FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY - Delish Grandma's Recipes (2024)

INGREDIENTS :
For the casserole:
- 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
- 4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
- 12 eggs
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/4 cup green onion, chopped
- 8 oz sliced mushrooms
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
For the gravy:
- 2 cups milk
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1-2 tablespoons butter or oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS :
- When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish and set aside.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, add the sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. When meat has begun to brown, add onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until vegetables have softened and meat is cooked through, 6-7 minutes. Stir in green onion and remove meat and vegetables from skillet and set aside to cool. (Do not drain skillet.)
- While meat and vegetables cool, make the gravy:
- Add butter or oil to undrained skillet. Once melted, whisk in flour and allow to cook for 2 minutes.
- Gradually whisk milk in and cook until gravy thickens. Simmer 2-3 more minutes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside (or put in a container to chill overnight).
- In the prepared baking dish, crack eggs evenly across the bottom of the dish, keeping yolks intact. Poke a hole in each yolk with the toothpick and pour cream over the top of the eggs. Top with 1/2 of the cheese.
- Spoon sausage mixture over the eggs and cream in the baking dish and then top with remaining cheese. Cover dish with foil and chill overnight.
- Bake covered in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 30 minutes more. Serve with country gravy, and enjoy!
- To reheat gravy: Put gravy into a microwave-safe container. Add a little bit of milk to loosen the gravy and heat in 45 second intervals, stirring in between, until gravy is hot. You can also heat over medium heat on the stovetop, thinned with a little bit of milk.
