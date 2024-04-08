FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY - Delish Grandma's Recipes (2024)

FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY - Delish Grandma's Recipes (1)

Advertisem*nts

INGREDIENTS :

For the casserole:

Advertisem*nts

  • 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
  • 4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup green onion, chopped
  • 8 oz sliced mushrooms
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

For the gravy:

  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1-2 tablespoons butter or oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS :

See Also
Crisp Smashed Potatoes With Fried Onions and Parsley  Recipe

  1. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish and set aside.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. When meat has begun to brown, add onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until vegetables have softened and meat is cooked through, 6-7 minutes. Stir in green onion and remove meat and vegetables from skillet and set aside to cool. (Do not drain skillet.)
  3. While meat and vegetables cool, make the gravy:
  4. Add butter or oil to undrained skillet. Once melted, whisk in flour and allow to cook for 2 minutes.
  5. Gradually whisk milk in and cook until gravy thickens. Simmer 2-3 more minutes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside (or put in a container to chill overnight).
  6. In the prepared baking dish, crack eggs evenly across the bottom of the dish, keeping yolks intact. Poke a hole in each yolk with the toothpick and pour cream over the top of the eggs. Top with 1/2 of the cheese.
  7. Spoon sausage mixture over the eggs and cream in the baking dish and then top with remaining cheese. Cover dish with foil and chill overnight.
  8. Bake covered in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 30 minutes more. Serve with country gravy, and enjoy!
  9. To reheat gravy: Put gravy into a microwave-safe container. Add a little bit of milk to loosen the gravy and heat in 45 second intervals, stirring in between, until gravy is hot. You can also heat over medium heat on the stovetop, thinned with a little bit of milk.
FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY - Delish Grandma's Recipes (2)

FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY

Yield: 6

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the casserole:
  • 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
  • 4 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/4 cup green onion, chopped
  • 8 oz sliced mushrooms
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • For the gravy:
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1-2 tablespoons butter or oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish and set aside.
  2. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the sausage, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. When meat has begun to brown, add onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until vegetables have softened and meat is cooked through, 6-7 minutes. Stir in green onion and remove meat and vegetables from skillet and set aside to cool. (Do not drain skillet.)
  3. While meat and vegetables cool, make the gravy:
  4. Add butter or oil to undrained skillet. Once melted, whisk in flour and allow to cook for 2 minutes.
  5. Gradually whisk milk in and cook until gravy thickens. Simmer 2-3 more minutes and season with salt and pepper. Cover and set aside (or put in a container to chill overnight).
  6. In the prepared baking dish, crack eggs evenly across the bottom of the dish, keeping yolks intact. Poke a hole in each yolk with the toothpick and pour cream over the top of the eggs. Top with 1/2 of the cheese.
  7. Spoon sausage mixture over the eggs and cream in the baking dish and then top with remaining cheese. Cover dish with foil and chill overnight.
  8. Bake covered in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 30 minutes more. Serve with country gravy, and enjoy!
  9. To reheat gravy: Put gravy into a microwave-safe container. Add a little bit of milk to loosen the gravy and heat in 45 second intervals, stirring in between, until gravy is hot. You can also heat over medium heat on the stovetop, thinned with a little bit of milk.

Advertisem*nts

Laisser un commentaire

FIREMAN’S OVERNIGHT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE WITH COUNTRY GRAVY - Delish Grandma's Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Delicious Italian Lemon Almond And White Chocolate Cake - Recipe Winners
Best Sauteed Cabbage Recipe
Status icons and symbols on your iPhone - Apple Support
7 meilleurs VPN gratuits pour Android en 2024
Latest Posts
Instant Pot Chili Recipe
Keto Waffles Recipe | Made From Scratch in Just 10 Minutes
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 5683

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.