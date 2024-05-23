Fluffy Cheddar Biscuits Recipe (2024)

Ratings
B
These turned out really great as is, however, I agree with the other comment on the sweetness. I would cut the sugar to only 1 tablespoon. As an experienced home cook and baker, even as I added the sugar, I was thinking it'll be too much for my taste so I should have known better. The sweetness took away from the sharp cheddar taste, unfortunately. Still delicious, but less sugar needed for sure.
RLS
In the UK we call these cheese scones and as they are meant to be savoury would never add sugar. I swapped out the garlic for chopped chives (or small amounts of finely chopped green onions) for a much nicer flavour. Really good if you add a teaspoon of dried english mustard powder - Colmans of course - to the flour.
Jo
Shred frozen butter on a box grater instead of cubed pieces. Butter remains cold and quickly mixes, resulting in a foolproof tender biscuit.
Gretchen
These biscuits were a bit sweet for my taste. If I make them again, I'll cut down on the sugar.
LH
Yes. I pulsed the dry ingredients to mix, added the cubed butter and pulsed again until the dough had a pebbly texture, added the cheese and pulsed until dispersed, then added the buttermilk/egg mix, and pulsed just until the dough came together in a ball. The biscuits turned out fluffy, cheesy, and delicious. I think the key is to be careful not to overmix after you add the wet to the dry ingredients.
Deborah
I took cues from the notes, used 1 tbsp sugar and fresh garlic, also strong paprika, lots. They were excellent, and I'm going to make them again for Thanksgiving.
Lulu
Made these twice. Second time with pepper jack instead of cheddar. Great side with chili. I also found that they were fluffier when I mixed with my hands rather than a spoon. I patted the combined dough into a loose rectangle and used my bench scraper to cut into 12 squares. Less handling than stirring and scooping.
MaryRita
After reading the comments, I used 1.5 Tbsp of sugar, 1 tsp of Colman’s dried mustard, 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 2 finely minced scallions. I did have to add a little more buttermilk to bring the dough together. And I omitted the last brushing of melted butter on the the finished biscuits. They came out great!
B
For anyone who wants ideas on how to up the flavor, we did this and it was such a treat: Trader Joe's had a bacon cheddar, used 1/2 that and 1/2 sharp. Fresh garlic run through a microplane to taste (I used about a tsp), 1/4 t smoked paprika, 1/4 t chipotle powder, 1/4 t ancho powder. Dash of oregano and a bit of finely chopped scallion (green part). Like others, only 1 T sugar.Did half as suggested on a baking sheet, other half in a mini muffin tin leaving room to rise. The minis were best.
Fluufy Cheddar Biscuits
Leave out some of the sugar and use chopped garlic instead of garlic powder
Heather
I whipped up the dough before I read the comments (silly me!) and was worried about the sugar content as I’m not a fan of sweet in a savory biscuit — but to my surprise, they weren’t too sweet at all. We used really good, really old cheddar, which was the predominant flavor, and a very high quality smoked paprika. Maybe that helped?These also freeze and reheat nicely — pop ‘em in the oven at 350 for 10-12 minutes.
d4v1d
This recipe surprised me by how well it turned out. Two notes: 1) Quarter teaspoon of hot paprika did not register; I'll try cayenne next time. And more of it. 3) To get twelve out of this, I put 1/3 cup (not 1/2) on the sheet pans.
David
I read the comments about omitting or reducing the amount of sugar. Despite the experienced bakers' advice, I questioned the chemical-reaction need for sugar. Jeanne McDowell wrote " You may be tempted to skip the 3 tablespoons of sugar in this otherwise savory biscuit, but don’t: It’s the secret to the biscuit’s tender interior." I would heed McDowell's guidance or make a different biscuit.
Barbara
Regarding sugar: here is an article from the Seattle Times about the various functions of sugar in baking, among them moisture and air retention: https://www.seattletimes.com/life/food-drink/sugar-adds-more-than-sweetness-to-baked-goods-heres-what-to-know-before-you-cut-it/
Bobbi Loewy
Agree with Gretchen, way too sweet for me! Next time I'll go with 1 Tbsp.
teacherhansen
this was a great "reuse" strategy for the high quality nubs of cheese that were drying out in my fridge. I made the recipe as directed except halved everything (to make 6 biscuits). didn't melt butter--just dabbed extra on top (doesn't it melt in the oven?). fluffy inside, crispy outside. Flavorwise, the jury is out--I found the garlic powder/paprika combo to taste like a processed food boxed product--but my husband loved it. He'll have the remainder for breakfast with eggs (and bacon?)
Jim P
These were delicious. I wasn’t sure about all the butter basting, especially during the middle of baking when there was butter from the biscuits all over the pan. But I followed the recipe and the end result was beautiful.
BLS
Easy to make and delicious. A win in our house! I didn't bother with the second or third brushing of melted butter - they were absolutely delicious without.
BLS
Per my first comment: these were fabulous! I forgot to note that I adjusted two things based on previous comments and would do the same again:- Reduced the sugar and added only a scant tablespoon. These definitely don't need more sugar than that.- Added a heaped tablespoon Dijon mustard to the egg and buttermilk. English mustard powder would have been better, but I didn't have this on hand. I agree with previous posts that this is an excellent complimentary flavor to the sharp cheddar.
EP
Added chives to make these cheddar chive biscuits, and delicious!
Lilit
Add less sugar and may be a bit hot pepper
Lulu
These turned out bland and sweet, which surprised me because of how much cheese went into them. I blame myself for not tasting along the way. It also confirms my suspicion that unsalted butter it a waste - salted butter would have really helped the flavor.
Linda
didn't add any sugar, halved the recipe and yielded 7 biscuits, didn't shy on paprika, mixed everything in food processor, put them on sheet and stuck in fridge until ready to bake. delish
Tim G.
You can greatly simplify this recipe by skipping the buttering and “cheesing” the tops of the biscuits before and during baking. I skipped the buttering—the recipe has plenty of fat and flavor already—and just added all the cheese to the dough. The biscuits still turned out great. To add a little depth of flavor, I used smoked paprika. But to each his/her own on that, I suspect.
Jaimie
I am wondering if you can make the batter the day before and then cook them right before you serve them? That would certainly make it easier with all my other Thanksgiving cooking!
Joseph
I enjoyed these but I think they needed a little more salt. I used 1 tablespoon of sugar and thought that they turned out pretty fluffy. I agree with the other commenters -- extra paprika or cayenne would be a nice touch,
Crisp and fluffy
I'll add more garlic powder next time and maybe more salt. The flavor came out kind of muted.
Cathy
Oh my. I had to tie my hands behind my back to eat only one per sitting. I can't wait to make these for the family when they visit! Definitely too rich for a regular habit, but sure want to. I used just one Tbsp. sugar, but after reading about chemical reactions and all, I'll try the full amt. next time.
Mamajill
Made as directed by the genius EJM. Delicious , tender biscuits. Accompanied by sliced apples they made a perfect lunch.
Anne
I haven’t had Red Lobster biscuits, but assume from the recipe they are pretty bland. I read the notes and followed the recipe exactly. The biscuits were beautiful but sitting in butter even before the last dowsing. Since I didn’t pick up cheesiness, sweetness, saltiness, garlic or heat, I assume what’s really needed is more salt and black pepper.
