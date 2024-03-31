Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (2024)

written by Ashley Fehr

5 from 1 vote

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Total Time 50 minutes mins

Servings 24

Last updated on June 8, 2020

This post may contain affiliate links.

Fudgy flourless brownies topped with pumpkin cheesecake — a naturally gluten free treat that’s perfect for Thanksgiving or the holidays!

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (2)

We went camping once during the summer with my family, and I took it as another great reason to try out some of the recipes from the Flourless cookbookFlourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (3). My brother in law was diagnosed with Celiac disease some time ago and I’ve really been trying to add some more gluten free baking to my repertoire.

The brownies from the cookbook caught my eye right away. And I have to say, they are by far the BEST brownies I’ve ever had.

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (4)

Which is saying a lot because I already have a recipe on the blog for “Absolutely The Best Brownies Ever”, and I’m going to go ahead and admit I was wrong. Because the Double Chocolate Brownies from Flourless are THEE best brownies ever. And they just happen to have no flour!

I wanted to make a twist on the brownies that would be perfect for the upcoming holidays, and these Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies are definitely that!

I have to confess, I’m not actually a big pumpkin lover.

You might notice that many (okay, all) of my pumpkin recipes have chocolate in them. It’s because pumpkin is not high on my list of favorite flavors. But the hubs loves pumpkin, and I love chocolate (and he loves chocolate), and when I combine the two, it turns out I actually don’t mind pumpkin that much.

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (5)

The original brownie recipe is the first part of the recipe, so if you just want to make the best brownies you’ve ever had, you can omit the pumpkin cheesecake. But if you want the best Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies you’ve ever had, then go for the whole deal!

* I actually don’t usually weigh my ingredients, but I did this time because the recipe included them. I’ve included both types of measurements below.

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (6)

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies

written by Ashley Fehr

5 from 1 vote

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies: Fudgy flourless brownies topped with pumpkin cheesecake — a naturally gluten free treat that’s perfect for Thanksgiving or the holidays! www.thereciperebel.com

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (8)

Cuisine American

Course Dessert

Servings 24

Calories 305cal

Ingredients

Brownie Base:

  • 280 g good chocolate 1 &frac13; cup
  • 310 g unsalted butter 1 cup
  • 500 g packed brown sugar 3 cups
  • 6 large eggs
  • 100 g cocoa powder 1 cup
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp vanilla

Cheesecake filling:

  • 8 oz cream cheese 1 package
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 cup pumpkin puree not pie filling
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup sugar

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9×13″ pan with tin foil and spray with non stick spray. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine chocolate and butter. Microwave on high in 30 second intervals, stirring each time, until melted and smooth (don’t overcook!). Whisk in brown sugar until smooth and let cool slightly (about 10 minutes). Whisk in eggs, one at a time, until combined. Stir in cocoa powder, salt and vanilla until smooth. Pour ½ of batter into prepared pan.

  • With an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add in egg, vanilla, pumpkin and cinnamon and beat until smooth. Pour over batter in pan. Top with dollops of remaining brownie batter and swirl with a knife.

  • Bake for 30-40 minutes, until set (they may jiggle slightly, but cheesecake will be set and cooked on top). Cool completely and refrigerate until chilled before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 305cal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 107mg | Potassium: 169mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 29g | Vitamin A: 1315IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 1.4mg

Tried this recipe?

Flourless Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownies - The Recipe Rebel (9)

Meet Ashley

My name is Ashley Fehr and I love creating easy meals my family loves. I also like to do things my way, which means improvising and breaking the rules when necessary. Here you will find creative twists on old favorites and some of my favorite family recipes, passed down from generations!

Read More

Reader Interactions

Comments

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I’m sure there is! I would just start with a small amount at first

      Reply

  2. Deena says

    Hi, thank you for sharing this amazing recipe! I am hoping to make these for our thanksgiving dinner, are you able to provide recommended amounts for the ingredients listed in grams to either teaspoons/tablespoons or cups?

    Thank you!!

    Reply

    • Deena says

      I’m sorry, I just noticed the conversions, thanks again for sharing this!

      Reply

      • Ashley Fehr says

        No problem! I hope you like them!

  3. Sue says

    I made these brownies and they were fantastic. Crowd pleaser for everyone. The pumpkin taste is very subtle and not overpowering at all. I will mention that there is sugar listed in the ingredients for the cheesecake filling, but not mentioned in the instructions. I did add the sugar and it turned out perfectly.

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Oh I’m so sorry about the confusion! I will add that in. I’m so happy to hear that you liked them!

      Reply

  4. Jennifer says

    How many of the six eggs go in the brownie part and how many go in the cheesecake part?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Sorry Jennifer that the recipe was a bit unclear — there are actually 7 eggs. 6 in the brownie, and 1 in the cheesecake. I’ve added headings in the recipe ingredients to make it easier to see!

      Reply

  5. Deana H. says

    Looks delicious! What type of chocolate would you recommend? Would love to make these for thanksgiving.

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      I use good quality semisweet chocolate chips usually! I hope you enjoy them 🙂

      Reply

  6. Shelby says

    Beautiful recipe. Looks delicious! Do you think this would turn out well if I halved every ingredient to make a smaller batch?

    Reply

    • Ashley Fehr says

      Thanks Shelby! I’m sure that would work fine! I often halve recipes if I don’t want too many 🙂 Let me know how it works out!

      Reply

  7. Jocelyn (Grandbaby cakes) says

    These brownies are sensational. I would love one right about now!

    Reply

  8. Arpita@ The Gastronomic Bong says

    Wow, this cheesecake is PERFECT! Love that it is flourless.. Absolutely yummm! 🙂

    Reply

  9. Alyssa @ My Sequined Life says

    SO FUDGY!!! These are incredible, Ashley, and that swirl is perfect!

    Reply

  10. Mariah @ Mariah's Pleasing Plates says

    These brownies look AMAZING! Pumpkin and cheesecake are in my top favorites! Pinning for later 😉

    Reply

Leave A Reply

