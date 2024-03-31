Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.

Fudgy flourless brownies topped with pumpkin cheesecake — a naturally gluten free treat that’s perfect for Thanksgiving or the holidays!

We went camping once during the summer with my family, and I took it as another great reason to try out some of the recipes from the Flourless cookbook . My brother in law was diagnosed with Celiac disease some time ago and I’ve really been trying to add some more gluten free baking to my repertoire.

The brownies from the cookbook caught my eye right away. And I have to say, they are by far the BEST brownies I’ve ever had.

Which is saying a lot because I already have a recipe on the blog for “Absolutely The Best Brownies Ever”, and I’m going to go ahead and admit I was wrong. Because the Double Chocolate Brownies from Flourless are THEE best brownies ever. And they just happen to have no flour!

I wanted to make a twist on the brownies that would be perfect for the upcoming holidays, and these Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies are definitely that!

I have to confess, I’m not actually a big pumpkin lover.

You might notice that many (okay, all) of my pumpkin recipes have chocolate in them. It’s because pumpkin is not high on my list of favorite flavors. But the hubs loves pumpkin, and I love chocolate (and he loves chocolate), and when I combine the two, it turns out I actually don’t mind pumpkin that much.

The original brownie recipe is the first part of the recipe, so if you just want to make the best brownies you’ve ever had, you can omit the pumpkin cheesecake. But if you want the best Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies you’ve ever had, then go for the whole deal!

* I actually don’t usually weigh my ingredients, but I did this time because the recipe included them. I’ve included both types of measurements below.

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

Brownie Base:
▢ 280 g good chocolate 1 ⅓ cup

▢ 310 g unsalted butter 1 cup

▢ 500 g packed brown sugar 3 cups

▢ 6 large eggs

▢ 100 g cocoa powder 1 cup

▢ 1/2 tsp salt

▢ 2 tsp vanilla Cheesecake filling: ▢ 8 oz cream cheese 1 package

▢ 1 egg

▢ 1 tsp vanilla

▢ 1/2 cup pumpkin puree not pie filling

▢ 1/2 tsp cinnamon

▢ 1/3 cup sugar Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9×13″ pan with tin foil and spray with non stick spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine chocolate and butter. Microwave on high in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until melted and smooth (don’t overcook!). Whisk in brown sugar until smooth and let cool slightly (about 10 minutes). Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Stir in cocoa powder, salt and vanilla until smooth. Pour ½ of batter into prepared pan.

With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add in egg, vanilla, pumpkin and cinnamon and beat until smooth. Pour over batter in pan. Top with dollops of remaining brownie batter and swirl with a knife.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, until set (they may jiggle slightly, but cheesecake will be set and cooked on top). Cool completely and refrigerate until chilled before slicing and serving. Nutrition Information Calories: 305cal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 107mg | Potassium: 169mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 29g | Vitamin A: 1315IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 1.4mg