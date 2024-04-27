Flatbread Recipe With Only 3 Ingredients (+ Video) | Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

4.52 from 2032 votes
My delicious and easy flatbread recipe uses a base of yogurt and flour —and that's it!
By Gemma Stafford
Last updated on June 10, 2022
This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.
Hi Bold Bakers!
One of my specialties is taking things that might seem unapproachable and making them easy and foolproof. My Flatbread Recipe makes an easy and delicious flatbread with only 3 ingredients! That means in no time, with no yeast, no eggs, and no difficult techniques, you and your family can enjoy homemade flatbread.
Similar to a traditional Indian flatbread or naan bread, this flatbread is made with a base of low-fat yogurt and flour and that’s it!
This recipe also calls for a skillet over a baking sheet. Cooked on the stovetop, this bread takes just a few minutes to crisp and bubble up. The finished product is a big stack of toasty, chewy, and savory flatbread.
What’s The Difference Between “Flatbread” And “Naan”?
Some of you who might be familiar with flatbread might be wondering what differentiates a naan bread from a flatbread. Well, flatbread is often compared to pita bread which naturally forms a pocket in the center while cooking, whereas naan bread is flat and more likened to a wrap or tortilla — which is usually made to go alongside Mexican cuisine.
Since this easy and delicious flatbread is made with yogurt, it is extremely similar to naan bread, and naan is always made with yogurt. Whatever you choose to call this bread, I promise once you make it all you’re going to call it is YUMMY!
What You’ll Need For This Flatbread Recipe
- Large mixing bowl
- Spatula
- Knife
- Floured surface
- Cast iron skillet
- Microwave
- Pastry brush
- Measuring cups
How To Make Flatbread
This yogurt flatbread recipe (no yeast) is not only perfect to use for a flatbread pizza recipe, it only requires three ingredients. Don’t forget to get the full written recipe, which you can print, down below!
- Combine flour and baking powder in a large mixing bowl.
- Add yogurt and mix with a spatula and bring together with hands.
- Once the dough is in a smooth ball, place it on a lightly floured surface. Divide dough with a knife into six balls.
- Roll each ball out as thin as possible.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Melt butter, minced garlic, and salt in the microwave.
- Brush one side of the dough with garlic butter using a pastry brush and place that side down on the skillet.
- Cook 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown.
- Sprinkle freshly chopped parsley or fresh basil on it.
What Can Flatbreads Be Used For?
This recipe for flatbread is so easy you’re going to find yourself whipping it up all the time. Not only is it made in one bowl and in just a few minutes, but it lends itself to so many flavor combinations.
I love to brush my 3 ingredient flatbread with melted butter and minced garlic. This adds a nutty flavor and really helps the bread to toast up. After my flatbreads are cooked, I like to sprinkle them with fresh chopped parsley — from there it’s pretty much endless. Imagine this homemade flatbread dipped into your favorite curries and stews or wrapped around fresh veggies and chicken.
You can also use flatbreads for making flatbread pizza. Looking for a flatbread pizza dough recipe? Then look no further than this flatbread recipe that uses no yeast, perfect for a thin crust pizza.
The sky is the limit when it comes to using this flatbread recipe. I encourage you to top yours with your favorite seasonings and spices and to dip them or wrap them around anything you have on hand!
Is This Flatbread Recipe Healthier Than A Normal Loaf?
This flatbread recipe results in a delicious product that’s naturally lower in carbohydrates than your average slice of bread at only 18 carbs and 102 calories per flatbread.
Since each flatbread is rolled out into a thin large sheet it can easily wrap around all your favorite sandwich fillings, eggs, and meats. For me, this bread often takes the place of 2 slices of toast with my breakfast, 2 pieces of sandwich bread, and sometimes even buns.
Made with no egg and no oil, this bread is not only easy for everyone to make but it’s perfect for everyone to eat!
How To Make Gluten-Free Flatbread
You can still enjoy fluffy flatbread if you want to eat gluten-free. Try our3 Ingredient Gluten-Free Flatbread recipe. Also made with just 3 simple ingredients, you’ll love eating these as breakfast burritos, wraps, mini pizzas, and more.
An Easy And Delicious Flatbread Recipe With Only 3 Ingredients
Ingredients
- 1 cup (8oz/225g) full fat natural plain yogurt (or greek yogurt) Add enough yogurt to match the consistency in my video. You may not need the entire cup depending upon the type of yogurt and flour you use.
- 1 cup (5oz/142g) all-purpose flour*
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
Optional toppings
- 1/2 cup (4oz/115g) butter
- 2-3 cloves garlic (finely minced)
- parsley (roughly chopped)
- 1 pinch salt (to taste)
Instructions
In a large bowl combine the flour and baking powder. Next, add in the yogurt and mix with a spatula until the yogurt has absorbed the flour. You will need to get in there with your hands to really bring the dough together.
Please Note: Depending upon where you live and what flour you use, you may not need all of the yogurt. Start with the initial quantity of flour and add yogurt until you get the same consistency as I did in my video. You may not need all the yogurt so it's best to add it little by little.
Once the dough is formed into a smooth ball, place it on a floured surface.Using a knife divide the dough into 6 (2oz) balls.
Working with one ball of dough at a time, roll each one out to an 8 x 8 circle. Try to roll the dough as thin as possible as this will ensure the bread cooks evenly on both sides with nice air bubbles in between.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat.While the skillet is heating melt together the butter, minced garlic, and salt in the microwave for about 30 seconds.
Using a pastry brush, brush one side of the rolled dough with the garlic butter before placing it (garlic side down) into a hot skillet. Allow the bread to toast and bubble up cooking for about 2-3 minutes on each side.
Once the bread is nice and toasty on each side remove from the heat sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley or herbs of your choice
Repeat this process until all 6 flatbreads are cooked. Stack up on a plate or in a covered basket to keep warm. Store at room temperature for 3 days and reheat on the pan before use.
Recipe Notes
* You can replace the all-purpose flour with whole wheat, chickpea or other gluten free flours.
I placed my whole stack of flatbreads in the freezer. I take them out, place them on the pan for roughly 1-2 minutes on each side to refresh and they are ready to use.
Nutrition Facts
An Easy And Delicious Flatbread Recipe With Only 3 Ingredients
Amount Per Serving (1 Flatbread)
Calories 102Calories from Fat 9
% Daily Value*
Fat 1g2%
Cholesterol 5mg2%
Sodium 20mg1%
Potassium 220mg6%
Carbohydrates 18g6%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 3g6%
Vitamin A 40IU1%
Vitamin C 0.2mg0%
Calcium 110mg11%
Iron 1.1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
1.5K Comments
Trish
4 years ago
OMG thank you for this one. The bread at the Indian restaurants has always been one of my favorites. Never considered trying to make it myself. This came out perfect! And I love it! I cannot eat garlic anymore so I left it out of the butter. It came out wonderful. Thank you again. I don’t usually comment but I have never been disappointed by one of your recipes since I found you on Utube a year ago. And I love to listen to you 😋
114
Reply
View Replies (1)
Isabel Gates
4 years ago
Extremely sticky with the 1 cup flour/1 cup yogurt/2 tsp. baking powder ratios. I had to add almost a full cup of additional flour to make it work at all. It was impossible to roll out; I had to pat them into 6″ circles. The final result had a very floury flavor. While it cooked beautifully on the buttered side, it didn’t bubble up at all on the back side. IF I try this again, I would add the yogurt a very little at a time. Also, even though I used salted butter, I thought it could use a little…Read more »
75
Reply
View Replies (29)
Deb
4 years ago
Hello, what could I use in place of the yogurt?
35
Reply
View Replies (10)
Claus Jacob
4 years ago
I think there is a miss proportion. Are you sure it’s the same amount of yogurt as flour?
30
Reply
View Replies (15)
Haley
4 years ago
These turned out great! I put garlic salt in the dough mixture and just used regular melted butter brushed on just before putting on the hot pan. So easy, so good! Thank you!
21
Reply
View Replies (1)
Fred
4 years ago
I noticed there is no salt on this recipe
19
Reply
View Replies (3)
Shelia M. Bailey
4 years ago
Gemma, may I use coconut or almond flour?
18
Reply
View Replies (5)
Susanjl
4 years ago
gemma, how do I get rid of the left side page tips, comments,recipe,share, save? i use ipad, and I am unable to even read what you write, never mind read the recipe ir print it without that strip showing. even as i write this I am unable to read what I am writing on the left side of the comments window. please please advise.
thank you
susan
15
Reply
View Replies (8)
Glyn Fraser
3 years ago
Such a brilliant recipe! I’ve never made flatbreads before, so this was an easy introduction. The taste was beyond yummy – we ate all six in no time. Oink. The only problem I had was lifting the rolled flatbread into the pan, they were prone to tearing .. I think I may have incorporated too much yoghurt? Regardless, they puffed up beautifully and tasted wonderful, so a few little holes didn’t matter.
10
Reply
View Replies (2)
Lynda153
4 years ago
Hi Gemma, I am trying this today. Can you freeze it raw?
10
Reply
View Replies (3)
