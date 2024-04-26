Find the Best VPN for Xbox Series X - TechRobot (2024)

The Xbox Series X does not come with native VPN functionality, so finding out how you use a VPN on Xbox Series X might be difficult but finding a VPN provider with incredible geoblocking performance, high speeds, and router compatibility might be even more challenging.

That’s why TechRobot makes it its mission to provide the best information about the top VPN providers for users with an Xbox Series X. We discuss how to use a VPN, openly offer some tips, and walk you through how to go about installing a VPN yourself.

Should you already be a seasoned pro in installing software on your console, or are just looking for a top recommendation, then feel free to visit one of our recommended partners like ExpressVPN.

All About the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X, the newest system in the Xbox line, is among the most well-liked and popular consoles of its age. It has various impressive features, including a tethering connection for all cross-platform demands, up to 1TB of dedicated storage, a reliable high-performance RAM, and a streaming service. Both the Xbox Series X and Series S were launched in November 2020 as the next-generation in console gaming from Microsoft, succeeding the Xbox One, and competing directly with the PlayStation 5.

A lot of gaming on the Xbox Series X is done online, but there is also a market for offline gameplay too. Those who do play online will open themselves up to conversations and chats with other people, often putting themselves at risk of divulging personal information such as real names, addresses, and other information. This is true of any online communication though, not just the Xbox. But it also opens you up to malicious online attacks.

However, Xbox Series X, like many other online games, are also at risk from DDoS and SWATTING assaults due to unsecure internet connection. The more invested that you get into a game, and the more you engage in combat with other players, the simpler it could be for them to strike you repeatedly should they have any personal information about you. This is why it’s essential that you have some form of online protection.

Additionally, putting aside the beneficial security purposes, VPNs have added value in giving you access to games, movies, and TV shows outside of your region. It’s most definitely possible that you might not be able to access some websites and games fully on Xbox, this is yet another possible reason for needing a VPN compatible with an Xbox Series X. It’ll spoof your IP address and act like you’re logging in from a different country.

The Best VPNs on Xbox Series X

When choosing the best VPN for Xbox Series X, you must critically examine the VPN provider. You should only choose the VPN service if it has certain features. The following are the best VPNs for Xbox Series X:

The most widely used VPN on the market right now is ExpressVPN. Additionally, this VPN Xbox Series X has some of the greatest features and is one of the most comprehensive and adaptable VPNs. The security tools ExpressVPN offers include a kill switch, split tunneling, DNS leak prevention, and a large selection of servers.

NordVPN is another great VPN for Xbox Series X. In reality, the network has well over 5,500 servers. This keeps games fluid and quick. NordVPN should not have overcrowding problems with this many servers, so you will not suffer any slowdowns or throttling. In addition, users of NordVPN enjoy OpenVPN protocol, AES-256 encryption, and WireGuard.

Gamers will love Surfshark VPN since it offers amazing bargains and allows access to their VPN on an infinite number of devices. In addition, Surfshark users have access to several security measures. A kill switch, 256-bit AES encryption, IPv6, WebRTC, and DNS leak prevention are a few of them. Additionally, it provides features like WhiteLister, MultiHop, and CleanWeb.

How to use VPN on Xbox Series X

There are no VPN applications for the Xbox and no native support for VPNs on the Xbox. This can make setting up a VPN on your Xbox Series X difficult. To set up a VPN on your console, you can use any of these methods below:

Setting up VPNs on Xbox Series X with an Ethernet Cable

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect your gaming console to your computer or VPN-capable devices with an Ethernet cable.

3. Go to “Settings” on your computer. Then, selecting “Network and Internet,” click “VPN.”

4. Locate your VPN. Select”Change Adaptor Options”.Right-click on your selected VPN information. Click “Properties.”

5. Click the “Sharing” tab. Then tick on the “Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection” box. Then, check the “select a private network connection” box. Click “OK.”

6. Go to your Xbox. On your controller, press the Xbox button. To access your Settings, hit the RB button three times.

7. Navigate to “Network Settings” under the “Network” menu. Select “Test Network Connection” to start.

8. Your VPN now protects your Xbox.

Setting Up VPNs on Xbox Series X Through Your Home Router

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Navigate to your router’s Control Panel. Locate your router’s local IP address.

3. Navigate to the Settings on your router. Go to “Network,” “Set Up,” “Settings,” and then “WAN.”

4. Input your VPN details.

5. Configure your Xbox. Select “Settings” from the menu. Next, select “Set Up Wireless Network” under “Network,” and provide your WiFi details when prompted.

Tips on Choosing the Best Xbox Series X

When selecting the type of VPNs to use, there are some features you need to look out for. These include:

1. Security

A good VPN must have military-grade encryption and multiple security protocols. These features ensure the safety of your identity privacy. Furthermore, they protect your browsing history. A good VPN also has DDoS protection capabilities as security-enhancing features.

2. Server network

You need a VPN that has global servers. In this manner, even if it is unavailable where you are, you will be able to connect to low-ping servers and purchase a game pass.

3. Speeds

Online gaming requires a lot of speed. You need very fast speeds and low ping levels if you want to play video games without latency or interruptions. A minor change in speed might lose you a fight you worked hard for and deserved to win. Because of this, you should only choose a gaming VPN that offers quick speeds.

4. Device compatibility

Since Xbox does not naturally support VPNs, you will need to configure your router. The VPNs above offer a wide range of router model compatibility, so setting it up on your Xbox would not take long.

5. Cost

The best VPNs for Xbox Series X are not free. It can be tempting to utilize any free VPN for Xbox Series X. However, you should not opt-in for any free VPNs. It is better to go for premium VPNs like ExpressVPN, NordVPN and SurfShark.

Conclusion

It is wise to get a VPN service provider for your Xbox Xbox Series X. You can access geo-blocked games in addition to being more secured online.

In addition, you can also potentially get access to better game discounts or even newer game releases available abroad. You must use one of the VPNs mentioned above to maximize your console’s capabilities and safeguard your privacy.

These VPNs for Xbox One users include several security features that are efficient in preventing cyberattacks, quick download times, great unblocking abilities, and much more, so sign up with one of the top providers today.