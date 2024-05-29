Fluffy Pancakes - the Softest and Fluffiest Pancake Recipe - Quick, Easy and 5-miniute Prep. (2024)

Home » Recipes » Breakfast
Jill Mills
These Fluffy Pancakes are absolutely perfect if you are looking for a soft and thick pancake recipe. Just a hand-full of staple ingredients and 5-minute prep for a delicious breakfast. Say goodbye to the boxed pancake mix!
Featured Comment
I've tried a lot of pancake recipes and these are the best I've ever made. Amazing recipe!! The pancakes came out SO fluffy. Definitely read the tips provided in the beginning, and I would recommend that anyone try it at least once.
Fluffy Pancake Recipe
Pancakes for breakfast are a favorite in my house served with crispy bacon. This recipe is similar to our “Puffy” pancakes, but a bit different since you don’t have to beat egg whites. Pancakes are really the only thing that fill my boys up so we are always trying new delicious ways to make them. We also have a delicious basic pancake recipe if you prefer yours not as thick.
Important Ingredients You Will Need:
- Flour – all-purpose
- Baking Powder and Soda – This will add the thickness to the pancakes.
- Sugar – Granulated is used in this recipe, but you can use any sweetener you prefer like stevia, coconut sugar, or brown sugar.
- Butter – we listed unsalted and then add the salt in to control the amount of salt.
- Egg – only 1 egg is needed.
- Milk – Whole milk, reduced-fat, or skim milk will work in this recipe. For dairy-free pancakes, substitute non-dairy milk for almond or oat milk.
- Vanilla Extract – this will add a nice flavor to the pancakes.
How To Make Fluffy Pancakes
This is the absolute best fluffy pancakes recipe and I’m excited for you to try it. They’re made with simple ingredients that most everyone has on hand and ready in just 20 minutes.
Directions
- Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, then add wet ingredients.
- Whisk until smooth.
- Pour the batter on a heated pan on both sides until golden.
- Serve with maple syrup, honey or fruit and enjoy!
Tips for Fluffy Pancakes
Do NOT Overmix – this is a common mistake and will result in losing the fluffiness of the pancakes.
Cook pancakes right away:once your batter is mixed, make sure to pour the batter in the frying pan immediately. If you let the batter sit, the baking powder will deactivate and your pancakes won’t be as fluffy.
Freezing:
- Let pancakes cool completely.
- Stack 2-3 pancakes on top of each other and cover in plastic wrap.
- Wrap again in a piece of aluminum foil.
- Freeze for up to 3 months.
- To thaw:unwrap the frozen pancakes and let them sit on the counter for about 5 minutes. Pull them apart and then pop them into a toaster until hot. You can also warm them up in the microwave.
Measuring the flour:Packing in flour is a common mistake that can cause any recipe to fail. Spoon the flour into the measuring cups and then use a knife to scrape off the excess flour.
Fluffy Pancakes
These Fluffy Pancakes are absolutely perfect if you are looking for a soft and thick pancake recipe. Just a hand-full of staple ingredients and 5-minute prep for a delicious breakfast!
Servings: 12 pancakes
Prep: 5 minutes mins
Cook: 15 minutes mins
Total: 20 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose Flour
- 4 Tbsp granulated Sugar
- 4 tsp Baking Powder
- 1/4 tsp Baking Soda
- 1/2 tsp Salt
- 1 3/4 cups Milk
- 4 Tbsp unsalted Butter melted
- 2 tsp pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 large Egg
Instructions
Combine the dry ingredients in a large-sized bowl.Make a well in the center and add the milk, melted butter, vanilla and egg.
Whisk the ingredients together until smooth (some lumps are fine). The batter will be thick. If it's too thick for your liking, you can always add more milk to get a smoother consistency.
Heat a nonstick pan or griddle over medium-low heat coated with butter to grease the pan. Pour ¼ cup of batter onto the pan smooth out gently into a round shape with the back of the measuring cup.
When the underside looks golden and bubbles begin to appear on the top, flip with a spatula and cook on the other side until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with maple syrup, honey or fruit and enjoy!
Nutrition
Serving: 12g | Calories: 146kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 142mg | Potassium: 225mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 212IU | Calcium: 112mg | Iron: 1mg
