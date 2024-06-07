Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (2024)

Table of Contents
Product Benefits Product Description How to Use Ingredients Shipping & Returns We offer free shipping and free samples onmost U.S. order.Qualified items ship the same day! Need to cancel your order? For cancellations, please visit: Returns Policy Questions? Chat Chat More from Filorga You may also like Customer Reviews Frequently Bought Together Recommended by Dermatologists Recommended: Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser From The Blog COMPLIMENTARY SAMPLES & GIFTS Earn Rewards SATISFACTION GUARANTEED FREE SHIPPING

Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (1)

Approved by dermatologists

Skincare Essentials can help keep you safe from fake products, guaranteeing quality and more.

  • 30ml
(0)

Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (2)

Regular price $79.00

Sale price $79.00 Regular price

Product Benefits

  • NEW Formula with 5 hyaluronic acids Provides 24 hours of hydration (4) Intensive face serum visibly plumps skin

+790 Points With this product

Free Shipping For US orders

Free Returns No questions asked

Samples & Gifts for loyal customers

Approved by dermatologists

Skincare Essentials can help keep you safe from fake products, guaranteeing quality and more.

Product Description

HYDRA-HYAL SERUM is the reformulation of our intensive anti-aging serum that now combines the power of 5 hyaluronic acids for instantly hydrated and plumped skin. FILORGA took its inspiration from aesthetic medicine while drawing on nearly 40 years* of expertise in injectables. For the first time, we’ve incorporated into one serum, a complex that delivers 5 types of natural-origin hyaluronic acids deep into the skin + NCEF and Sophora Japonica extract, an antioxidant that fights against skin aging. Contains 5 Types of Hyaluronic Acid: Low molecular weight - regenerative properties at Dermal Layer Medium molecular weight - hydration at the Epidermal Layer High molecular weight - hydrating effect and smoothes dehydration lines at the surface of the Epidermal Layer Encapsulated - High molecular weight at the base of the Epidermal Layer for a plumping effect Cross-Linked - at the surface of Epidermal Layer for a long lasting hydrating effect, improves barrier function, and elasticity RESULTS: Plumps The Skin Immediately(2) Increases The Level Of Hyaluronic Acid In The Skin By +58%(3) And Provides 24-Hour Hydration(4) *From 1978 To 2015 (2) Clinical Study - 33 Women - Result After 1 Application. (3) Ex-Vivo Test In Comparison With A Placebo, 1 Application For 4 Days. (4) Hydration Study, Moisture Map, 20 Volunteers, 1 Application. 30ml Pump Bottle

Key Ingredient:

How to Use

HYDRA-HYAL SERUM is applied in the morning and evening after cleansing and Essence if used. Squeeze 2 to 3 drops of the product from the pipette and apply using a smoothing motion over the entire face and neck.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycereth-26, 1,2-Hexanediol, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sucrose Palmitate, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Propanediol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Glyceryl Linoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan) Extract, Citric Acid, Disodium Edta, O-Cymen-5-Ol, Benzyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Adenosine, Lithothamnium Calcareum Extract, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Potassium Sorbate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sophora Japonica Flower Extract, Glucose, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Glutamine, Sodium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Tocopherol, Lysine HCl, Arginine HCl, Alanine, Histidine HCl, Valine, Leucine, Threonine, Isoleucine, Tryptophan, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Glycine, Polysorbate 80, Serine, Cystine, Cyanocobalamin, Glutathione, Asparagine, Aspartic Acid, Ornithine HCl, Glutamic Acid, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, Proline, Methionine, Taurine, Hydroxyproline, Glucosamine HCl, Coenzyme A, Sodium Glucuronate, Thiamine Diphosphate, Retinyl Acetate, Inositol, Niacin, Niacinamide, Pyridoxine HCl, Biotin, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin, Sodium Tocopheryl Phosphate, Thiamine HCl, Folic Acid.

Shipping & Returns

We offer free shipping and free samples onmost U.S. order.
Qualified items ship the same day!

  • Orders placed Monday through Fridaybefore 1:00pm ESTcontaining only specified, qualified items will ship the same day.

    All orders are processedMonday through Friday, excluding US federal holidays.

      Orders are typically delivered within 3-5 business days from the order’s ship date, unless there are delays from the carrier.

      Orders being shipped to Hawaii and Alaska may take up to 45 to 65 days to be delivered

      Need it faster? Select Expedited Shipping at checkout! Please note that you will be responsible for expedited shipping charges.

      Sorry, we currently do not offer free international shipping.

      Need to cancel your order?

      We begin preparing your package for shipment asquicklyas possible. Should you need to cancel your order, you must cancel before 1:00pm EST on the day you purchased.

      If you placed an order after1:00pm EST, you must cancel before 10:00am the following day. Cancellations or delivery fee refunds cannot be processed after 1:00pm EST.

      For cancellations, please visit:

      https://skincareessentials.com/return


      Returns Policy

      If you're not happy, we're not happy. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase from SkincareEssentials, you may return it within 30 days.Please visit:https://skincareessentials.com/return

      Please include your name and order number, andwe will gladly send youa return label.

      Damaged Items

      We do our very best to ensure that every item in your order arrives safely! If your package was damaged in shipment by the carrier, pleasekeep the box and the merchandise and notify us immediately by phone at 800-909-6696or by email atinfo@skincareessentials.com with your order number. We will provide you with a label for a return. Once the damaged item is received, we will inspect it and the damaged items and your item will be replaced and shipped out to you as soon as possible.

      See Also
      BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming MistThe skin barrier: how to repair it and what ingredients actually helpBest Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Different Skin Types - Skin Beauty BlogBest Alpha Hydroxy Acid for Different Skin Types

      Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (3)

      Questions?

      Do you have a question, concern, or need help selecting a product? We're here for you!

      Call Call 800-909-6696
      Email Email info@skincareessentials.com

      More from Filorga

      View all

      Filorga - Lift Structure Radiance 50ml

      (0)

      $104.00

      Filorga NEOCICA 40ml

      (0)

      $34.00

      Filorga - Skin-Unify Radiance 15ml

      (0)

      $41.00

      Filorga - Skin-Unify 50ml

      (0)

      $66.00

      Filorga - Skin-Unify Intensive 30ml

      (0)

      $47.00

      You may also like

      Customer Reviews

      Be the first to write a review

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      Frequently Bought Together Recommended by Dermatologists

      Recommended: Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser

      This creamy cleanser is gentle, moisturizing, and effective at removing dirt, oil, and makeup. It's perfect for all skin types.

      This Item

      Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum

      (0)

      $79.00

      Recommended Item

      New Arrival

      Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser

      5.0

      (30)

      $40.00

      From The Blog

      View all

      These Are the 4 Skincare Products You Absolutely Need in the Summertime

      With a new summer season impending, it’s important that we save our skin from the scorc...

      Read more

      Indulge in the Power of Clean: Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser

      In the world of skincare, finding the perfect cleanser can be a bit like searching for ...

      Read more

      Our Bestsellers Are On Sale — Here Are Some Must-Haves to Purchase

      It’s one of our favorite times of the year so that can only mean one thing — sale seaso...

      Read more

      Our Top Toners, The Ultimate Skincare Elixirs for Perfect Skin

      As a dedicated skincare aficionado, I know that a well-rounded skincare routine is the...

      Read more

      COMPLIMENTARY SAMPLES & GIFTS

      For loyal customers

      Earn Rewards

      With our loyalty program

      SATISFACTION GUARANTEED

      Or return within 30 days

      FREE SHIPPING

      For most orders

      Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (2024)
      Top Articles
      Asian Slaw Recipe (with Creamy Peanut Dressing!) - Cooking Classy
      Readers' Recipes for Dumplings – Leserrezepte für Knödel
      Tutoring And Writing Center Rollins
      Furniture
      Latest Posts
      40 Recipes That Start with a Can of Corn
      Beefy Corn and Black Bean Chili Recipe
      Article information

      Author: Annamae Dooley

      Last Updated:

      Views: 5599

      Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

      Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Annamae Dooley

      Birthday: 2001-07-26

      Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

      Phone: +9316045904039

      Job: Future Coordinator

      Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

      Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.