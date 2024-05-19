Fill Out the Thanksgiving Table with These Easy Green Bean Recipes (2024)

These simple and savory side dishes add color and snap to the holiday plate.
It can be hard to imagine cooking up a Thanksgiving menu without holiday staples like the roast turkey, a fresh cranberry sauce, or a whip-cream covered slice of pumpkin pie. But even holiday feasts need a little color on the plate. If your favorite vegetable side dish needs to be jazzed up, scroll through these best green bean recipes for inspiration on how to elevate your dish this Turkey Day.
1
Green Beans with Crispy Chickpeas
This simple grilled dish is deceptively yummy. It's a perfect Thanksgiving side if you're already making grilled turkey.
Get the recipe.
2
Green Beans and Crushed Salt-and-Vinegar Chips
Everyone loves potato chips. This smart dish turns them into a recipe ingredient!
Get the recipe.
3
Green Bean Casserole with Fried Shallots
A rich sauce with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a touch of Parmesan elevates this traditional side. For a twist, add chopped sun-dried tomatoes or diced roasted red peppers to the sauce.
Get the recipe.
4
French Green Beans and Garlicky Almond Breadcrumbs
Green beans get a French-inspired makeover in this delicious side dish. Serve it at your holiday meal for a fast and satisfying side, or toss it together for an elevated weeknight treat.
Get the recipe.
5
Roasted Green Beans with Preserved Lemon and Pine Nuts
Preserved lemon adds a punch to an otherwise ordinary green bean recipe.
Get the recipe.
6
7
Salt-and-Pepper Charred Green Beans
This simple recipe, which only takes 25 minutes to make, won't overwhelm the rich flavors featured in your Thanksgiving lineup.
Get the recipe.
8
Sausage and Green Bean Casserole
This brightly colored, zesty casserole layers Italian sausage, polenta, and green beans.
Get the recipe.
9
Skillet Green Beans
Sesame oil and soy sauce lend these veggies Asian flair.
Get the recipe.
10
Southern-Style Green Beans
Chef Joe Randall includes these slow-simmered green beans on his Southern-style Thanksgiving menu.
Get the recipe.
11
Green Bean Salad with Red Onions
This simple recipe can be made ahead, giving you less work to do right before dinner guests arrive.
Get the recipe.
12
Green Bean Salad
A lighter alternative to a pasta or potato salad, this green bean dish calls for lots of fresh veggies and makes a great side dish at a barbecue or picnic.
Get the recipe.
13
French Green Beans with Butter Sauce and Crispy Leeks
Put a new spin on this old-faithful casserole by opting for fresh ingredients.
Get the recipe.
14
Sesame-Ginger Green Beans
It only takes a few ingredients to liven up green beans by adding a delicious sesame-ginger dressing.
Get the recipe.
15
Refrigerator Dilly Beans
Quick pickling at home is an easy way to give homegrown vegetables the deliciously briny, tangy flavor you love, and it's easy to add whatever herbs and spices you choose; this recipe is packed with fresh, fragrant dill.
Get the recipe.
16
Spicy Pickled Green Beans
With fall comes a bounty of beautiful vegetables. To get the most out of them all year long, preserve your favorites, like these bright and fresh green beans, in a spicy brine.
Get the recipe.
17
Green Beans with Bacon
Swap-in this savory-sweet side dish for green bean casserole of years past. It's sure to stand out with bold ingredients like bacon and pecans.
Get the recipe.
18
Green Beans and Fennel with Tarragon
It's just a quick flash in the pan for this zesty veggie side.
Get the recipe.
19
Green Bean Salad with Almonds
Liven up plain green beans with homemade honey mustard dressing and toasted almonds.
Get the recipe at Champagne Tastes.
20
Roasted Butternut Squash Green Bean Casserole
For a spin on the classic casserole, add in roasted butternut squash for a seasonal flavor and toasted almonds for a crunch.
Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.
