Franklin D. Roosevelt | Achievements (2024)

Rise in Politics

Roosevelt attended Harvard University and then went on to Columbia University Law School. Afterward he practiced law with a leading New York City law firm. His wife, Eleanor Roosevelt, was a lifelong advocate of human rights and liberal causes, and she particularly helped open her husband’s eyes to the deplorable state of the poor in New York’s slums. Roosevelt started his career in politics when he ran for a seat in the New York state senate in 1910 and won, serving from 1911 until 1913. During his early political career he became a champion of progressive reform. From 1913 to 1921 Roosevelt was assistant to Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels. In 1920 Roosevelt won the Democratic nomination for vice president on a ticket with presidential nominee James M. Cox, but the Democrats lost in a landslide to the Republican ticket of Warren G. Harding and Calvin Coolidge. After Roosevelt was stricken with polio in 1921 and was for a time unable to pursue an active political career, Eleanor made political appearances on his behalf and kept his name alive in Democratic circles. In 1928 Roosevelt was elected governor of New York. During his term as governor he focused on tax relief for farmers and cheaper public utilities for consumers.

The Great Depression and the New Deal

The Great Depression began in 1929, and by the time of the 1932 presidential election the U.S. economy was in deep crisis. As the Democratic nominee for president, Roosevelt stated, “I pledge you, I pledge myself, to a new deal for the American people.” Running against Republican incumbent Herbert Hoover, Roosevelt campaigned on a “new deal” for economic recovery. Unhappy with Hoover’s unsuccessful policies, American voters overwhelmingly elected Roosevelt. By the time of Roosevelt’s inauguration on March 4, 1933, most banks had shut down, industrial production had sharply decreased, farmers were struggling, and at least 13 million workers were unemployed. Roosevelt addressed the nation, declaring that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Taking immediate action, he launched “The Hundred Days”—the first phase of the New Deal. He ordered all banks closed until Congress could pass legislation allowing banks in sound condition to reopen. On March 12 he delivered the first of his radio “fireside chats.” Roosevelt’s radio addresses helped raise the country’s morale during the Great Depression. The Hundred Days established several federal aid programs, including the National Recovery Administration. Roosevelt greatly expanded the powers of the federal government, creating government regulatory agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. See Also 7 Facts About Franklin D. Roosevelt

The Second New Deal

The initial New Deal programs provided some relief, but because the country still had not recovered from the economic crisis, Roosevelt worked with Congress to pass additional New Deal legislation—the “Second New Deal”—in 1935. The key measures of the Second New Deal were the Social Security Act, the Works Progress Administration (WPA), and the Wagner Act. The Social Security Act provided unemployment and disability insurance and old-age pensions. The WPA offered useful work for millions of unemployed people. The Wagner Act helped protect the legal rights of workers. Roosevelt ran for reelection in 1936, and with continued support from farmers, laborers, and small businesspeople he won the election.

Early Foreign Policy Achievements

Early on in his presidency Roosevelt initiated the Good Neighbor Policy to improve dealings with Latin America, and he supported mutual agreements to lower trade barriers between the United States and other countries. When World War II broke out in Europe in 1939, foreign policy began to overshadow domestic policy. Congress was dominated by isolationists who were determined to prevent the United States from being pulled into the war. It passed a series of neutrality laws designed to minimize involvement with warring nations. While the United States initially maintained neutrality, Roosevelt worked with Congress to allow Britain and France to purchase arms and to offer aid. In the 1940 election Americans showed their continued trust in Roosevelt’s leadership. He won the election with 55 percent of the popular vote.

World War II Leadership