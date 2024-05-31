Fillable PDFs - Automatically Create PDFs with Gravity Forms (2024)

Generate PDFs from Gravity Forms quickly and easily. Store locally, and import PDFs to use as the basis of a new Gravity Forms form.

Attach and send PDFs to your existing Gravity Forms form notifications. Making data management more straightforward with all your data in one place.

Save time and import an existing PDF to be created as a Gravity Form.

Generated PDFs are never stored on the CosmicGiant server. All generated PDFs are stored locally on your website.

Setting up Fillable PDFs is quick and easy. Automatically generate PDFs in a couple of clicks.

PDF Generation Made Simple You don't need to be a technical wizard to setup PDFs. With the visual template mapper, you can quickly and easily set which Gravity Forms fields populate which PDF form fields.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

- Digital Signatures Add digital signatures and other images added to your Gravity Forms form directly into your PDF. Perfect for contracts. Digital signing requires Gravity Forms Signature Add-On.

Convert PDFs into

Gravity Forms Forms If you already have the perfect form, you don't want to have to create it again. Fillable PDFs helps you to convert any PDF into a Gravity Forms form quickly, allowing you to set up your form in minutes, not hours. Exclusive to the Professional and Agency licenses.

PDFs Secured - Lock Down Access Prevent unwanted users from accessing generated PDFs with password protection. Want even more control? Restrict generated PDFs to only be viewable by the form submitter.

Allow Users to Download the Generated PDF on the Confirmation Page Display a link to the customized generated PDFs allowing users to download the PDF with the information they entered easily. Use our Gutenberg block to display a user's generated PDFs on any page or use our GravityView View field to display PDF links within a view.

Populate PDF Fields from

Almost Anywhere Map any form field or entry meta item directly to your PDF fields, including Nested Forms fields. Combine multiple fields together using merge tags. Populate Gravity Forms Image Choices images directly into your PDF.