step by step? ›

Procedure:
  1. Prepare cabbage: Discard outer leaves, then rinse heads under cold water and drain. ...
  2. Salt cabbage: Layer cabbage with salt in large mixing container. ...
  3. Pack container: Using clean hands or optional tamper, pack a handful of the cabbage into the fermenting container(s). ...
  4. Ferment: ...
  5. Store: ...
  6. Enjoy!

Get More Info Here
What is the ratio of salt to cabbage for fermented sauerkraut? ›

The most widely used ratio of 2.00%–2.25% weight of salt to weight of cabbage gives the best results. This means you add 2g to 2.25g of salt for every 100g of finely sliced cabbage in your recipe.

Discover More Details
How should sauerkraut look when fermenting? ›

Note: It is normal to see bubbles, white 'froth', or foam on top during the fermentation. If you see white 'froth', you can just scoop it out. You shouldn't see any actual mold, though. If you do, scrape it off the top, and make sure the rest of the cabbage is fully submerged under water (brine).

View Details
Is fermented red cabbage healthy? ›

Fermented cabbage may also help promote the balance of microbes and probiotics in your digestive system. This can help strengthen your intestines. Weight control. Cabbage may also help with weight loss because it's low in calories, has a high-water content, and is a good source of dietary fiber.

Discover More Details
Why do you soak red cabbage? ›

Crisp it up: Shredded cabbage stays perky if it's soaked in cold water. This also helps cut the pungent edge. Drain well before combining with other ingredients.

Learn More
How long does homemade sauerkraut take to ferment? ›

Store the container at 70°–75°F (21°–23°C) while fermenting. At these temperatures, sauerkraut will be fully fermented in about three to four weeks; at 60°–65°F (15°–18°C), fermentation may take six weeks. Below 60°F (15°C), sauerkraut may not ferment. Above 80°F (26°C), sauerkraut may become soft and spoil.

Keep Reading
What is the best salt for making sauerkraut? ›

Sea salt works well, or rock salt. Watch out for the salt labelled 'pickling salt', it often has anti-caking agents in it which can negatively affect your fermentation. If you're not sure, read the ingredients, there should just be one! A fine grind of salt is required for this type of pickling.

Learn More Now
Does sauerkraut need vinegar? ›

No need to add any vinegar! Salt alone preserves sour cabbage very well. I add 1/4 cup of shredded carrot for colour. Sometimes, I add a laurel leaf and 1/2 teaspoon of caraway seeds.

Show Me More
What happens if you don't put enough salt in sauerkraut? ›

Using too little salt not only softens the cabbage but also yields a product lacking in flavor.

Learn More Now

What happens if you use too much salt when making sauerkraut? ›

Too little salt can cause the sauerkraut to get mushy or moldy and too much will slow the fermentation down significantly. Always start with the least amount of salt required and add more if needed.

Learn More
What is the best salt for fermenting cabbage? ›

The type of salt recommended to ferment with is an unrefined salt that is full of natural vitamins and minerals. One of the best types of salt to ferment with is sea salt. Sea salt contains several nutrients, including trace amounts of magnesium, potassium and calcium. Picking salt and Kosher salt are also good to use.

Read More
Should fermenting sauerkraut be kept in the dark? ›

While the cabbage is fermenting it is best to keep it on the counter away from direct sunlight. You can also keep it in a dark place like a cabinet if you wish. The ideal fermenting temperature is 60°F to 75°F (15°C to 24°C). In other words, room temperature.

Discover More
How do you know when homemade sauerkraut is ready? ›

The best way to tell if sauerkraut has been properly fermented is to taste it. If it's still sour then it needs more time, but if it's become mellow and slightly sweet then it's ready to eat.

Get More Info
Can sauerkraut go bad while fermenting? ›

Yes, you could say sauerkraut has already “gone bad” because it is a fermented dish. However, there still is an expiration date and the product can become too ripe to consume. A big red flag when your kraut has gone bad is the smell- a weird off-smelling yeasty or moldy aroma.

View More
What is red cabbage best for? ›

Nearly anything green cabbage can do, red (or purple) cabbage can do brighter and better. It's a little more peppery and heartier than its green counterparts, making it perfect in crunchy slaws or cooking techniques like braising and even roasting.

Discover More Details
Can you mix red and white cabbage for sauerkraut? ›

Below I will tell you how to make your own classic German sauerkraut. I've used both white and red cabbage to create a beautiful, dark pink colour effect, but there's nothing to stop you from using only white or only red cabbage.

Read On
Is red cabbage the same as sauerkraut? ›

Red cabbage is called “Rotkraut” or sometimes “Blaukraut” in German. It's generally not fermented into Sauerkraut but rather cooked or served raw (coleslaw). “Red cabbage is often used raw for salads and coleslaw .

Learn More Now
How do you eat red cabbage sauerkraut? ›

Salad: Pack even more nutritional power into your next Buddha bowl or Superfood Salad with the addition of sauerkraut. Soup: Garnish potato leek soup with a dollop of sour cream or crème frâiche and a smattering of sauerkraut. One of our favorite uses for sauerkraut: Eat it right out of the jar. Don't be shy!

Explore More
Top Articles
Homemade Mincemeat Recipe • Curious Cuisiniere
The Best Android VPNs for 2024
Get Immediate Care at Your Doorstep in DC - 1530health
QuickCare and Urgent Care Patient FAQs
Latest Posts
Beste gratis VPN voor Android 2024
Hotspot Shield VPN Review 2024: Features, Pricing And More
Article information

Author: Aracelis Kilback

Last Updated:

Views: 6228

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Aracelis Kilback

Birthday: 1994-11-22

Address: Apt. 895 30151 Green Plain, Lake Mariela, RI 98141

Phone: +5992291857476

Job: Legal Officer

Hobby: LARPing, role-playing games, Slacklining, Reading, Inline skating, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Dance

Introduction: My name is Aracelis Kilback, I am a nice, gentle, agreeable, joyous, attractive, combative, gifted person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.