For pupils starting Grade 7 (2024)

Enrol and apply for Grade 7 on Wilma

Enrol your child in seventh grade using the Wilma form during the application period. The same application form is used for enrolling in local lower secondary school, applying for 7th grade teaching of weighted-curriculum, bilingual or English-language education, or applying for a school other than the child’s local school.

Applications for the weighted-curriculum in music at the Swedish-language school Åshöjden Comprehensive school follow the school's own guidelines. For more detailed instructions, see Åshöjdens Grundskolan website, section 'Intensifierad musikundervisning från årskurs 7'.

Your school can give you more detailed instructions on how to fill in the Wilma form. Applications submitted late will not be processed.

If you do not yet live in Helsinki or if you cannot use Wilma, see the application instructions at the end of this page.