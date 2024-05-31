Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe (2024)

©HealthyTasteOfLife. Content and photographs are copyright protected and need prior permission to use. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to other websites and any social media is strictly prohibited. Sharing and using the link of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated!

Once refrigerated, the red cabbage kraut will keep for up to a year.

You can start eating after 10 days or so. The longer it stays out the more sour it becomes, so this is a matter of personal taste.

Once fermented to your liking, transfer the red sauerkraut in the refrigerator to slow the fermentation process.

When the red cabbage and carrot starts to ferment, usually the second or third day, small bubbles will rise to the top and maybe some scum may form, that’s totally normal.

Allow the mixture to ferment for up to 1 week or so at room temperature (65-70°F is preferred). The number of days for fermenting will depend on the room temperature.

You can use these weights or improvise with something like a small heavy glass jar filled with water like I did.

Cover the top of the mixture with a weight to keep it submerged under its juices, and cover the jar with a cloth to allow for air flow and prevent the dust.

You can use a fermentation kit but if you are willing to improvise like I do, just use a 50 oz glass jar with a lid.

Transfer the mixture into a jar or crock, pressing down firmly to remove any air pockets. It should submerge in its own juice. Leave about 1½ inches of space from the top of the jar, the liquid will rise and fill that space after a while.

After massaging let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to give it time to break down more and release more juices.

The golden ratio for fermenting is 1.5 teaspoon of salt per pound (lb) or (~500g) of vegetables. So I used 1.5 tablespoons + 1/2 teaspoon of salt. You don't really have to be exact.

Next mix the shredded vegetables with salt (unprocessed good quality salt, like this Celtic sea salt ) massaging them until they release their juices.

Then I transferred everything In a larger bowl (with plenty of space to get my hands in and mix it around).

I shredded as much cabbage as it filled a 4-Quart bowl, half with red cabbage and half with green cabbage. About 22.22 ounces (630 grams) each. Approximately 1260 grams (2.77 lb) total

A tangy, crispy fermented red cabbage aka sauerkraut – easy to make at home with no special equipment. The green cabbage and carrot is added to improve the taste but you can make it exclusively with red cabbage. The recipe make about 50 oz of lacto-fermented red sauerkraut.

I do not recommend canning fermented vegetables as high temperatures can kill the beneficial bacteria. It is best to keep fermented red cabbage in the refrigerator.

I recommend using a good quality, unprocessed salt like Celtic Sea Salt as it contains naturally occurring minerals and has a better taste. Table salt is less healthy and might not yield great results.

Yes, you can definitely use only red cabbage or only green cabbage without carrots. But I found the taste to be more pleasant in this combination.

Yes, feel free to mix in shredded carrots, onions or even apples for a different flavor.

Serve as a delicious and crunchy topping for sandwiches or salads, or as a side dish to your favorite meals.

Fermentation is a natural process that preserves vegetables and creates beneficial probiotics, which can aid digestion and support a healthy gut microbiome. So not only is fermented red cabbage a delicious addition to your meals, it also brings important health benefits.

Enjoy the health benefits of fermented foods with this simple and tasty red cabbage sauerkraut. And if you feel more adventurous you should definitely try:

This fermented red cabbage recipe is a delicious and easy way to add probiotics to your diet. The result is a tangy, crispy red sauerkraut that can be enjoyed on sandwiches or as a side dish. You can also mix in other vegetables, for added flavor. In this particular recipe I mixed red cabbage with green cabbage and carrots for a more pleasant taste.

FAQs

