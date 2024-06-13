FigFest and Ten 5-Minute Fig Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
When is Fig Season? Figs Are Easy To Prepare 10 Quick and Easy Recipes for Figs Figs Are Good For You Related You Might Also Like: FAQs

When is Fig Season?

To me, figs have always signaled the beginning of my favorite season: Fall. Growing up in the Midwest, it was as if Mother Nature rewarded our survival of the searing heat of August with her most sensuous fruit, the fig. But my fall=fig perception is a result of geographic undesirability. In reality, figs are in season during late summer and fresh figs didn’t reach markets in America’s heartland until September, if they arrived at all.

Actually, California’s Fresh Fig Season starts in mid-May and continues through mid-December. Most figs are grown in California’s where our Mediterranean climate and rich soil fostered fig production. Figs originated in Figs were first imported from the West Indies to Spanish missions in Mexico and subsequently spread to California with the Franciscan missionaries who planted them in the mission gardens at San Diego in 1769 and up the Pacific coast to Santa Clara by 1792, Ventura by 1793, and later on to Sonoma, giving the name Mission to those first dark purple California figs. Along with Mission figs, three other varieties are produced in California: Brown Turkey, Kadota, and Calimyra. {Source: California Fig Commission}

Figs Are Easy To Prepare

Not sure what to do with figs? One thing about figs that makes them so easy to work with is they don’t require pitting or peeling! Most fruit in our house doesn’t last long enough to bake with because our favorite way to enjoy each season’s bounty is out of hand: oranges and tangerines in the spring,peaches and grapes in the summer, followed by sensuous figs and crisp fall apples as we move into the cooler months.

10 Quick and Easy Recipes for Figs

Mildly sweet with a luscious mouthfeel, figs pair perfectly with savory herbs, meats, salty cheeses, and cured meats. For this weekend’s Fig Fest in San Diego, I thought it would be fun to come up with ways to savor figs that require only 5 minutes of your precious time. Creative inspiration hit me when it struck me that figs seemed to be underused in the beverage category. There is an abundance of ways to prepare figs as an appetizer, but what about a smoothie to start your day or a beer float for dessert or cooling refreshment? Well here you go! Hope you enjoy them as much as I did 🙂

1. Fig and Blueberry Antioxidant Smoothie:

An antioxidant powerhouse to start your day! Cleopatra’s cravings aside, what really matters is that figs have zero fat, no sodium and are cholesterol free. Figs are exceptionally high in dietary fiber, which provides a host of health benefits.Figs are higher in antioxidants than red wine or tea and well known for their polyphenolic benefits. Good as they are fresh, figs are even better nutritionally when dried. {Source: Fitdv.com}Add blueberries to the mix and we’re talking major powerhouse. For one smoothie: Combine 4 figs, 1 cup blueberries, 6-ounce blueberry yogurt (I used Chobani), 1 cup almond milk and 3-4 ice cubes in a blender or Vitamix. Pulse until smooth.

2. Fig and Chocolate Beer Float:

A craft beer lovers take on the root beer float with an added layer of flavor and texture imparted by a figgy sauce. For two floats: Puree 6 figs using a blender, VitaMix or hand mixer until nearly smooth. Drizzle chocolate syrup along the side of each tall or sundae glass. Fill glasses half full with a dark beer of your choice – I’ve tried Hangar 24 chocolate porter, Stone smoked porter (shown) and Samuel Smith’s Nut Brown Ale and achieved tasty results – let your tastebuds guide you. Add a 2 scoops vanilla ice cream, spoon pureed fig over the ice cream and top with more beer.

See Also
Red Currant Cordial Recipe - How to make Syrup [no cooking!]Homemade Elderberry Syrup Recipe - The House & HomesteadPurslane Recipes: 45 Things To Do With Fresh Purslane | Chocolate & ZucchiniMarion’s Best Lemon Chicken recipe | Marion's Kitchen

3. Figs and Balsamic with Feta:

A quick snack or elegant appetizer. In a small saucepan gently simmer 1 cup of balsamic until reduced to 1/3 cup yielding an intensely flavored balsamic reduction. Slice figs in half, drizzle with balsamic, top with crumbled feta. Place artfully on a plate an drizzle with a little more of the balsamic.

4. Bacon Wrapped Figs:

Figs and Prosciutto are a natural sweet/salty pairing, so it only makes sense that bacon would also be fabulous. After all, how many restaurants feature Bacon Wrapped Dates?! Try it with figs -you won’t regret it.

Cut pieces of bacon in half lengthwise – a tiny fig doesn’t need a whole piece of bacon! Wrap the bacon around the fig in a spiral. Place figs on a baking sheets and broil, turning as needed, until bacon is crisped and browned. Serve hot.

5. Blue Cheese Stuffed Figs:

Another popular fig pairing is blue cheese. Again, sweet and savory is the magic here. Simply make a slit in the side of each fig, being careful not to cut all the way through. Stuff with your favorite blue cheese or gorgonzola dolce. If you’re not a fan of the strong pungent flavor of blue cheeses, try goat cheese. Serve as is or brush figs with canola or vegetable oil and heat in a pan, on the grill, or under the broiler until the figs are warmed and the cheese is melted. About 5 minutes.

6. Fig and Pancetta Salad:

On a bed of spinach, arugula or mixed spring greens, add chopped figs and chopped, cooked pancetta or bacon. Drizzle with a good quality balsamic and olive oil dressing.

7. Fig Coulis:

A wonderful accompaniment to grilled or roasted lamb, pork, chicken, duck or turkey. In a blender or food processor, whirl 6 figs with a tablespoon of balsamic or sherry vinegar and about 1/2 cup of olive oil and puree until the consistency you desire – I like mine a little chunky. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Heat gently before serving. Fig coulis is great as a component on a cheese board or smeared on crostini and topped with crumbled feta or goat cheese.

8. Fig Crostini:

Finely chop figs and toss with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Let the figs sit while you cut baguette slices and toast them. Top the toasts with the fig mixture. You can spread a bit of fresh goat cheese on the toasts first, if you like, or crumble some blue cheese on top if that pleases your palate.

9. Broiled Figs:

Lay halved figs on a baking sheet. Lightly brush with melted butter or vegetable oil. Broil until the fig tops bubble and start to brown on the edges. Perfect with sweet or savory dishes, served with a cheese sampler, or for a quick dessert, drizzle the figs with honey before broiling and serve with marscapone, creme fraiche, or ice cream.

10. Breakfast Fig Parfait:

Layer chopped fresh figs or broiled figs with crunchy granola and yogurt drizzled with honey.

Figs Are Good For You

Fig lovers probably have this many and more delightful ways to bring the storied fig to your lips, but if you’re a newbie or have only savored figs when dining out, hopefully, these 10 amazingly easy fig recipes will take you to the next level and convert you to an all-out fig lover! What’s not to like?

  • California Figs are an excellent source of dietary fiber. Just 3 to 5 – dried or fresh – provide 5 grams of dietary fiber or 20% of the Daily Value.
    Just 3 to 5 dried (1/4 cup; 40 grams) or fresh (1/2 cup; 153 grams) California Figs count as one fruit serving.
    Figs and dried plums are rich in antioxidants among dried fruits and rank higher in antioxidants than red wine and tea, well known for their polyphenolics. (Source: California Fig Commission,Vinson, 1999, 2001)

Enjoy fresh and dried California Figs, delicious recipes, entertainment and more at the first San Diego Fig Fest! Savor gourmet food samples, extraordinary wines and craft brew from California’s best chefs, food purveyors, wine makers and breweries.

The festival will take place at the new San Diego Public Market, an exciting urban venue just minutes from the city’s vibrant downtown. Attendees will experience a unique community treasure in the making.

Benefits: Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center, St. Vincent de Paul Culinary Arts Program, Scholarships and Grants, and the Public Market Kitchen.

Related

You Might Also Like:

  • Foodbuzz Top 9!

    Check it out!!! The adorable Owl Cupcakes (posted on Tuesday) are in the #1 spot…

  • Creamy Zucchini and Goat Cheese Dip

    Drumroll.... here's the third recipe in this year's Zucchini Throwdown and I'm dedicating it to…

  • Ad Hoc Blue Cheese Dressing

    Tender baby romaine from the garden. What would highlight the vibrant greens? I was thinking…

FigFest and Ten 5-Minute Fig Recipes (2024)

FAQs

How many figs should I eat a day? ›

When it comes to raw fruit, you can easily have 2-3 figs in a day. If you are having dried figs, stick to 3 figs and do not have them without soaking overnight. Our body can absorb the nutrients and digest some dried fruits and nuts in a better way when they are soaked well.

View More
Which country fig is best? ›

Turkey is the world leader in fig production and consumption. With an annual production of 262,644 metric tons, the country is responsible for more than 20% of global fig output and more than half of the world's dried fig output.

Get More Info Here
What is the healthiest way to eat figs? ›

The best way to enjoy figs is raw, with the skin and seeds intact. You can also remove the peels and scoop out the seeds, if you like, or cook figs by baking, broiling or grilling them.

Discover More Details
What is the best time to eat figs? ›

Yes, you can eat figs on an empty stomach. Eating soaked figs first thing in the morning may boost your digestion, blood sugar control, and energy levels.

View Details
Which fig is healthiest? ›

Calimyrna figs are not only delicious but also nutritious. They are rich in vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, and iron, providing ample energy. Additionally, they are easy to digest and a good source of natural fibre.

Discover More Details
What country eats the most figs? ›

In 2015, the countries with the highest consumption were Turkey (X thousand tons), Egypt (X thousand tons), Morocco (X thousand tons), together making up X% of total consumption.

Learn More
What color figs are the sweetest? ›

Black Mission figs are extremely sweet (sometimes they even ooze a bit of syrup, which you should take as a very good sign when picking or buying them).

Keep Reading
What state is known for figs? ›

California produces 100% of the nation's dried figs and 98% of the fresh figs. Fig trees have no blossoms on their branches. The blossom is inside of the fruit! Many tiny flowers produce the crunchy little edible seeds that give figs their unique texture.

Learn More Now
Where is the biggest fig tree in the world? ›

Balboa Park is known for its diverse collection of plants and trees. This landmark Moreton Bay Fig tree is the largest of the Ficus macrophylla represented in the park.

Show Me More
How can you tell a good fig? ›

A perfectly ripe fig will taste honey-sweet. A perfectly unripe fig will taste vegetal, almost like a cucumber. If your figs look and feel ready, a taste test is a good next step to determine if they're good to go.

Learn More Now

What fig tastes like a banana? ›

'Banana' – I admit this is likely my favorite of all figs because of the banana flavor infused into this easy-to-grow fig. Banana fig is a medium size yellow fig with pale strawberry flesh. Very sweet, full flavor, no bitterness. This is a closed-eye variety.

Learn More
What figs taste like cherries? ›

What is a Cherry fig?! The cherry fig flavor profile is just simply that-- berry figs that have a cherry flavor. It's not uncommon for fig berry flavors to be very similar to a raspberry or a strawberry, so when you get something cherry flavored, it can be quite a nice surprise.

Read More
What is the closest fruit to a fig? ›

Less costly substitutes of fig
  • Less costly substitutes of fig. ...
  • Dried apricots are a fantastic replacement for dried figs. ...
  • Plums are another juicy fruit you can use in place of figs. ...
  • Peaches or nectarines are a great option for replacing fresh figs.
Nov 28, 2023

Discover More
Can I eat 2 figs a day? ›

You can eat 2-3 figs per day to reap amazing health incentives and optimal health status.

Get More Info
Can you have too many figs? ›

Some Warnings About Figs

Lastly, some people may experience an itchy or sore tongue after eating too many figs. This is caused by an enzyme called ficin. Too much exposure to ficin can cause the tongue to burn and itch temporarily.

View More
Are figs or dates better for you? ›

The bottom line

Dates and figs are tasty fruits with similar nutrient profiles. While they both boast plentiful amounts of magnesium, potassium, and fiber, figs generally pack more calcium. Dates are higher in sugar but lower in fat.

Discover More Details
Why figs should be soaked before eating? ›

Figs are an excellent source of dietary fibre, and when soaked, their soluble fibre content increases.

Read On
Top Articles
Easy Homemade German Spaetzle Recipe – Oma's Egg Noodles
Brioche Braid Recipe (with photo tutorial)
Tri-County Obituaries 1M
Wake County, NC Property Tax Calculator - SmartAsset
What To Serve With Chicken Kiev: 14 Tasty Side Dishes - Corrie Cooks
John Wick 1-4 (Kapitel 1 2 3 4) DVD, Uncut, Top, Keanu Reeves • EUR 32,85
The Quadratic Formula | Intermediate Algebra
5.4: The Quadratic Formula
Latest Posts
Spicy Sesame Noodles With Chicken and Peanuts Recipe
Pancetta Pasta (Quick 4 Ingredient Recipe)
Article information

Author: Edwin Metz

Last Updated:

Views: 5631

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edwin Metz

Birthday: 1997-04-16

Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183

Phone: +639107620957

Job: Corporate Banking Technician

Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.