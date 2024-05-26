[Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (2024)

Why Is The Connection Getting Interrupted? How to Fix the VPN Connection Issue? Check Connection Strength Restart Remote Services Check VPN / Firewall Configuration Uninstall WAN Miniports Check VPN Passthrough FAQs

ByAnup Thapa

[Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (1)

When setting up a VPN, things can go wrong in a few common patterns. The VPN server could be unreachable, which causes the VPN tunnels to fail. Or, you may not be able to establish the connection because the remote server is non-responsive.

In this case, specifically, the connection generally gets interrupted due to a poor connection which results in packet loss. We’ve detailed other reasons for this error and how you can troubleshoot them in the sections below.

Why Is The Connection Getting Interrupted?

Aside from internet latency, it’s also likely that the VPN server you’re trying to connect to has reached max capacity. The connection limit scales according to the available resources (bandwidth, processing power, servers, etc.). So, it’s hard to give a flat number, but as a reference, users have reported the connection limit to be as low as 5 connections at a time. Other probable causes include:

  • Misconfigured VPN settings
  • IP Packet Filtering
  • Proxies
  • Firewall

How to Fix the VPN Connection Issue?

Several users have reported that simply restarting the PC and router resolved this issue for them. As such, we recommend that you do the same before proceeding to the main solutions.

Check Connection Strength

As stated by the error message itself, the interruption often happens due to a poor internet connection. If you’re on WiFi, you should first ensure the WiFi signal is strong. Switching to Ethernet generally helps with the connection stability as well.

Of course, Ethernet connections aren’t immune to connection issues. As such, we recommend checking your connection strength with a ping test. Here are the steps to do so:

  1. Press Win + R, type cmd, and press Enter.
  2. Enter ipconfig and note the Default Gateway.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (2)
  3. Type ping defaultgateway -t -l 10000, replace defaultgateway with the IP from the previous step, and press Enter.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (3)
  4. After around 15 pings, press CTRL + C to stop the test and view the result.

If your average ping is much higher than 15ms, or there’s some packet loss, this indicates the connection between your PC and router is facing some problems. In this case, troubleshooting the connection would be the best way to resolve the issue with the VPN.

Restart Remote Services

VPNs require the RasMan and RRAS services to be running. Even when they were already running, restarting them helped resolve the issue for some users. Here’s how you can do the same:

  1. Press Win + R, type services.msc, and press Enter.
  2. Select the Remote Access Connection Manager (RasMan) service and press Start / Restart.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (4)
  3. On the host server, select the Routing and Remote Access (RRAS) service similarly and Start / Restart it.

Check VPN / Firewall Configuration

Users often select the wrong tunneling protocol when setting up the VPN. Even when the correct protocol is selected, the firewall may block the necessary ports, which can also lead to the VPN connection issue. Here’s what you can do in such cases:

  1. Press Win + I and go to Network & Internet > VPN.
  2. Click on the VPN and select Advanced Options.
  3. Click on Edit next to connection properties.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (5)
  4. The VPN type may be set to automatic. This is generally fine, but as you’re having connection issues, it’s best to manually select the tunnel type specified by your VPN provider and press Save.

You should check a few things depending on which tunneling protocol you use:

  • PPTP
    Ensure that the firewall isn’t blocking port TCP 1723 and GRE Protocol 47.
  • L2TP/IPsec
    Ensure that the firewall isn’t blocking port UDP 1701, and that the correct pre-shared key or machine certificate is present on the client and server.
  • SSTP
    Ensure that a valid machine certificate and trusted root certificate are installed on the server and client machines, respectively.
  • IKEv2
    Ensure that the firewall isn’t blocking UDP port 500 and 4500. Additionally, check that the correct machine certificate is present on both the client and server machines.

If you have to open the ports manually, here’s what you can do:

  1. Press Win + R, type control firewall.cpl, and press Enter.
  2. Click on Advanced Settings from the left pane.
  3. Click on Inbound Rules and press New Rule.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (6)
  4. Select Port > TCP or UDP and enter the value for specific local port.
  5. Select Allow the Connection and press Next > Next.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (7)
  6. Enter a name and description for this rule and press Finish.

Uninstall WAN Miniports

An RRAS connection is usually a dedicated connection in the form of a WAN adapter installed on the PC. Uninstalling the drivers for these WAN adapters has resolved the issue for numerous users. As such, we recommend trying the same with the following steps:

  1. Press Win + X and select Device Manager.
  2. Expand the Network Adapters section, right-click WAN Miniport (IP), and press Uninstall Device.
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (8)
  3. Repeat this for WAN Miniport (IPv6) and your tunneling protocol type.
  4. Restart your PC and check if the issue is resolved.

Check VPN Passthrough

VPN Passthrough allows the VPN traffic from your device to pass through the router. If this feature is disabled, you won’t be able to establish the VPN connection. Here’s how you can ensure this isn’t the issue in your case:

  1. Launch a web browser and access the router settings page.
  2. Open the Security or similar tab and click on VPN Passthrough.
  3. Ensure the following protocols are enabled:
    IPSec Passthrough
    PPTP Passthrough
    L2TP Passthrough
    [Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted (9)
  4. After making the changes, press Save and check if the issue is resolved.
FAQs

[Fix] The Network Connection Between Your Computer And The VPN Server Was Interrupted? ›

Temporarily disable firewalls and security software: Temporarily disable any firewalls, antivirus software, or security applications on your computer. Sometimes, these programs can interfere with VPN connections. Try connecting again after disabling them to see if the error persists.

How do I fix VPN not connecting to my computer? ›

How to fix VPN connection issues
  1. Disconnect and reconnect to your Wi-Fi network.
  2. Restart your router.
  3. Check your router's ethernet cable to see if it is connected or damaged.
  4. Contact your internet service provider (ISP) if you still need help restoring your connection.

What is the most common cause of the VPN connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be completed? ›

The VPN connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be completed. The most common cause for this failure is that at least one Internet device (for example, a firewall or a router) between your computer and the VPN server is not configured to allow Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) protocol packets.

Why does VPN interrupt internet connection? ›

Various factors can cause VPN disconnection. These primarily include an unstable internet connection, outdated VPN software, slow internet connection or obstructions from other applications, such as firewalls or antivirus programs.

Why am I unable to connect to a VPN server? ›

Try connecting to a different server in the same region or a different region altogether. Check server status: Some VPN providers display the status of their servers. Check if the server you're trying to connect to is down or overloaded. Reset the VPN connection: Disconnect from the VPN entirely and reconnect.

How to reset VPN connection? ›

Reset a connection
  1. Go to the Connection that you want to reset. ...
  2. On the Connection page, in the left pane, scroll down to the Support + Troubleshooting section and select Reset.
  3. On the Reset page, select Reset to reset the connection.
Apr 17, 2024

Can Wi-Fi block VPN? ›

Some Wi-Fi networks do not allow VPN connections and restrict VPN access using network or firewall settings. If this error appears when you connect to Secure VPN for the first time, it could be due to the network or firewall settings.

Why network connection between your computer and the VPN server Cannot be established because the remote server is not responding? ›

The network connection between your computer and the VPN server could not be established because the remote server is not responding. This could be because one of the network devices (e.g. firewalls, NAT, routers, etc) between your computer and the remote server is not configured to allow VPN connections.

How do I make sure I am connected to VPN? ›

You'll know you're connected to a VPN in the following two ways:
  1. On the VPN settings page, the VPN connection name will display Connected underneath it.
  2. On the taskbar, a blue shield will display when you're connected to a recognized VPN.

Can a VPN cause network issues? ›

If VPN (virtual private network) software or other third-party security software has been installed on your device, connectivity issues such as these could be related to that software. As detailed in the linked articles, these issues can also have other causes.

How do I stop a VPN from blocking my internet? ›

To avoid VPN blocks, you can change ports or security protocols. You can also switch to mobile data so you do not have to interface with the network that is blocking your use.

Should VPN be on or off? ›

Should I leave my VPN on all the time? Yes, you should leave your VPN on all the time. VPNs offer the best online security, so keeping it on will protect you against data leaks and cyberattacks, especially while you're using public Wi-Fi. It can also safeguard against intrusive snoopers such as ISPs or advertisers.

Why does my VPN keep disconnecting and reconnecting? ›

Whether it's weak wifi, mobile data signal, or router issues, this can cause regular disconnects. When you have a weak and unstable internet connection, the VPN service will continuously try to reconnect to a server, leading to constant disconnection issues.

How do I turn on VPN on my computer? ›

Select the Start button, then select Settings > Network & Internet > VPN > Add a VPN connection.

How to allow VPN through firewall? ›

How to Open Windows Firewall Ports?
  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Go to Windows Defender Security Center.
  3. Open Virus & Threat protection settings.
  4. Click on Exclusions.
  5. Click on Add or remove exclusions.
  6. Click on Add an exclusion.
  7. Add your VPN client software.

How do I know if my VPN is working? ›

How do I check if a VPN is working? Visit websites such as WhatIsMyIP or IPLocation to see your original IP address. After connecting to a VPN, revisit the IP address checking website to recheck your IP address. The VPN works if the displayed IP address differs from your original IP address.

How do you update your VPN? ›

Android & Chromebook

Open the Google Play Store app and tap your profile picture at the top right of the screen. 2. Tap Manage apps and device → Updates available → Update all.

