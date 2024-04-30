Fluffy Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding Recipe - TheFoodXP (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

There is no second-guessing that Gordon Ramsay is a food genius, especially when it is about his native cuisine. For Gordon Ramsay’s yorkshire pudding, he retains authenticity but adds a little touch of his own. The recipe is quite simple and does not take much of your time.

I feel Gordon Ramsay’s yorkshire pudding isn’t as much as a pudding as it is a savory muffin. The recipe doesn’t call for complicated ingredients or cooking methods. All of the ingredients can be found easily in one’s pantry. The cooking method is; mix, pour and bake.

To make Gordon Ramsay’s Yorkshire pudding, beat eggs in a bowl. Then, in another bowl, stir flour, beaten eggs. After that, add milk and mix to combine. Leave this mixture for about an hour.

Then, put vegetable oil in the muffin or Yorkshire pudding tins. Place the tins in the oven and preheat them. After that, pour the batter into the tins and bake them for about fifteen minutes.

This is not the complete recipe for Gordon Ramsay’s Yorkshire Pudding but only a brief explanation. Find the whole recipe below. But first, check out some other Gordon Ramsay recipes. But before you check it out, you can explore the other Gordon Ramsay’s Thanksgiving recipes as well.

What Are The Tips To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

What Is The Trick To Perfect Yorkshire Pudding?

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding Nutritional Information

How Will Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding Look And Taste Like?

What To Serve With Yorkshire Pudding?

Should Yorkshire Pudding Batter Be Cold Or Room Temperature?

What Is A Perfect Consistency For Yorkshire Pudding Batter?

Can Yorkshire Puddings Be Cooked The Day Before?

Does It Matter What Milk You Use In Yorkshire Pudding?

What Stops Yorkshire puddings From Rising?

Preheat the baking tin before you add the Yorkshire pudding batter. There should be a sizzle when you put the batter in the tin. It will result in crispy pods, and it will immediately start cooking. To prevent the Yorkshire pudding from sinking, keep the baking tin from the oven before the baking time is over. Always rest the batter before you put it in the oven to bake. It will help you to achieve a perfect risen batter in just one hour. Sprinkle some dried herbs to bring out aromatic flavors to the Yorkshire pudding. If you don’t add some fat to the tin, the Yorkshire pudding batter will not rise properly. So make sure you add enough fat to the tin and preheat until you hear the sizzle.

It is a myth that Yorkshire puddings are difficult to make at home. The recipe for making a perfect Yorkshire pudding is simple. Following the right steps and instructions can achieve the desired consistency for the Yorkshire pudding batter.

The pudding that isn’t cooked properly will not rise. Instead, it may collapse. You will have to bake the Yorkshire pudding at 225 degrees Centigrade for 25 minutes. Don’t be tempted and open the oven before the time is up.

What Equipment Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

Yorkshire Pudding Tins – Take Yorkshire pudding tins to prepare the recipe.

Take Yorkshire pudding tins to prepare the recipe. Oven – Bake the pudding in the oven.

Bake the pudding in the oven. Spatula – Fold the pudding mixture into the tins with a help of tins.

Fold the pudding mixture into the tins with a help of tins. Whisk – Beat the eggs with a help of whisk.

How Much Time Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

Preparation Time Cooking Time Total Time 20 Minutes 15 Minutes 35 Minutes

What Ingredients Will You Need To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding?

Eggs – Combine the eggs with flour and other elements to prepare the pudding batter.

Combine the eggs with flour and other elements to prepare the pudding batter. Plain Flour – Take plain flour to make the Yorkshire pudding.

Take plain flour to make the Yorkshire pudding. Whole milk – Adding whole milk will enhance the texture of the batter and adds thick consistency to the pudding mixture.

Adding whole milk will enhance the texture of the batter and adds thick consistency to the pudding mixture. Sea Salt – Season the pudding batter with a pinch of salt as per your taste.

Season the pudding batter with a pinch of salt as per your taste. Vegetable Oil – Slather a splash of oil over the top of pudding tins. It will help you to retain moisture.

Steps To Make Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding

Step 1- Add flour and salt into a bowl.

Step 2- Add the eggs to a bowl and beat them with a whisk.

Step 3- After that, slowly add milk while stirring and make a smooth batter. Set it aside for 1 hour.

Step 5- Preheat the oven to 220℃. Keep the tin in the oven to heat for about 15 minutes.

Step 6- When the tins are heated, pour the batter in the tins but not up to the brim. Leave some space for the pudding to rise.

Step 8- Once the pudding is risen and is golden brown, take it out of the oven. Your Yorkshire pudding is ready!

Nutritional Information

Calories 220 kcal Carbohydrates 33.8 g Protein 8.7 g Dietary Fiber 2.3 g Sugar 1.7 g Fat 5.1 g Saturated Fat 0.8 g

How Will Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding Look And Taste Like?

Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire pudding taste varies on the cooking method used but typically tastes likean eggy pancake with a crisp outside. It is one of the iconic British dishes that can be prepared easily at home with basic instructions. Moreover, the texture of Yorkshire pudding is light and fluffy.

What To Serve With Yorkshire Pudding?

Check out some of the best options to serve with Yorkshire pudding below.

Roast Beef – Pairing Yorkshire pudding with roasted beef is one of the traditional ways featured on family dinners, small gatherings, and weekends. It is served along with roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes sometimes.

Pairing Yorkshire pudding with roasted beef is one of the traditional ways featured on family dinners, small gatherings, and weekends. It is served along with roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes sometimes. Beef Bourguignon – Beef Bourguignon is a delicious French stew prepared with red wine, carrots, mushrooms, and bacon. It is a dish that can be served with Yorkshire pudding on winter nights.

Beef Bourguignon is a delicious French stew prepared with red wine, carrots, mushrooms, and bacon. It is a dish that can be served with Yorkshire pudding on winter nights. Sausages – Yorkshire pudding with sausages is one of the go-to weeknight meals. When you have no time to cook, you can bake the pudding and fry some sausages to pair. It comes together in no time and tastes heavenly.

Yorkshire pudding with sausages is one of the go-to weeknight meals. When you have no time to cook, you can bake the pudding and fry some sausages to pair. It comes together in no time and tastes heavenly. Chili Con Carne – Chili con carne with Yorkshire pudding is not a common pairing but a delightful combination.

Chili con carne with Yorkshire pudding is not a common pairing but a delightful combination. Quiche – Relish the Yorkshire pudding with homemade crispy quiche. It is a great pairing option that gets ready instantly.

Relish the Yorkshire pudding with homemade crispy quiche. It is a great pairing option that gets ready instantly. Ice Cream And Golden Syrup – Ice cream and golden syrup are the best add-ons to accompany the Yorkshire pudding. Garnish the Yorkshire pudding with ice cream, syrups, or whipped cream to bring a sweet punch to the meal.

Should Yorkshire Pudding Batter Be Cold Or Room Temperature?

Yes, keep your Yorkshire pudding batter to rest before putting it in the oven. The more you rest the batter, the better it will come out. Resting the batter in the refrigerator or at room temperature is a personal choice. The batter at room temperature will result in a better crispier hollow pudding. However, if the batter is cold, it will come out slightly dense.

What Is A Perfect Consistency For Yorkshire Pudding Batter?

For perfect Yorkshire pudding batter, you need a runny consistency of the batter. Make sure it is quite runny but not milk-runny. Also, layer the tin with lard to avoid sticking the batter.

Can Yorkshire Puddings Be Cooked The Day Before?

Yes, you can make the batter the night before you make the Yorkshire pudding. Perfect Yorkshire pudding is all about resting the batter. Making the batter the night before helps you to make quick and fast breakfast or lunch meals the next day.

Does It Matter What Milk You Use In Yorkshire Pudding?

It doesn’t matter what milk you use in Yorkshire pudding. However, it is advised to use full-fat milk rather than skimmed milk. Mix the full-fat milk with the flour and eggs evenly to achieve a smooth batter.

What Stops Yorkshire puddings From Rising?

When you overfill the tin with Yorkshire pudding batter, it will keep the batter from rising evenly. To achieve the rise to lofty heights, fill up the tins about a third.

Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire Pudding Recipe Gordon Ramsay's Yorkshire pudding is very simple to make. Just make the batter and pour them into the tins, bake in the oven and the pudding is ready. 4.43 from 14 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Chef’s Delight Cuisine British Servings 8 Calories 220 kcal Equipment Yorkshire Pudding Tins

Oven

Spatula Ingredients 3 large Eggs

125 g Plain Flour

½ teaspoon Sea Salt

150 ml Whole Milk

4 tablespoons Vegetable Oil Instructions Add flour and salt into a bowl.

Add the eggs to a bowl and beat them with a whisk.

After that, slowly add milk while stirring and make a smooth batter. Set it aside for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, take the muffin or Yorkshire pudding tins and pour 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil into each of the tins.

Preheat the oven to 220℃. Keep the tin in the oven to heat for about 15 minutes.

When the tins are heated, pour the batter in the tins but not up to the brim. Leave some space for the pudding to rise.

Put the tins immediately back in the oven and bake them for about 15 minutes.

Once the pudding is risen and is golden brown, take it out of the oven. Your Yorkshire pudding is ready! Video Nutrition Serving: 100g | Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 33.8g | Protein: 8.7g | Fat: 5.1g | Saturated Fat: 0.8g | Fiber: 2.3g | Sugar: 1.7g Keyword Gordon Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay's Yorkshire Pudding, Yorkshire Pudding Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the trick to Yorkshire pudding? The trick to perfect Yorkshire pudding is to bake the pudding mixture in already heated tins. If you see a sizzle while pouring the batter to the tins, then it will result in perfect Yorkshire pudding. What is the best oil to use for Yorkshire puddings? For making Yorkshire pudding you can use any vegetable oil. However, the best options include canola oil, sunflower oil, and olive oil. Why are my Yorkshires always flat? The Yorkshire pudding that result in flat surface are the result of over-filling the tins with the batter. Fill the tins only about one third of the pods. How long should Yorkshire pudding batter rest? The minimum time taken for letting the pudding batter rest is 30 minutes. We kept it for one hour. You can keep it for either of it.

Conclusion

Check out the above recipe guide to prepare homemade Gordon Ramsay Yorkshire pudding. Share your cooking experience or any suggestions with us in the comment section below.