Feta Tzatziki Dip | Tasty dip recipe that's perfect for entertaining! (2024)

This flavorful and unique dip is sure to be a hit at the snack table for the big game!

So I just recently finished re-reading the complete works of Sherlock Holmes. I picked up the 2-book set one holiday break back when I was in college, and I pulled it off the bookshelf again not too long ago. This is a legit good read, folks! Sir Arthur Conan Doyle knew how to write a good tale. I’ve always been a huge Sherlock Holmes fan, and I find it fun to daydream what it would have been like working as a detective in Victorian England. I would have definitely worn one of those awesome Sherlock Holmes hats. Heck, much to my wife’s chagrin, I’d wear one of those hats today if I had one.

Speaking of detectives, a couple of years ago we went out of town for a long weekend. It snowed while we were gone, and when we came back I noticed some foot prints in the snow near the corner of our house. We have large windows in that part of the house, and I was afraid someone had been snooping around while we were gone. Whoever it was had obviously come up our neighbor’s driveway (which had been shoveled), but then cut across to our window. Aha! I was on their trail! They weren’t going to look into my window without me having a say about it.

I called my neighbor that evening to see if he knew anything about the mysterious tracks. Nope. I then even called the local police to see if there had been any reports of crime in the area over the weekend. Nope. In fact, the officer on duty told me that he didn’t remember a call to our street in many years. (We live on a quiet cul-de-sac.) Ok, so now my spidey-sense was on high alert. I channeled my inner Sherlock, and went out and inspected the prints. Whoever had been snooping around had been wearing large boots. Likely a man, or perhaps a women who likes large boots. Or perhaps a woman trying to throw me off the scent. Aha!

That’s when my phone rang. It was my neighbor. He said, “Hey, do you realize your gas meter is on that corner of the house?” Hmmm…well, apparently I didn’t realize that. I thought our meter was on the other side. All of that hard detective work went out the door. The culprit was merely the gas guy reading our meter. So much for being a modern-day Sherlock Holmes. I should probably stick to making dips. Delicious dips that go well with fries and onion rings!

Feta Tzatziki Dip

With the big game just days away now, I wanted to create a fun dipping sauce for our snack table. For the record, I have absolutely no problem with ketchup. But ketchup is a bit on the boring side when you’re having guests over. So I set out to come up with something new and unique. Oh, and delicious. It had to be delicious if I was going to serve it to company! Well, I like feta. How could I incorporate feta into a dip? Tzatziki! That’s it! I wanted to create a Feta Tzatziki Dip. So I hit the kitchen and started playing around. The result is this tasty dip that is sure to be the star of your snack table.

I stopped by Walmart to grab some plain Greek yogurt and the other ingredients for this dip. I knew I wanted to serve this dip with fries, so I swung throughthe frozen section to pick up some of Alexia’s RoastedCrinkle Cut Fries. That’s when I noticed their Crispy Onion Rings. Well, I do love onion rings, so I tossed a bag of those into my cart, too. We’re pretty particular about our fries here. I need crispy and flavorful. I don’t want any soggy potatoes pretending to be fries. Alexia nailed it. Both the fries and the onion ringswere delicious. In fact, my wife and I couldn’t decide which we liked best…so we settled on a sampler platter instead.

For the big game this year, we’ll likely head across the street and homegate it up with our neighbors. I don’t need to get out there and brave the weather and traffic to go to a party. Nope, I’d prefer to just run across the street in my sweatpants instead. We take turns with our neighbors each year hosting a party for the game, and we always have a tasty array of snacks to munch on throughout the evening. This Feta Tzatziki Dip will absolutely be one of our contributions to this year’s party. But I may need to bring an extra bag or two of fries and rings!

