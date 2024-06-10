Fluffy and Crispy Dairy Free Waffles (Vegan Recipe) (2024)

Published: Jul 14, 2022 · Modified: May 9, 2023 by Jenna Urben · This post may contain affiliate links

This egg free and dairy free waffle recipe yields large, soft, and healthy vegan belgian waffles! They are golden brown with a fluffy texture, great for busy mornings or weekend brunch.

My dairy free waffles have perfectly crisp edges on the outside and are fluffy on the inside. What more could you ask for?! They're light and airy, making them a staple breakfast recipe around here.

I'm typically team pancake but these homemade crispy waffles made with simple ingredients are perfect for the whole family. Try my dairy free and egg free pancakes next!

Why you'll love this recipe

I'll share my top tips for quick and easy eggless waffles without milk! Plus several ingredient alternatives, to make sure you have everything you need to make the best breakfast ever!

This vegan waffle mix is quick and easy to make, plus perfect for meal prep.

Freezer waffles are the ultimate grab-and-go morning treat!

They're also super versatile! Once you have the base recipe down, feel free to add in fresh fruit and top with whatever your heart desires.

Ingredients and substitutions

Making dairy free and egg free waffles is surprisingly simple! You just need a handful of simple pantry ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

Dairy free milk : I typically use oat milk, however you can us any non dairy milk you have on hand. Try almond milk, coconut milk, or soy milk!

: I typically use oat milk, however you can us any non dairy milk you have on hand. Try almond milk, coconut milk, or soy milk! Apple cider vinegar : ACV is whisked together with the dairy free milk to create a vegan buttermilk ! If you don't have any apple cider vinegar, use lemon juice or white vinegar instead. You technically don't need this ingredient but it gives the vegan waffles that classic flavor and texture.

: ACV is whisked together with the dairy free milk to create a ! If you don't have any apple cider vinegar, use lemon juice or white vinegar instead. You technically don't need this ingredient but it gives the vegan waffles that classic flavor and texture. Coconut oil or vegan melted butter : No milk? No problem! To make dairy free waffles, I use coconut oil or vegan butter instead of regular butter. Refined coconut oil does not have a coconutty taste and makes the waffles extra soft and fluffy! You can use canola oil, vegetable oil, or any neutral oil as an alternative.

: No milk? No problem! To make dairy free waffles, I use coconut oil or vegan butter instead of regular butter. Refined coconut oil does not have a coconutty taste and makes the waffles extra soft and fluffy! You can use canola oil, vegetable oil, or any neutral oil as an alternative. Vanilla extract : Just a drop of vanilla extract goes a long way.

: Just a drop of vanilla extract goes a long way. Flour : I use all purpose flour! To make this a gluten free waffle recipe, use 1 to 1 gluten free flour blend instead.

: I use all purpose flour! To make this a gluten free waffle recipe, use 1 to 1 gluten free flour blend instead. Sweetener : I suggest using coconut sugar or brown sugar.

: I suggest using coconut sugar or brown sugar. Baking powder : Since we're not baking with eggs, the baking powder is the leavening agent in this recipe. It helps the waffles rise and keeps them nice and tender.

: Since we're not baking with eggs, the baking powder is the leavening agent in this recipe. It helps the waffles rise and keeps them nice and tender. Salt: Just a pinch!

Equipment

I love my trusty waffle maker! It's durable and makes thick belgian waffles that turn out perfect every time. However, this homemade waffle recipe can be made with any size or shape of waffle iron.

How to make dairy free waffles

If you don't have a belgian waffle iron, you can still follow this recipe! The amount of waffle batter you add will just vary. You'll still end up with delicious waffles.

Start by preheating your waffle maker. Whisk together the dairy free milk and apple cider vinegar to make a vegan buttermilk substitute . In a large mixing bowl, whisk the dry ingredients together. Pour the "vegan buttermilk" along with the melted coconut oil and vanilla extract into the large bowl. Stir the wet ingredients into the dryuntil JUST combined! Grease the waffle maker. Using a measuring cup, scoop about 1 cup of batter into the middle of the waffle maker. (If you're using a smaller waffle iron, use closer to ½ cup!) Close the waffle maker shut and cook according to the appliance instructions. My waffles typically take around 4-6 minutes to cook. Once cooked to your preferred doneness, remove from waffle maker, and repeat with the remaining batter. Keep the waffles warm by placing them on a wire rack lined baking sheet in a preheated oven set to 200F. This will keep them warm and using a wire rack ensures the bottoms won't get soggy. Serve and enjoy with your favorite toppings!

Serving suggestions

Serve your dairy free waffles with pure maple syrup, a pat of dairy free butter, fresh blueberries, peanut butter, vegan chocolate chips, vegan chocolate gravy, or even dairy free whipped cream.

How to store waffles

Let the waffles come to room temperature. Store leftover waffles in a ziploc bag or airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Freezer friendly waffles

These waffles are EXTREMELY freezer friendly! Simply let them cool completely, then place in a freezer safe bag and pop in the freezer for up to 2 months.

How to reheat waffles

I love making a big batch of homemade waffles at the beginning of the week to enjoy as a fast breakfast in the morning.

Whether you're reheating waffles from the fridge or freezer, warm in a toaster oven or regular oven for best results! Reheat at 350F for 5-10 minutes or 15 minutes if frozen.

Expert tips

Properly measure the flour using the scoop and level method.

Don't overmix the batter, it's okay if there are some lumps and bumps. If time permits, let the batter sit for an extra 5-10 minutes. It'll make your waffles even fluffier!

Coat your waffle iron with cooking spray to ensure easy cleanup.

Frequently asked questions

Wondering how to make gluten free waffles? Simply follow this recipe as is, except use 1:1 gluten free flour instead of all purpose flour.

Can you make this recipe oil free? You sure can! No oil, not a problem. Use melted vegan butter instead.

Curious how to make savory waffles? Try my hashbrown waffles or cornbread waffles !

