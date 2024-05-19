Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas Green Beans and Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips Green Bean Casserole with Fried Shallots French Green Beans and Garlicky Almond Breadcrumbs Roasted Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Pine Nuts French Green Beans with Garlicky Almond Breadcrumbs Salt-and-Pepper Charred Green Beans Sausage and Green Bean Casserole Skillet Green Beans Southern-Style Green Beans Green Bean Salad with Red Onions Green Bean Salad French Green Beans with Butter Sauce and Crispy Leeks Sesame-Ginger Green Beans Refrigerator Dilly Beans Spicy Pickled Green Beans Green Beans with Bacon Green Beans and Fennel with Tarragon Green Bean Salad with Almonds Roasted Butternut Squash Green Bean Casserole The Best Thanksgiving Ideas for 2023

These simple and savory side dishes add color and snap to the holiday plate.

By Christopher Michel
Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (1)

It can be hard to imagine cooking up a Thanksgiving menu without holiday staples like the roast turkey, a fresh cranberry sauce, or a whip-cream covered slice of pumpkin pie. But even holiday feasts need a little color on the plate. If your favorite vegetable side dish needs to be jazzed up, scroll through these best green bean recipes for inspiration on how to elevate your dish this Turkey Day.

1

Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (3)

This simple grilled dish is deceptively yummy. It's a perfect Thanksgiving side if you're already making grilled turkey.

Get the recipe.

2

Green Beans and Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (4)

Everyone loves potato chips. This smart dish turns them into a recipe ingredient!

Get the recipe.

3

Green Bean Casserole with Fried Shallots

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (5)

A rich sauce with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a touch of Parmesan elevates this traditional side. For a twist, add chopped sun-dried tomatoes or diced roasted red peppers to the sauce.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

4

French Green Beans and Garlicky Almond Breadcrumbs

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (6)

Green beans get a French-inspired makeover in this delicious side dish. Serve it at your holiday meal for a fast and satisfying side, or toss it together for an elevated weeknight treat.

Get the recipe.

5

Roasted Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Pine Nuts

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (7)

6

French Green Beans with Garlicky Almond Breadcrumbs

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (8)

Jazz up your veggies with ingredients you already have! This recipe utilizes leftover breadcrumbs to add some flavor and crunch.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

7

Salt-and-Pepper Charred Green Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (9)

This simple recipe, which only takes 25 minutes to make, won't overwhelm the rich flavors featured in your Thanksgiving lineup.

Get the recipe.

8

Sausage and Green Bean Casserole

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (10)

This brightly colored, zesty casserole layers Italian sausage, polenta, and green beans.

Get the recipe.

9

Skillet Green Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (11)

Sesame oil and soy sauce lend these veggies Asian flair.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

10

Southern-Style Green Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (12)

Chef Joe Randall includes these slow-simmered green beans on his Southern-style Thanksgiving menu.

Get the recipe.

11

Green Bean Salad with Red Onions

This simple recipe can be made ahead, giving you less work to do right before dinner guests arrive.

Get the recipe.

12

Green Bean Salad

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (14)

A lighter alternative to a pasta or potato salad, this green bean dish calls for lots of fresh veggies and makes a great side dish at a barbecue or picnic.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

13

French Green Beans with Butter Sauce and Crispy Leeks

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (15)

Put a new spin on this old-faithful casserole by opting for fresh ingredients.

Get the recipe.

14

Sesame-Ginger Green Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (16)

It only takes a few ingredients to liven up green beans by adding a delicious sesame-ginger dressing.

Get the recipe.

15

Refrigerator Dilly Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (17)

Quick pickling at home is an easy way to give homegrown vegetables the deliciously briny, tangy flavor you love, and it's easy to add whatever herbs and spices you choose; this recipe is packed with fresh, fragrant dill.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

16

Spicy Pickled Green Beans

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (18)

With fall comes a bounty of beautiful vegetables. To get the most out of them all year long, preserve your favorites, like these bright and fresh green beans, in a spicy brine.

Get the recipe.

17

Green Beans with Bacon

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (19)

Swap-in this savory-sweet side dish for green bean casserole of years past. It's sure to stand out with bold ingredients like bacon and pecans.

Get the recipe.

18

Green Beans and Fennel with Tarragon

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (20)

It's just a quick flash in the pan for this zesty veggie side.

Get the recipe.

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

19

Green Bean Salad with Almonds

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (21)

Liven up plain green beans with homemade honey mustard dressing and toasted almonds.

Get the recipe at Champagne Tastes.

20

Roasted Butternut Squash Green Bean Casserole

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (22)

For a spin on the classic casserole, add in roasted butternut squash for a seasonal flavor and toasted almonds for a crunch.

Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.

Watch Next

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (23)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

The Best Thanksgiving Ideas for 2023

Shop These Cyber Monday Slow Cooker DealsJoanna Gaines Black Friday Deals These Cyber Monday Roomba Deals Are Major87 Hilarious Dad Jokes for Thanksgiving Day

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

Is Aldi Open on Thanksgiving 2023? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline10 Best Precooked Turkeys for Thanksgiving 202321 Take Out Thanksgiving Dinner Options
Thankful Quotes to Share on ThanksgivingPlay These Thanksgiving Songs During Your FeastThese 21 Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day31 Restaurants That'll Be Open on Thanksgiving Day

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below

Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
17 Easy Japanese Onigiri Recipes Without Nori Seaweed - Chef JA Cooks
Chicken Shawarma - Middle Eastern Style, Healthy, Low Carb Recipe
ASOS on influence: the etail giant's brand creative chief on how it leverages social media and creators - TheIndustry.fashion
Final results for the period to 3 September 2023
Latest Posts
Ginger Soy Fish (Easy Halibut Recipes!!) - Rasa Malaysia
Poha Recipe | Kanda Poha (For Breakfast)
Article information

Author: Ray Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6182

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ray Christiansen

Birthday: 1998-05-04

Address: Apt. 814 34339 Sauer Islands, Hirtheville, GA 02446-8771

Phone: +337636892828

Job: Lead Hospitality Designer

Hobby: Urban exploration, Tai chi, Lockpicking, Fashion, Gunsmithing, Pottery, Geocaching

Introduction: My name is Ray Christiansen, I am a fair, good, cute, gentle, vast, glamorous, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.