Food, Water & Recipes Archives - Page 63 of 92 - Homestead & Survival (2024)

27 Natural Kitchen Cheats
July 14, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
Who could use a little extra help in the kitchen? While it may be hard to get your kids to help out, these kitchen cheats will help you save time and energy with the most mundane tasks. Cleaning the cutting board, making stainless steel sparkle, removing burnt food smells…these and many more great
No-Cook Strawberry Freezer Jam
July 13, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
Perhaps you were sold when you saw that no cooking was necessary? Yes, this freezer jam is incredibly simple to make and you'll be thrilled with the results. As an added bonus, this recipe calls for reduced sugar…definitely an advantage for those looking to reduce their sugar intake.
How To Make Homemade Plum Jam
July 12, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
Making your own jams and spreads is a wonderful addition to your pantry. Imagine the delicious taste of homemade plum jam spread on homemade bread you've just pulled out of the oven. The good news here is that it is so easy to make!
Elderflower Cordial Recipe
July 11, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
A cordial is a simple syrup that can be added to any drink to liven it up. And elderflowers pair nicely with sweet and citrusy flavors so the blending of the two is a no brainer. Elderflowers grow naturally all over North America and Europe. Once you harvest a bunch of them, creating the cordial is
How To Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries The Easy Way
July 8, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
Chocolate covered strawberries often are considered a specialty dessert, or they're relegated to special moments or events. But they don't have to be! If have fresh strawberries on hand and you love chocolate, then you can prep your own chocolate-covered-strawberry-bites-of-bliss in as quick as 20
How To Make The Best Homemade Cheesecake
July 7, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
Even the worst cheesecake is still pretty good. At least that's what we always thought until we enjoyed this homemade recipe. Super yum. In fact, we think it might be the best homemade cheesecake ever. And this recipe is great because it's adaptable for switching out different crusts, fillings, and
493 Meals In A Jar
July 6, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
If you're looking for ways to stretch your grocery budget and to cut back on meal planning and preparation, then consider these meals in a jar recipes. You can save both time and money with recipes to make muffins, biscuits, casseroles, soups, pancakes mixes, cakes, cookies, cobblers, dips, sauces,
canning, food storage, mason jars, meals in a jar, quick meals
Huge Camping Food And Dutch Oven Recipes
July 5, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
What do you get when you combine thousands of Boy Scouts over dozens of years attending thousands of campouts? You get over 500 incredibly tasty, time tested and practical camping recipes. Have you tried a campfire potato? Breakfast in a Can? Or maybe a Dutch Oven Sausage & Egg Breakfast? These
camping, camping food, dutch oven
How To Make Homemade French Bread
July 5, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
If you are like many people, you judge a restaurant by its bread. If it's fresh, hot and delicious then you know you're likely in for a great meal. Bread is such a communal food…to be passed and shared around the table like a fine wine. And French bread, well, wouldn't it be great to perfect your
How To Make Beer At Home
July 4, 2014 By HomesteadSurvival
The craft beer trend has been sweeping the country and many people are deciding they want to try their hand at brewing their own beer. You'll be surprised at how simple it is, and just wait until you serve a bottle of your own brew to your friends. Pale ales, lagers, wheat beer, stouts; there is no
