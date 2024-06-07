Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum (2024)

Approved by dermatologists
Skincare Essentials can help keep you safe from fake products, guaranteeing quality and more.
- 30ml
Regular price $79.00
Sale price $79.00 Regular price
Product Benefits
- NEW Formula with 5 hyaluronic acids Provides 24 hours of hydration (4) Intensive face serum visibly plumps skin
+790 Points With this product
Free Shipping For US orders
Free Returns No questions asked
Samples & Gifts for loyal customers
Approved by dermatologists
Skincare Essentials can help keep you safe from fake products, guaranteeing quality and more.
Product Description
HYDRA-HYAL SERUM is the reformulation of our intensive anti-aging serum that now combines the power of 5 hyaluronic acids for instantly hydrated and plumped skin. FILORGA took its inspiration from aesthetic medicine while drawing on nearly 40 years* of expertise in injectables. For the first time, we’ve incorporated into one serum, a complex that delivers 5 types of natural-origin hyaluronic acids deep into the skin + NCEF and Sophora Japonica extract, an antioxidant that fights against skin aging. Contains 5 Types of Hyaluronic Acid: Low molecular weight - regenerative properties at Dermal Layer Medium molecular weight - hydration at the Epidermal Layer High molecular weight - hydrating effect and smoothes dehydration lines at the surface of the Epidermal Layer Encapsulated - High molecular weight at the base of the Epidermal Layer for a plumping effect Cross-Linked - at the surface of Epidermal Layer for a long lasting hydrating effect, improves barrier function, and elasticity RESULTS: Plumps The Skin Immediately(2) Increases The Level Of Hyaluronic Acid In The Skin By +58%(3) And Provides 24-Hour Hydration(4) *From 1978 To 2015 (2) Clinical Study - 33 Women - Result After 1 Application. (3) Ex-Vivo Test In Comparison With A Placebo, 1 Application For 4 Days. (4) Hydration Study, Moisture Map, 20 Volunteers, 1 Application. 30ml Pump Bottle
Key Ingredient:
How to Use
HYDRA-HYAL SERUM is applied in the morning and evening after cleansing and Essence if used. Squeeze 2 to 3 drops of the product from the pipette and apply using a smoothing motion over the entire face and neck.
Ingredients
Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycereth-26, 1,2-Hexanediol, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sucrose Palmitate, Hydrolyzed Sodium Hyaluronate, Propanediol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Glyceryl Linoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan) Extract, Citric Acid, Disodium Edta, O-Cymen-5-Ol, Benzyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Adenosine, Lithothamnium Calcareum Extract, Pentylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Potassium Sorbate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sodium Chloride, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sophora Japonica Flower Extract, Glucose, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Sulfate, Glutamine, Sodium Phosphate, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Acetate, Tocopherol, Lysine HCl, Arginine HCl, Alanine, Histidine HCl, Valine, Leucine, Threonine, Isoleucine, Tryptophan, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Glycine, Polysorbate 80, Serine, Cystine, Cyanocobalamin, Glutathione, Asparagine, Aspartic Acid, Ornithine HCl, Glutamic Acid, Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, Proline, Methionine, Taurine, Hydroxyproline, Glucosamine HCl, Coenzyme A, Sodium Glucuronate, Thiamine Diphosphate, Retinyl Acetate, Inositol, Niacin, Niacinamide, Pyridoxine HCl, Biotin, Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin, Sodium Tocopheryl Phosphate, Thiamine HCl, Folic Acid.
Shipping & Returns
We offer free shipping and free samples onmost U.S. order.
Qualified items ship the same day!
Orders placed Monday through Fridaybefore 1:00pm ESTcontaining only specified, qualified items will ship the same day.
All orders are processedMonday through Friday, excluding US federal holidays.
Orders are typically delivered within 3-5 business days from the order’s ship date, unless there are delays from the carrier.
Orders being shipped to Hawaii and Alaska may take up to 45 to 65 days to be delivered
Need it faster? Select Expedited Shipping at checkout! Please note that you will be responsible for expedited shipping charges.
Sorry, we currently do not offer free international shipping.
Need to cancel your order?
We begin preparing your package for shipment asquicklyas possible. Should you need to cancel your order, you must cancel before 1:00pm EST on the day you purchased.
If you placed an order after1:00pm EST, you must cancel before 10:00am the following day. Cancellations or delivery fee refunds cannot be processed after 1:00pm EST.
For cancellations, please visit:
https://skincareessentials.com/return
Returns Policy
If you're not happy, we're not happy. If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase from SkincareEssentials, you may return it within 30 days.Please visit:https://skincareessentials.com/return
Please include your name and order number, andwe will gladly send youa return label.
Damaged Items
We do our very best to ensure that every item in your order arrives safely! If your package was damaged in shipment by the carrier, pleasekeep the box and the merchandise and notify us immediately by phone at 800-909-6696or by email atinfo@skincareessentials.com with your order number. We will provide you with a label for a return. Once the damaged item is received, we will inspect it and the damaged items and your item will be replaced and shipped out to you as soon as possible.
More from Filorga
View all
Filorga - Lift Structure Radiance 50ml
(0)
$104.00
Filorga NEOCICA 40ml
(0)
$34.00
Filorga - Skin-Unify Radiance 15ml
(0)
$41.00
Filorga - Skin-Unify 50ml
(0)
$66.00
Filorga - Skin-Unify Intensive 30ml
(0)
$47.00
You may also like
Customer Reviews
Be the first to write a review
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
0%
(0)
Frequently Bought Together Recommended by Dermatologists
Recommended: Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser
This creamy cleanser is gentle, moisturizing, and effective at removing dirt, oil, and makeup. It's perfect for all skin types.
This Item
Filorga - Hydra-Hyal Serum
(0)
$79.00
Recommended Item
Clinical Skin Gentle Cream Cleanser
5.0
(30)
$40.00
From The Blog
View all
With a new summer season impending, it’s important that we save our skin from the scorc...Read more
In the world of skincare, finding the perfect cleanser can be a bit like searching for ...Read more
It’s one of our favorite times of the year so that can only mean one thing — sale seaso...Read more
As a dedicated skincare aficionado, I know that a well-rounded skincare routine is the...Read more
COMPLIMENTARY SAMPLES & GIFTS
For loyal customers
Earn Rewards
With our loyalty program
SATISFACTION GUARANTEED
Or return within 30 days
FREE SHIPPING
For most orders