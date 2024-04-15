Five recipes from Michelin-starred chefs you can cook at home (2024)

Moley Robotics will be crowdfunding in the UK and EU, and planning a similar campaign in the United States soon. Sign up to our newsletter to stay in the know.
If you’ve ever had the privilege of eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant, you’ve probably stared in awe at the chef’s perfect compositions of colors, flavors and shapes plated in front of you with the visual inventiveness of a modernist painter.
We’ve thought a lot about that here at Moley, where we’re collaborating with some of the world’s best chefs in developing an automated kitchen that’s capable of whipping up an assortment of the world’s most impressive recipes — by itself.
Those Michelin-awarded dishes look and taste like fine art. But the truth is that a recipe is a set of instructions that anyone, with the right preparation, can follow. And, as it turns out… so can our futuristic, automated kitchen with its amazing, human-like robot arms.
Just ask 2011 BBC MasterChef winner Tim Anderson, whose sumptuous crab bisque was reproduced by our Moley kitchen with stunning accuracy.
“Crab bisque is a challenging dish for a human chef to make, never mind a robot,” Anderson told Time magazine. “If it can make bisque, it can make a whole lot of other things.”
Indeed, our robotic kitchen will one day boast a digital library of recipes invented by top chefs. You’ll be able to add your own recipes and share them with friends through the internet.
As Tim Anderson points out, crab bisque is a high bar for any cook — human or robot.
But some creations by Michelin-rated chefs can be surprisingly quick and easy for amateurs to reproduce, with the right ingredients and just a little bit of know-how.
To show you what we mean, we’ve pulled together five recipes from Michelin-starred chefs for you to try right in your own kitchen.
Please, note that Moley does not cook these recipes but we hope one day it will.
Ready to put your skills to the test?
Here are five recipes that will leave an impression!
Alain Ducasse’s butternut squash soup with fresh goat cheese and spaghetti squash crostini
For a chef who has held 21 Michelin stars, Alain Ducasse’s recipes can be surprisingly easy to replicate. Quality ingredients are key, so head to the farmers’ market before trying out his butternut squash soup with toasted bread, goat cheese and spaghetti squash. For this triumph of autumnal flavors, Ducasse combines squash, leeks and onions into a puree, smears slices of baguette with cheese and olive oil and tops them with baked spaghetti squash and parmesan. Full recipe
Aurora Mazzucchelli’s tortelli with parmesan, lavender, nutmeg and almond
Italian food is a renowned crowd-pleaser, but why not venture beyond the usual lasagna? This recipe by Aurora Mazzucchelli, Michelin-star chef at Ristorante Marconi in Bologna, marries Italy’s culinary tradition with atypical flavors. Tortelli are dumplings most commonly found in the regional cuisines of northern Italy, and in Mazzucchelli’s version features a lavender-infused filling. They are served with an emulsified butter sauce that hints of nutmeg and toasted almonds. Full recipe
Kevin Mangeolles’ Aberdeen Angus rib-eye, mushroom purée and beef tea
The art of cooking a steak is something any amateur chef should learn how to master. Yet the trickiest part about this creation from Kevin Mangeolles of Norfolk’s The Neptune Inn and Restaurant is having the right hardware. You’ll need a vacuum sealer to create little pockets of steak meat, garlic and thyme that will then cook in hot water for four hours. The braised meat is later combined with rib eye steaks in a frying pan and served on a bed of mushroom purée and Macaire potato cakes, paired with the chef’s signature beef tea. The process is lengthy, but the steps are easy to follow and will wow your guests! Full recipe
Michel Roux’s pan-fried red snapper with piperade and aioli sauce
Michel Roux of Le Gavroche, the first three Michelin-starred restaurant in Britain, knows how to make great food. Take his recipe for a pan-fried snapper. He cooks the fish in olive oil and presents it with aioli and piperade, a Basque delicacy combining onion, peppers and tomatoes. The most challenging aspect of this recipe is probably the aioli, which requires a steady hand. Stirring the ingredients together can be a little tedious, but we promise that Roux’s emulsion of garlic, olive oil and potato pulp is worth the muscle work! Full recipe
Rosanna Marziale’s buffalo mozzarella cheesecake with berry sauce
Rosanna Marziale’s family restaurant Le Colonne received its first Michelin star in 2013, and has become legendary for its innovative use of dairy products. Her cheesecake recipe confirms the Italian chef’s reputation as the “queen of mozzarella” and is rather easy to follow. Marziale uses a buffalo milk version of the cheese and mixes it with icing sugar, vanilla, lemon, whipping cream and gelatin. Placed on a biscuit disc, the cheesecake is served with a simple but extremely flavorful berry sauce. Full recipe
Let us know how it goes in the comments below. We will share the pictures of your creations with our audience if you post pics using #robotickitchen hashtag.
Explore our website.