Five recipes from Michelin-starred chefs you can cook at home (2024)

If you’ve ever had the privilege of eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant, you’ve probably stared in awe at the chef’s perfect compositions of colors, flavors and shapes plated in front of you with the visual inventiveness of a modernist painter.

We’ve thought a lot about that here at Moley, where we’re collaborating with some of the world’s best chefs in developing an automated kitchen that’s capable of whipping up an assortment of the world’s most impressive recipes — by itself.

Those Michelin-awarded dishes look and taste like fine art. But the truth is that a recipe is a set of instructions that anyone, with the right preparation, can follow. And, as it turns out… so can our futuristic, automated kitchen with its amazing, human-like robot arms.

Just ask 2011 BBC MasterChef winner Tim Anderson, whose sumptuous crab bisque was reproduced by our Moley kitchen with stunning accuracy.

“Crab bisque is a challenging dish for a human chef to make, never mind a robot,” Anderson told Time magazine. “If it can make bisque, it can make a whole lot of other things.”

Indeed, our robotic kitchen will one day boast a digital library of recipes invented by top chefs. You’ll be able to add your own recipes and share them with friends through the internet.

As Tim Anderson points out, crab bisque is a high bar for any cook — human or robot.

But some creations by Michelin-rated chefs can be surprisingly quick and easy for amateurs to reproduce, with the right ingredients and just a little bit of know-how.

To show you what we mean, we’ve pulled together five recipes from Michelin-starred chefs for you to try right in your own kitchen.

Please, note that Moley does not cook these recipes but we hope one day it will.

Ready to put your skills to the test?

Here are five recipes that will leave an impression!