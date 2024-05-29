Fluffy Pancakes - the Softest and Fluffiest Pancake Recipe - Quick, Easy and 5-miniute Prep. (2024)

Fluffy Pancake Recipe Important Ingredients You Will Need: How To Make Fluffy Pancakes Directions Tips for Fluffy Pancakes

Jill Mills

These Fluffy Pancakes are absolutely perfect if you are looking for a soft and thick pancake recipe. Just a hand-full of staple ingredients and 5-minute prep for a delicious breakfast. Say goodbye to the boxed pancake mix!

I've tried a lot of pancake recipes and these are the best I've ever made. Amazing recipe!! The pancakes came out SO fluffy. Definitely read the tips provided in the beginning, and I would recommend that anyone try it at least once.

Fluffy Pancake Recipe

Pancakes for breakfast are a favorite in my house served with crispy bacon. This recipe is similar to our “Puffy” pancakes, but a bit different since you don’t have to beat egg whites. Pancakes are really the only thing that fill my boys up so we are always trying new delicious ways to make them. We also have a delicious basic pancake recipe if you prefer yours not as thick.

Important Ingredients You Will Need:

  • Flour – all-purpose
  • Baking Powder and Soda – This will add the thickness to the pancakes.
  • Sugar – Granulated is used in this recipe, but you can use any sweetener you prefer like stevia, coconut sugar, or brown sugar.
  • Butter – we listed unsalted and then add the salt in to control the amount of salt.
  • Egg – only 1 egg is needed.
  • Milk – Whole milk, reduced-fat, or skim milk will work in this recipe. For dairy-free pancakes, substitute non-dairy milk for almond or oat milk.
  • Vanilla Extract – this will add a nice flavor to the pancakes.
How To Make Fluffy Pancakes

This is the absolute best fluffy pancakes recipe and I’m excited for you to try it. They’re made with simple ingredients that most everyone has on hand and ready in just 20 minutes.

Directions

  • Combine the dry ingredients in a bowl, then add wet ingredients.
  • Whisk until smooth.
  • Pour the batter on a heated pan on both sides until golden.
  • Serve with maple syrup, honey or fruit and enjoy!
Tips for Fluffy Pancakes

Do NOT Overmix – this is a common mistake and will result in losing the fluffiness of the pancakes.

Cook pancakes right away:once your batter is mixed, make sure to pour the batter in the frying pan immediately. If you let the batter sit, the baking powder will deactivate and your pancakes won’t be as fluffy.

Freezing:

  1. Let pancakes cool completely.
  2. Stack 2-3 pancakes on top of each other and cover in plastic wrap.
  3. Wrap again in a piece of aluminum foil.
  4. Freeze for up to 3 months.
  5. To thaw:unwrap the frozen pancakes and let them sit on the counter for about 5 minutes. Pull them apart and then pop them into a toaster until hot. You can also warm them up in the microwave.

Measuring the flour:Packing in flour is a common mistake that can cause any recipe to fail. Spoon the flour into the measuring cups and then use a knife to scrape off the excess flour.

Fluffy Pancakes

These Fluffy Pancakes are absolutely perfect if you are looking for a soft and thick pancake recipe. Just a hand-full of staple ingredients and 5-minute prep for a delicious breakfast!

Servings: 12 pancakes

Prep: 5 minutes mins

Cook: 15 minutes mins

Total: 20 minutes mins

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Combine the dry ingredients in a large-sized bowl.Make a well in the center and add the milk, melted butter, vanilla and egg.

  • Whisk the ingredients together until smooth (some lumps are fine). The batter will be thick. If it's too thick for your liking, you can always add more milk to get a smoother consistency.

  • Heat a nonstick pan or griddle over medium-low heat coated with butter to grease the pan. Pour ¼ cup of batter onto the pan smooth out gently into a round shape with the back of the measuring cup.

  • When the underside looks golden and bubbles begin to appear on the top, flip with a spatula and cook on the other side until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve with maple syrup, honey or fruit and enjoy!

Nutrition

Serving: 12g | Calories: 146kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 142mg | Potassium: 225mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 212IU | Calcium: 112mg | Iron: 1mg

FAQs

What is the secret to fluffy pancakes? ›

The secret is in the egg whites!

Yep, egg whites are THE determining factor here. To give your pancakes that fluffy text, beat only the egg whites for 3 minutes on medium speed. They'll start turning creamy, which means it's time to add them to the pancake mixture.

What makes fluffier pancakes milk or water? ›

These two ingredients are key. They work together to keep the batter light and airy, creating fluffier pancakes. Milk. Milk helps make pancakes fluffier than water.

What ingredient in a basic made from scratch pancake batter makes pancakes fluffy? ›

Air! The combination of homemade buttermilk (milk and vinegar) and two leaveners (baking powder and baking soda) create lots of air bubbles in the pancake batter, resulting in the lightest and fluffiest pancakes imaginable.

What makes pancakes fluffy baking powder or baking soda? ›

Baking soda is essential for baked goods, but baking powder is really what makes pancakes and biscuits rise and become so super fluffy. Double-acting baking powder, which is the kind that you'll find in the grocery store, produces bubbles in two ways: when it is mixed with wet ingredients and then when it gets heated.

Does adding more baking powder make pancakes fluffier? ›

Baking powder (double acting) provides two rises: The first occurs when the baking powder comes into contact with a liquid, the second when it's exposed to heat. Too much baking powder will create a very puffy pancake with a chalky taste, while too little will make it flat and limp.

What does an extra egg do to pancakes? ›

Eggs are a crucial ingredient. They provide the cakes with the structure to hold light bubbles. Eggs also give the batter additional, richer flavor from the yolk fat. If you add too many eggs, you'll have “pancakes” that look more like custard or crepes.

Is it better to add milk to pancake mix? ›

1. Use Milk/ Alternative Milk Instead Of Water. Even though the mix may call for water, you can easily substitute that for an alternative milk (I like oat milk). You may have to add a dash more due to the difference in consistency, but it'll taste so much better!

What does adding milk to pancake mix do? ›

The oil, butter, and egg should be enough to create a rich, thick batter. While the batter would be thick, it's not likely to make light and fluffy cakes. The milk or water allows the batter to thin out and let all other ingredients make delectable cakes! The butter or oil is there to keep the pancakes moist.

What is the best oil for fluffy pancakes? ›

Using extra virgin olive oil in place of the melted butter in this recipe adds moisture in addition to flavor, resulting in a light and fluffy pancake that's perfectly tender and moist, not dry or doughy in the least.

What substance makes batter fluffy? ›

The natural chemical leavening agent we'll be using is baking soda. This helps pancakes rise up while being fluffy and soft. Baking soda is a base with a high alkaline. When it mixes with an acid or in this case, the buttermilk, it creates bubbles that release a lot of gas.

What makes pancakes fluffy and rise? ›

Pancakes and waffles typically both contain baking soda, which causes them to rise. As soon as the baking soda is combined with the wet ingredients (which contain an acidic ingredient, like often buttermilk), it starts producing carbon dioxide gas bubbles that cause the batter to rise.

What does cream of tartar do in pancakes? ›

The cream of tartar makes the pancakes fluffy and not flat. Add a dash of vanilla for a sweeter flavor.

What happens when you add baking soda to pancake mix? ›

Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate. It reacts with acids immediately upon contact to produce carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide gets trapped within batters and expands upon baking, leavening your quickbreads. Because it reacts immediately, quickbreads made with baking soda must be cooked immediately after mixing.

What does sugar do for pancakes? ›

Sugar: Sugar binds with the water in the batter and slows the development of the gluten. That means pancakes with a tablespoon of sugar will be softer, less rubbery, less elastic. Sugar will also aid in browning and give you those crispy edges that no pancake can do without.

Why do you put milk instead of water in pancakes? ›

Pancake lovers' biggest complaint when adding water instead of milk is that the flavor seems to change. Pancakes aren't as richly flavored with water. There are a few ways to improve your batter when you've used water, including: Add extra butter.

