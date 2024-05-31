Ff14 Pointed Misgivings (2024)

Was curious what everyone ended up buying so far from the Moogle Tome event. I presently only play 3 to 4 hours a week as BG3 and MK1 take up most of my gaming time, but still farmed a few things without going out of my way for them. I picked up: * Tao Moogle - 1 Tome * Fat Cat - 7 Tomes * Lunar Kamuy as I like Moon Stuff (Menphina guy) - 30 Tomes * Blue Parasol - 30 Tomes