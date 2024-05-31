Fillable PDFs - Automatically Create PDFs with Gravity Forms (2024)

See Pricing
Generate PDFs from Gravity Forms quickly and easily. Store locally, and import PDFs to use as the basis of a new Gravity Forms form.
Automatically Generate PDFs
Generate PDFs when a form is filled out, automatically!
PDFs With Minimal Configuration
Setting up Fillable PDFs is quick and easy. Automatically generate PDFs in a couple of clicks.
Privacy Protected
Generated PDFs are never stored on the CosmicGiant server. All generated PDFs are stored locally on your website.
Templates are stored on the CosmicGiant API server.
Create a Form From a PDF
Save time and import an existing PDF to be created as a Gravity Form.
Exclusive to the Professional and Agency licenses.
Send Generated PDFs With Form Notifications
Attach and send PDFs to your existing Gravity Forms form notifications. Making data management more straightforward with all your data in one place.
PDF Generation Made Simple
You don't need to be a technical wizard to setup PDFs. With the visual template mapper, you can quickly and easily set which Gravity Forms fields populate which PDF form fields.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
Convert PDFs into
Gravity Forms Forms
PDFs Secured - Lock Down Access
Allow Users to Download the Generated PDF on the Confirmation Page
Populate PDF Fields from
Almost Anywhere
Build Advanced Workflows With Conditional Logic
Pricing
30-day risk-free money-back guarantee.
Personal$149/yearInstall on three sites
- Upload up to 10 templates
- Unlimited PDF generation
- Downloadable file permissions
- Password protected PDFs
- Email PDFs using notifications
- Digital signature and image support
- Easy to use template mapping
- Conditional Logic
- 1 year of updates and support
Buy Now
Agency$399/yearInstall on fifty sites
- Upload up to 500 templates
- Unlimited PDF generation
- Downloadable file permissions
- Password protected PDFs
- Email PDFs using notifications
- Digital signature and image support
- Easy to use template mapping
- Conditional Logic
- 1 year of updates and support
- Plus these
exclusive features:
- Convert PDFs into Gravity Forms
- Upload PDFs to Dropbox and Google Drive
Buy Now
Professional$279/yearInstall on five sites
- Upload up to 100 templates
- Unlimited PDF generation
- Downloadable file permissions
- Password protected PDFs
- Email PDFs using notifications
- Digital signature and image support
- Easy to use template mapping
- Conditional Logic
- 1 year of updates and support
- Plus these
exclusive features:
- Convert PDFs into Gravity Forms
- Upload PDFs to Dropbox and Google Drive
Buy Now
F.A.Q.
- How exactly does the generation of the PDF work?
- The form data is submitted to our server where the PDF is generated. The generated PDF is then sent back to your server where it's stored.
The data submitted to the Fillable PDFs server is immediately deleted automatically. No data is retained.
- Are there any limits on how many PDFs I can generate?
- No! All Fillable PDFs plans come with unlimited PDF generation.
- Will my PDF styling/CSS be retained?
- No. When you import a PDF, only the fields are mapped. The styling itself is discarded. The styling used will be that of a default form, although this can be modified with the use of CSS.
PDF formatting elements like font size, font color, etc. in the actual base PDF template will however be respected when the PDF is generated.
- Are my templates globally available?
- Yes! When you create a template in Fillable PDFs, that template becomes available on any site where you're using your license key.
If you'd like to only show templates created on the current site, you can use this developer filter.
- Do you have a data processing agreement?
- We know the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires Data Controllers (you) to have proper contracts in place with Data Processors (us) to ensure that we treat with no less care and confidentially than you are required to.
If you need a signed data processing agreement, please contact support.
- Is Fillable PDFs HIPAA compliant?
- To the limited extent our service may provide access to ePHI, we strive to guard against unauthorized access to ePHI that is transmitted electronically by implementing technical safeguards such as 256-bit encryption to secure the data in motion and at rest.
If you require a signed business associate agreement as part of your organization's HIPAA compliance, please contact support.
- Can I upgrade my license after purchase?
- Absolutely! You can upgrade your license at any time, for the difference in cost. Learn more about the license upgrade process.
- Do you offer support?
- Every CosmicGiant plugin comes with premium support. A Gravity Forms expert will answer each support request with tickets being answered within one business day.
There's no such thing as first-tier and second-tier support at CosmicGiant; you'll be answered by an expert every time.
- Are you a Gravity Forms Certified Developer?
- Yes! CosmicGiant is one of a select number of Gravity Forms Certified Developers. Gravity Forms describes its Partners as: “Trusted, valued, and respected, their development work is unrivaled when it comes to extending Gravity Forms.” All our plugins are Gravity Forms Certified Add-Ons, and we’re honored to have this mark of approval.
Plus, Travis and Karl, our Heads of Development and Support respectively, both have spent time working at Rocketgenius, the creator of Gravity Forms.
- What requirements does Fillable PDFs have to run?
- The requirements match that of WordPress. Meaning if you can run WordPress, you can run Fillable PDFs.
You'll also need the latest version of Gravity Forms installed on your site.
Still have questions?
Check out our Knowledge Base, or if you can’t find an answer there, drop us an email.
Visit the Knowledge Base