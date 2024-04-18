Free Padded iPad Case Sewing Pattern (2024)

Today I have a fun and useful sewing tutorial for you. This Padded iPad Case Sewing pattern is simple to sew and features a back zippered pocket. Best of all, it’s padded! Adding a thin layer of padding helps to giveyour iPad or Tablet just a little bit of extra protection.

The other night I was cleaning off my nightstand. I don’t know if you’re like me, but my nightstand collects EVERYTHING; I swear I counted half a dozen black hair elasticson mine the other night. It’s no wonder that I can never find one when I need it!

About the Pattern

One of the things that were on my nightstand was this iPad case. When I picked it up, I thought to myself, “man, I’ve had this a LONG time.” Just for fun, I check on my site to see when I made it. It was 2011, which was almost 6 years ago! It’s crazy; there are not many things in my life that stick around for 6 years.

As I read through the original post, I realized that the tutorial could refresh it a bit. Today I’m posting the refreshed sewing tutorial for you.

The case measures 9″ x 11″ when finished and has a back pocket with a zipper. Which now that I have an Apple pencilcomes in very handy. I’ve also kept pens, pencils, notebooks, and earbuds in the zippered pocket.

iPad sizes have changed a bit over the years, and it still fits my iPad but is a bit big now. If you want a tight fit, then reduce all the measurements by an inch. You could also make this for an iPad Pro; you’ll need to measure the dimensions of your larger iPad and adjust your pattern sizes accordingly (you can also use this iPad pattern instead since it was designed for the larger iPad Pro)

Supplies Required

10″ x 12″ piece of fabric for the front

10″ x 12″ piece of fabric for zippered pocket lining

10″ x 12″ piece of fabric for flap lining

4″ x 10″ piece of fabric for zipper panel

10″ x 10″ piece of fabric for zipper panel

Two 4″ x 10″ pieces for the front flap

6″ x 10″ piece of fabric for the front flap (you have 3 pieces total making up the front flap)

-10″ x 12″ piece of Decor Bond Fusible interfacing

9″ zipper

2 pieces of auto liner ¼″ foam cut to 10″ x 12″ (you can buy this at the fabric store, it’s the stuff they line roofs of cars with, you can also use Pellon Flex Foam)

2 pieces of Minke or Snuggles cut to 10″ x 12″

Misc. ribbons (at least 2 yards)

Step One: Construct the Back Zipper Panel

Pin the right side of your zipper to the right side of one of your zipper panel pieces along the 10″ side. The zipper will be a bit longer, that is ok. Stitch in place using a zipper foot.

Pin the right side of the other side of the zipper to the right side of the other zipper panel piece. Stitch in place.

It will look like this when you are done.

Press and topstitch along each seam on the side of the zipper.

Close the zipper then trim piece down to 10″ x 12″.

Place the wrong side of the zippered piece on top of the right side of the pocket lining piece. Baste in place

Cut a piece of ribbon to 5″ long and fold it in half. Finish the ends of the ribbon with fray check. Stitch to lowerleft corner. Cut another piece of ribbon about 12″ long and stitch to the center of the longside (make sure you get it in the center).

Step Two: Assemble Case Outside

Pinyour iPad case front piece to your zippered piece (that you just created) with the right sides together. Stitch around 3 sides, leaving the side with the ribbon loop open. As you stitch around the corners, stitch in a curved line. Clip corners. Set aside.

Step Three: Construct the lining

Make a “sandwich” with your auto liner foam and minke. Place your minke pieces right sides together then place the foam pieces on the outside of that. You want the “non-fabric” side of your foam to face out, with the wrong side of the minke facing the “fabric” side of the foam. (If your foam doesn’t have fabric on one side, don’t worry).

Stitch around 3 sides as you did for the case outside, also curving at corners. Go slow, and if you have a Teflon foot, it will help you greatly! Trim seam allowances down to ¼″.

Step Four: Construct Flap

Stitch your 3 flap pieces together along the 10″ sides as desired, then trim down to 10″ x 12″. (your pieces are deliberately cut too large so that you can “offset” the center panel if you wish).

Apply 10″ x 12″ piece of Decor bond fusible interfacing to the wrong side.

To add an optional front accent; I sewed 2 ribbons, one 2″ wide and one 1″ wide, to the center strip of the flap; if you do this, make sure you sew the smaller ribbon in the CENTER of the flap so that it lines up with the other ribbon you placed on the cover.

Cut a 12″ piece of ribbon and stitch to the center of the flap, on the 12″ side of the flap that you want to be the bottom (this only matters if your fabric is directional).

Pin the flap outside and flap lining right sides together, sew around 3 sides (leave the side withOUT the extra ribbon open). Curve corners as you sew. Turn right side out and PRESS. Topstitch along the outside edge of the flap.

Slip flap into the case with the RIGHT side of the front of the flap matching the RIGHT side of the back of the cover. Matching raw edges. The raw edge of the case back (the part with the zipper) will be flush with the raw edge of the flap – Baste in place.

Slip your padded lining piece into your cover, right sides together- your padded piece will be right side out, and your cover will be wrong side out.

Stitch the raw edge of the case, starting about 2 ” from center front, around to the back, then back around to the front- leaving a 4″ opening to turn the case right side out.

Turn right side out.

Press well.

Machine stitch opening closed. (Turn it under and press it down and pin well and topstitch to close the seam.)