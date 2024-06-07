Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (2024)

We offer free shipping and free samples onmost U.S. order.

Qualified items ship the same day!



Orders placed Monday through Fridaybefore 1:00pm ESTcontaining only specified, qualified items will ship the same day.

All orders are processedMonday through Friday, excluding US federal holidays.

Orders are typically delivered within 3-5 business days from the order’s ship date, unless there are delays from the carrier.

Orders being shipped to Hawaii and Alaska may take up to 45 to 65 days to be delivered Need it faster? Select Expedited Shipping at checkout! Please note that you will be responsible for expedited shipping charges. Sorry, we currently do not offer free international shipping.

Need to cancel your order?

We begin preparing your package for shipment asquicklyas possible. Should you need to cancel your order, you must cancel before 1:00pm EST on the day you purchased.

If you placed an order after1:00pm EST, you must cancel before 10:00am the following day. Cancellations or delivery fee refunds cannot be processed after 1:00pm EST.

For cancellations , please visit: https://skincareessentials.com/return



Returns Policy

If you're not happy, we're not happy. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase from SkincareEssentials, you may return it within 30 days.Please visit:https://skincareessentials.com/return Please include your name and order number, andwe will gladly send youa return label.

Damaged Items

We do our very best to ensure that every item in your order arrives safely! If your package was damaged in shipment by the carrier, pleasekeep the box and the merchandise and notify us immediately by phone at 800-909-6696or by email atinfo@skincareessentials.com with your order number. We will provide you with a label for a return. Once the damaged item is received, we will inspect it and the damaged items and your item will be replaced and shipped out to you as soon as possible.