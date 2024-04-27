Flatbread Recipe With Only 3 Ingredients (+ Video) | Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

One of my specialties is taking things that might seem unapproachable and making them easy and foolproof. My Flatbread Recipe makes an easy and delicious flatbread with only 3 ingredients! That means in no time, with no yeast, no eggs, and no difficult techniques, you and your family can enjoy homemade flatbread.

Similar to a traditional Indian flatbread or naan bread, this flatbread is made with a base of low-fat yogurt and flour and that’s it!

This recipe also calls for a skillet over a baking sheet. Cooked on the stovetop, this bread takes just a few minutes to crisp and bubble up. The finished product is a big stack of toasty, chewy, and savory flatbread.

What’s The Difference Between “Flatbread” And “Naan”?

Some of you who might be familiar with flatbread might be wondering what differentiates a naan bread from a flatbread. Well, flatbread is often compared to pita bread which naturally forms a pocket in the center while cooking, whereas naan bread is flat and more likened to a wrap or tortilla — which is usually made to go alongside Mexican cuisine.

Since this easy and delicious flatbread is made with yogurt, it is extremely similar to naan bread, and naan is always made with yogurt. Whatever you choose to call this bread, I promise once you make it all you’re going to call it is YUMMY!

What You’ll Need For This Flatbread Recipe

Large mixing bowl

Spatula

Knife

Floured surface

Cast iron skillet

Microwave

Pastry brush

Measuring cups

How To Make Flatbread

This yogurt flatbread recipe (no yeast) is not only perfect to use for a flatbread pizza recipe, it only requires three ingredients. Don’t forget to get the full written recipe, which you can print, down below!

Combine flour and baking powder in a large mixing bowl. Add yogurt and mix with a spatula and bring together with hands. Once the dough is in a smooth ball, place it on a lightly floured surface. Divide dough with a knife into six balls. Roll each ball out as thin as possible. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Melt butter, minced garlic, and salt in the microwave. Brush one side of the dough with garlic butter using a pastry brush and place that side down on the skillet. Cook 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown. Sprinkle freshly chopped parsley or fresh basil on it.

What Can Flatbreads Be Used For?

This recipe for flatbread is so easy you’re going to find yourself whipping it up all the time. Not only is it made in one bowl and in just a few minutes, but it lends itself to so many flavor combinations.

I love to brush my 3 ingredient flatbread with melted butter and minced garlic. This adds a nutty flavor and really helps the bread to toast up. After my flatbreads are cooked, I like to sprinkle them with fresh chopped parsley — from there it’s pretty much endless. Imagine this homemade flatbread dipped into your favorite curries and stews or wrapped around fresh veggies and chicken.

You can also use flatbreads for making flatbread pizza. Looking for a flatbread pizza dough recipe? Then look no further than this flatbread recipe that uses no yeast, perfect for a thin crust pizza.

The sky is the limit when it comes to using this flatbread recipe. I encourage you to top yours with your favorite seasonings and spices and to dip them or wrap them around anything you have on hand!

Is This Flatbread Recipe Healthier Than A Normal Loaf?

This flatbread recipe results in a delicious product that’s naturally lower in carbohydrates than your average slice of bread at only 18 carbs and 102 calories per flatbread.

Since each flatbread is rolled out into a thin large sheet it can easily wrap around all your favorite sandwich fillings, eggs, and meats. For me, this bread often takes the place of 2 slices of toast with my breakfast, 2 pieces of sandwich bread, and sometimes even buns.

Made with no egg and no oil, this bread is not only easy for everyone to make but it’s perfect for everyone to eat!

How To Make Gluten-Free Flatbread

You can still enjoy fluffy flatbread if you want to eat gluten-free. Try our3 Ingredient Gluten-Free Flatbread recipe. Also made with just 3 simple ingredients, you’ll love eating these as breakfast burritos, wraps, mini pizzas, and more.

Make More Bread!

Sourdough Starter Guide

Perfectly Crusty Sourdough Loaf For Beginners

No-Knead Whole Wheat Bread

White Sandwich Bread

Hearty No-Yeast Bread

Full (and printable) recipe below!

