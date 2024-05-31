For pupils starting Grade 7 (2024)

Options after Grade 6
- If your child studies in a local school with grades 1–9, the child will complete grades 7 to 9in the same school.
- If your child studies in a local school with just grades 1–6, we willassing the child a local school to complete grades 7–9.
- You can also apply for a place inweighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education. Applicants must take an aptitude test or a language test.
- You can also apply for a place in a school other than the local school assigned according to the pupil's home address. The pupil can get a place if there are places left in the school.
- If your child is already studying in weighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education, the child maycontinue these studies in grades 7–9 without taking a newaptitude test or a language test.
Enrol and apply for Grade 7 on Wilma
Enrol your child in seventh grade using the Wilma form during the application period. The same application form is used for enrolling in local lower secondary school, applying for 7th grade teaching of weighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education, or applying for a school other than the child’s local school.
Applications for the weighted-curriculum in music at the Swedish-language school Åshöjden Comprehensive school follow the school's own guidelines. For more detailed instructions, see Åshöjdens Grundskolan website, section 'Intensifierad musikundervisning från årskurs 7'.
Your school can give you more detailed instructions on how to fill in the Wilma form. Applications submitted late will not be processed.
If you do not yet live in Helsinki or if you cannot use Wilma, see the application instructions at the end of this page.
Transition to Grade 7: How to fill Wilma-form
Content cannot be displayed
This content is hosted by https://www.youtube.com. To see the content, switch over to the external site or modify your cookie settings to allow for preference and statistics cookies.
Enrol your child in seventh grade using the Wilma form during the application period. If your child is studying in a local school assigned to them, they may continue their studies there or apply for a place in weighted-curriculum education.
If your child participates in the aptitude or language test for weighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education, the child also commits to accepting a place if they are selected. When you receive the decision that the child has been accepted, no separate acceptance is therefore needed.
If the pupil is not accepted into the school of their choice, they will continue onto the 7th grade of their local school, assigned based on their home address.
Schedules for the 2024–2025 school year
-
1–19 November 2023
Schools may hold information events. The dates and times of these events can be found on the schools’ websites.
-
20 November 2023–26 January 2024
Enrolment and application period for Grade 7. Submit an enrolment form on Wilma.
The enrolment and application period for Finnish-language schools has ended.
The enrolment and application period for Swedish-language schools is17 January–26 January 2024.
If you are applying for weighted-curriculum education in music at the Swedish-language Åshöjden Comprehensive School, please enrol for the aptitude test by Friday 19 January 2024 at 16.00.
More information in Swedish on Åshöjden's website.
-
10 January–14 February 2024
Aptitude or language tests and resit tests for weighted-curriculum, bilingual and English-language education and B2 Latin. You can find the test schedules on the schools' websites. No separate test invitation will be sent.
Pupils can resit the test if their guardian has sent a medical certificate to the school proving that the student was ill on the actual test day.
-
22 March 2024
Pupil admission decisions are posted.
Applicants who live in other municipalities and applicants in private schools who do not have access to the Wilma form should apply with a separate electronic application form. The electronic form is also used by applicants in Swedish-language schools who want to apply for Finnish-language schools, and applicants in Finnish-language schools who want to apply for Swedish-language schools.
- The application form for Swedish-language schools for the academic year 2024–2025(Link leads to external service)
- The application period for Finnish-language schools for the academic year 2024–2025 ended on 3 December 2023.
Use this form only if you don’t have access to the Wilma form Transition to Grade 7 2023 through your own Wilma. The form does not require a Wilma username and password, but a valid email address is required. Write your email address in the field and click “Lähetä varmistusviesti”. Then, go to your email and click on the link in the email that you received from the system to proceed to the form. Once you are there, the form has instructions both in Finnish and in English.
If you face any difficulties when filling out the form, please check the following details:
- Log out of Wilma, if you have previously logged in using a username and password.
- If necessary, please clear the cache memory on your device.
- Change Wilma's language to Finnish (the form has instructions in Finnish and English).
If any issues remain, please try again later. For more infromation and questions, please contact oppilaaksiotto@hel.fi(Link opens default mail program).
Pupils living in Helsinki have a priority when admitting pupils to teaching provided by the City of Helsinki. Applicants moving to Helsinki will be considered a Helsinki residents when their residential address in the national Population Information System is in Helsinki at the time of making the admission decision and at the start of the school year.
After the pupils living in Helsinki have been accepted into the groups of weighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education and if there are still places available, pupils from other municipalities who have passed the aptitude or language test will be admitted based on the order of their scores from the test.
School journeys for pupils from other municipalities must be arranged and paid by the pupil’s guardian. The same principles apply to secondary school admission, i.e. if the pupil applies for general education at a school other than their local school, the grounds for school admission remain the same and priority is given to applicants living in Helsinki.
By participating in the aptitude or language test, the pupil commits to accepting the offered school place if they are accepted in the weighted-curriculum education in question.
Your local school and its website will have more information available on all practical matters.
Weighted-curriculum education beginning in the 7th grade
To gain admission to weighted-curriculum education in Finnish-language schools, pupils must fill out a form in Wilma called Transition to Grade 7 2023. If you don't have access to this form, please see section Applying by a method other than Wilma above on this page.
Pupils can apply for five different options, i.e. schools/weighted subjects. The applied for options should be listed in the order of preference. Schools with the same weighted-curriculum education areas will use the same aptitude test, (with the exception of Helsinki Normal Lyceum, which uses its own aptitude test for Latin) and pupils will participate in the test at the school they listed as their first choice.
Starting in Grade 7, there are also English-language and bilingual study options. Read more about our options on the page Weighted-curriculum and basic education in different languages.
More detailed schedules and additional information about the aptitude tests and the equipment needed for them are available on the school’s website. No separate invitation to the test will be sent.
Weighted-curriculum education in Swedish is provided by Åshöjden Comprehensive school. The school has separate instructions for applying for their weighted-curriculum education in music. See the instructions in Swedish on the school's website under the section Intensifierad musikundervisning från årskurs 7.
- YhtenäiskouluComprehensive School
- PitäjänmäkiComprehensive School
- Kruununhaka Lower Secondary School
- HaagaComprehensive School
- HerttoniemiSecondary School
- LaajasaloComprehensive School
- MaunulaSecondary School
- MerilahtiComprehensive School
- Pakila LowerSecondary School
- PasilaComprehensive School
- Pohjois-HaagaSecondary School
- PukinmäenkaariComprehensive School
- PuistopolkuComprehensive School
- Helsinki Normal Lyceum (own aptitude test)
- HerttoniemiSecondary School
- SuutarinkyläComprehensive School
- TöölöSecondary School
- KruununhakaLower Secondary School
- LaajasaloComprehensive School
- OulunkyläSecondary School
- PakilaLower Secondary School
- PorolahtiComprehensive School
- SuutarinkyläComprehensive School
- VuoniittyComprehensive School
- Åshöjden Comprehensive School (Swedish-language school)
- Helsingin yhteislyseoSecondary School
- MaunulaSecondary School
- MunkkiniemiSecondary School
- Pohjois-HaagaSecondary School
- TöölöSecondary School
- MerilahtiComprehensive School
- KäpyläComprehensive School
- VesalaComprehensive School
- VartiokyläLower Secondary School
- Aleksis KiviComprehensive School
- Helsingin Uusi yhteiskouluSecondary School
- Helsingin Yhteislyseo Secondary School
- MeilahtiLower Secondary School
- PorolahtiComprehensive School
- MeilahtiLower Secondary School
- VartiokyläLower Secondary School
- HiidenkiviComprehensive School
- VuoniittyComprehensive School
- AurinkolahtiComprehensive School
- PuistopolkuComprehensive School
- KannelmäkiComprehensive School
Pitäjänmäki Comprehensive School offers weighted curriculum education in dance, movement and expression from seventh grade onwards.
Read more
Musical stars and future journalists
Vuoniitty Comprehensive School offers weighted curriculum education in both music and media. Read more
Read more