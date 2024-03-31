Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

The Recipe Rebel / Desserts
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 1 vote
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 50 minutes mins
Servings 24
Jump to Recipe
Last updated on June 8, 2020
This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, please see our disclosure policy.
Fudgy flourless brownies topped with pumpkin cheesecake — a naturally gluten free treat that’s perfect for Thanksgiving or the holidays!
We went camping once during the summer with my family, and I took it as another great reason to try out some of the recipes from the Flourless cookbook. My brother in law was diagnosed with Celiac disease some time ago and I’ve really been trying to add some more gluten free baking to my repertoire.
The brownies from the cookbook caught my eye right away. And I have to say, they are by far the BEST brownies I’ve ever had.
Which is saying a lot because I already have a recipe on the blog for “Absolutely The Best Brownies Ever”, and I’m going to go ahead and admit I was wrong. Because the Double Chocolate Brownies from Flourless are THEE best brownies ever. And they just happen to have no flour!
I wanted to make a twist on the brownies that would be perfect for the upcoming holidays, and these Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies are definitely that!
I have to confess, I’m not actually a big pumpkin lover.
You might notice that many (okay, all) of my pumpkin recipes have chocolate in them. It’s because pumpkin is not high on my list of favorite flavors. But the hubs loves pumpkin, and I love chocolate (and he loves chocolate), and when I combine the two, it turns out I actually don’t mind pumpkin that much.
The original brownie recipe is the first part of the recipe, so if you just want to make the best brownies you’ve ever had, you can omit the pumpkin cheesecake. But if you want the best Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies you’ve ever had, then go for the whole deal!
* I actually don’t usually weigh my ingredients, but I did this time because the recipe included them. I’ve included both types of measurements below.
Pin this recipe to save for laterPin this recipe to your favorite board
Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies
written by Ashley Fehr
5 from 1 vote
Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies: Fudgy flourless brownies topped with pumpkin cheesecake — a naturally gluten free treat that’s perfect for Thanksgiving or the holidays! www.thereciperebel.com
SaveReview
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 35 minutes mins
Total Time 50 minutes mins
Cuisine American
Course Dessert
Servings 24
Calories 305cal
Ingredients
Brownie Base:
- 280 g good chocolate 1 ⅓ cup
- 310 g unsalted butter 1 cup
- 500 g packed brown sugar 3 cups
- 6 large eggs
- 100 g cocoa powder 1 cup
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp vanilla
Cheesecake filling:
- 8 oz cream cheese 1 package
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree not pie filling
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/3 cup sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9×13″ pan with tin foil and spray with non stick spray. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine chocolate and butter. Microwave on high in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until melted and smooth (don’t overcook!). Whisk in brown sugar until smooth and let cool slightly (about 10 minutes). Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Stir in cocoa powder, salt and vanilla until smooth. Pour ½ of batter into prepared pan.
With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add in egg, vanilla, pumpkin and cinnamon and beat until smooth. Pour over batter in pan. Top with dollops of remaining brownie batter and swirl with a knife.
Bake for 30-40 minutes, until set (they may jiggle slightly, but cheesecake will be set and cooked on top). Cool completely and refrigerate until chilled before slicing and serving.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 305cal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 107mg | Potassium: 169mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 29g | Vitamin A: 1315IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 1.4mg
Want to save this recipe?
Create an account easily save your favorite content, so you never forget a recipe again.
Register Now
Tried this recipe?
Tag @thereciperebel or hashtag #thereciperebel — I love to see what you’re making!Tag @thereciperebel
Meet Ashley
My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!
Read More
You May Also Like
Desserts
The Best Easter Desserts
Desserts
French Silk Pie (easy method)
Appetizers
Cream Cheese Fruit Dip
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jeremy says
Is there any way to incorporate nutmeg into these? Thanks
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I’m sure there is! I would just start with a small amount at first
Reply
Deena says
Hi, thank you for sharing this amazing recipe! I am hoping to make these for our thanksgiving dinner, are you able to provide recommended amounts for the ingredients listed in grams to either teaspoons/tablespoons or cups?
Thank you!!
Reply
Deena says
I’m sorry, I just noticed the conversions, thanks again for sharing this!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
No problem! I hope you like them!
Sue says
I made these brownies and they were fantastic. Crowd pleaser for everyone. The pumpkin taste is very subtle and not overpowering at all. I will mention that there is sugar listed in the ingredients for the cheesecake filling, but not mentioned in the instructions. I did add the sugar and it turned out perfectly.
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Oh I’m so sorry about the confusion! I will add that in. I’m so happy to hear that you liked them!
Reply
Jennifer says
How many of the six eggs go in the brownie part and how many go in the cheesecake part?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Sorry Jennifer that the recipe was a bit unclear — there are actually 7 eggs. 6 in the brownie, and 1 in the cheesecake. I’ve added headings in the recipe ingredients to make it easier to see!
Reply
Deana H. says
Looks delicious! What type of chocolate would you recommend? Would love to make these for thanksgiving.
Thanks!
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
I use good quality semisweet chocolate chips usually! I hope you enjoy them 🙂
Reply
Shelby says
Beautiful recipe. Looks delicious! Do you think this would turn out well if I halved every ingredient to make a smaller batch?
Reply
Ashley Fehr says
Thanks Shelby! I’m sure that would work fine! I often halve recipes if I don’t want too many 🙂 Let me know how it works out!
Reply
Jocelyn (Grandbaby cakes) says
These brownies are sensational. I would love one right about now!
Reply
Wow, this cheesecake is PERFECT! Love that it is flourless.. Absolutely yummm! 🙂
Reply
SO FUDGY!!! These are incredible, Ashley, and that swirl is perfect!
Reply
Mariah @ Mariah's Pleasing Plates says
These brownies look AMAZING! Pumpkin and cheesecake are in my top favorites! Pinning for later 😉
Reply
« Older Comments