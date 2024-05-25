Forget Fluoride! Make Your Own Toothpaste with These 3 Easy Recipes (2024)

Print Friendly or Save Article as PDF

By April McCarthy

Guest writer for Wake Up World

It’s time to get crafty and create your own toothpaste that will leave your breath minty clean.

Ingredients found in conventional toothpastes — including fluoride, synthetic dyes derived from petroleum or coal tar, sodium hydroxide (also known as lye or caustic soda), sodium lauryl sulfate, titanium dioxide, artificial sweeteners, and triclosan — might make us think twice about the products we employ for the sake of our teeth.

Of course, we’re not actively swallowing the stuff, but the gums absorb it, and it’s unavoidable that a bit will slink down the gullet. And given that most of us brush our teeth over 700 times a year, there’s no shortage of opportunity to ingest ingredients better left in the lab.

The most controversial of all the ingredients is fluoride, a chemical proven to cause neurotoxicity.

A study published in Neurologia showed that the prolonged ingestion of fluoride may cause significant damage to health and particularly to the nervous system. A report in a peer-reviewed open access journal published by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of published studies to investigate the effects of increased fluoride exposure and delayed neurobehavioral development. The results confirmed toxicity to the brain.

Most people are quite shocked when they review the following info-graphic on fluoride levels in water and toothpaste:

Thankfully you can eliminate fluoride from your dental routine by making your own natural and effective toothpaste.

Make Your Own Toothpaste

Recipe #1 –

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, finely ground

10 drops peppermint, clove, or citrus pure essential oil

few drops of water

Recipe #2 –

6 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon hydrogen peroxide

2 tablespoons coconut oil (must be liquid)

10 drops peppermint, clove, or citrus pure essential oil

Recipe #3 –

5 parts Calcium Magnesium Powder

2 parts Baking Soda

3-5 parts coconut oil to get desired texture

Optional ingredients: Essential oils for flavor (mint, cinnamon, and orange are all good), Grapefruit Seed Extract, Myrrh and Trace Minerals

3 parts Xylitol powder (alcohol sugar) – this ingredient is not completely necessary, but just keeps it from tasting bitter

Instructions:

To keep things simple, just use a teaspoon or tablespoon, depending on the size batch you are making.

1. Mix all powdered ingredients well in a bowl. If you are starting with tablets, powder them in a food processor. If you are starting with capsules, dump them out into the bowl.

2. Add oil one part at a time until you get desired consistency.

3. Add any optional ingredients, including Essential Oils for flavor.

4. Store in small container like 1/2 pint glass jar. To use, either dip clean toothbrush into it, or use popsicle stick or spoon to put on toothbrush.

About the author:

April McCarthyis a community journalist playing an active role reporting and analyzing world events to advance our health and eco-friendly initiatives.You can follow April atPreventDisease.com, where this articlefirst appeared.