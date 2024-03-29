Find The Best VPN in 2024 - Your Guide to Internet Security (2024)

Aksel HellerudLast Updated: 31/05/22

These days, you need the best VPN to surf the web. Unfortunately, the average person can easily fall prey to cybercriminals, hackers, viruses, malware, and other threats. That’s why it’s essential to always prioritize your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online.

This article highlights five of the best VPNs on the market. Please keep reading to discover the best ones for gaming, torrenting, streaming, unblocking content, etc. These are some of the top VPN options worldwide that are sure to protect you from any vulnerabilities coming your way, giving you the option to protect your PC against Malware, viruses, and other harmful threats.

The Best VPN Services Reviewed in 2024

There are many VPN providers in the market. However, we’ve narrowed down the list to only five of the best reviewed VPNs through careful research. What are you interested in? Privacy, unblocking ability, high speeds, streaming, or torrenting? The VPNs on our list are up to the task. Here are some of the best VPNs in 2024:

ExpressVPN: The Overall Best VPN on the Market

ExpressVPN has maintained its number one spot for several years, thanks to its outstanding services. It has more than 3000 servers spread across 190+ locations around the world. Its entire network uses TrustedServer technology, which ensures that there are never any online records of users’ activities. Additionally, ExpressVPN also operates a strict no-log policy.

This provider also offers blazing-fast speeds and reliable unblocking ability. Both are important for streaming seamlessly and surfing the internet unrestricted. In addition, ExpressVPN can bypass the toughest geo-restrictions, including the Great Firewall of China.

Furthermore, ExpressVPN is highly-secure. It uses a state-of-the-art AES 256-bit encryption protocol and other effective security features to ensure that you don’t fall victim to the dangers that abound on the internet.

ExpressVPN is compatible with multiple devices and supports up to five simultaneous connections. It has several subscription plans you can choose from depending on your interest. However, the more extended plans are more beneficial. For example, if you select the 12-month package, you get a bonus of three free months. Also, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its plans.

Pros

Robust Security Features.

Perfect for torrenting.

Superb server coverage.

Cons

More expensive than other premium VPN providers.

Read our full ExpressVPN review.

NordVPN Best VPN for Torrenting and Streaming

Cheapest Option NordVPN Overall score: 9.6 Incredibly fast servers

Great security features

Verified no-logs policy

This is a close contender for ExpressVPN’s number one spot. This is because NordVPN provides similar quality of service and is just as reliable as ExpressVPN. In addition, NordVPN is based in Panama, where it operates over 5000 servers in 60 countries.

With any of its servers, you’re guaranteed fast connections no matter your location. Although its servers don’t cover as many locations as ExpressVPN, you still get access to almost every region. Also, NordVPN’s servers are equipped with its NordLynx protocol for more stable and faster connection speeds.

This VPN is an excellent choice for streaming and torrenting seamlessly. You don’t need to worry about speed or bandwidth limits. Also, you can use this VPN to bypass geo-restrictions on Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, and so on.

NordVPN also provides an extra layer of security. It uses military-grade AES 256-bit encryption to keep intrusive parties away from your data. You also get an automatic kill switch, Onion over VPN, Double VPN, split tunneling, etc. Additionally. NordVPN recently launched an innovative feature called Threat Protection.

Furthermore, this VPN doesn’t take your privacy for granted. Its location is ideal because Panama has privacy-friendly laws. Also, NordVPN has a strict no-log policy.

NordVPN is compatible with all major operating platforms such as Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It also has several attractive subscription offers and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

NordLynx ensures the fastest speeds possible.

Top-notch security.

High server count.

Cons

It is pretty expensive.

Read our full NordVPN review.

Surfshark Best Budget-Friendly VPN

Best for connecting multiple devices Surfshark Overall score: 9.5 Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Integrates Stealth mode

Multihop feature available

Surfshark is one of the few VPN providers that offer premium services at affordable rates. It is an ideal VPN for torrenting, gaming, streaming, etc. This lightweight VPN’s performance is closely ranked with top choices like ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

It operates more than 3200 servers in 65 countries. These servers are optimized to provide lightning-fast speeds. They are excellent for unblocking geo-restricted content on Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, etc. With WireGuard, you can say goodbye to buffering or lags.

Surfshark is packed with a variety of useful security features. You’ll get the latest industry-standard AES 256-bit encryption, an automatic kill switch, split tunneling, MultiHop, and VPN protocols like OpenVPN and IPSec. These features guarantee you’re protected while connected to any of the VPN’s servers.

Furthermore, one of the main attractions of Surfshark is that it allows unlimited simultaneous connections with one active subscription. This means that you can get the most value while paying less. In addition, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can use the VPN and request a complete refund if you cancel your plan within the window. Surfshark is excellent for anyone who wants a budget-friendly VPN without compromising on the quality of service.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous connections.

Budget-friendly.

Fast connections.

Cons

Slower OpenVPN speeds.

Read our full SurfShark VPN review.

CyberGhost Best Beginner-Friendly VPN

Offers the best money-back guarantee CyberGhost Overall score: 8.8 45-day money-back guarantee

7,000+ reliable servers

Strict no-log policy

CyberGhost has been around for several years and has maintained a top spot because of its many wonderful features and reliable VPN service. Over the years, it has been recognized for its stellar privacy and servers optimized for streaming and torrenting.

This provider operates more than 7000 ‘No Spy’ servers spread across over 90 countries. This is the most extensive server network on our list. Regardless of the server you choose, you’ll be able to avoid government censorship and unblock tons of content online. Also, CyberGhost offers servers that are optimized for streaming services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer. These servers can unblock geo-restricted content no matter where you are!

Furthermore, CyberGhost takes your security seriously. Its servers are equipped with AES 256-bit encryption to ensure no-third party can interfere with your data traffic. You also get an automatic kill switch, DNS/IP leak protection, and split tunneling. In addition, CyberGhost supports other VPN protocols such as IKEV2/IPSec, OpenVPN, WireGuard, and L2TP. This VPN also has a strict no-log policy.

CyberGhost works perfectly with Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, and iOS devices. In addition, you can connect up to seven devices with any of its subscription plans simultaneously. One unique thing about CyberGhost is that it offers the most extended refund window. It has a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

45-day money-back guarantee.

More than 7000 servers.

Beginner-friendly apps.

Cons

No security audit.

Read our full CyberGhost VPN review.

Find The Right VPN That Works For You

Before choosing a VPN for any purpose, you must consider only the best options. For example, if you want to bypass geo-restrictions, you don’t select a random provider. Instead, you choose one that has the most reliable unblocking ability.

However, we wouldn’t want you scouring the internet looking for a VPN because that will require time and effort. To make it easier for you to find the right VPN that works, we have created this list for you:

Understanding a VPN – What is The Best VPN?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is designed to provide privacy and safety for users online. It creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet so that it will protect your data transmission from unauthorized third-party access.

VPNs operate secure servers around the world. However, when you connect to these servers, a VPN will mask your real IP address with a new one. This makes it hard for governments, advertising companies, cybercriminals, and others to keep tabs on your online activities.

Furthermore, a VPN can effectively get past government censorship and geo-restrictions. A VPN can make you appear like you’re browsing from a particular location while you’re not there. VPNs can seamlessly unblock tons of streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

However, the best VPN in 2024 is ExpressVPN. It provides top-notch VPN services you can rely on, and it is easy to use. To learn more about this VPN, check out our detailed ExpressVPN review.

How We Recommend the Top VPNs

Before recommending the best VPNs of 2024, we have considered several factors to ensure we provide only the outstanding options. For example, we’ve considered all the activities you may want to use a VPN for, how much you want to spend, the features you need, etc.

There are so many VPNs to choose from. This is why selecting one yourself can be a bit complicated. Here are more specific criteria we considered before creating our list:

Privacy standards

Security features

Speed

Device Compatibility

Unblocking ability

Server coverage

Conclusion

There are so many reasons why you may want to use a VPN. This article has discussed the best VPNs of 2024 that are highly recommended. We’ve done all the research, so all that’s left is the easy part; choosing one for yourself.

If you need to use a VPN online, your best bet is to settle for the best only. It would be best if you never compromise your security and privacy.

Frequently Asked Question

What is the highest-rated VPN? ExpressVPN is currently the highest-rated VPN on the market. It offers an array of reliable features that improve your internet experience. With more than 3,000 servers, you can change your IP address to almost any location in the world. Additionally, these servers are perfect for streaming, torrenting, and gaming. They can bypass tough geo-restrictions and unblock popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, etc.

ExpressVPN also offers robust security features. It is compatible with most operating platforms and allows up to five simultaneous connections. Although ExpressVPN is quite expensive, you can try it risk-free for 30 days. Which is the best VPN for free? The best free VPN is HideMyAss. We don’t advise users to settle for free VPNs because of their risks. However, HMA is the way to go if you must use one. HMA offers a 7-day free trial. This gives you unlimited access to all its premium features, albeit for a short time. What is the safest VPN to use? The safest VPN to use is ExpressVPN. First off, it provides a reliable connection. It also has an automatic kill switch that cuts off the internet if your VPN disconnects for any reason. ExpressVPN’s servers use AES 256-bit encryption, supporting multiple VPN protocols. Additionally, it has a strict no-log policy. All these guarantee an extra layer of protection. Is ExpressVPN or NordVPN better? This is a tricky question to answer. Both VPNs are unique, but ExpressVPN is better. Its features are more powerful, servers are faster, and it has a more reliable unblocking ability. However, ExpressVPN and NordVPN are better options in a pool of more providers.