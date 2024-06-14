Free, Secure & Fast VPN Service | X-VPN (2024)

Say hello to 100% free VPN
No Account Required for Free Use
Get Protected on Public Wi-Fi
Access all content fast and safely
Download Free VPNGo Premium
Protect Your Privacy with a FREE VPN
When using public Wi-Fi or an unsecured network, your personal data could be leaked. Even at home or in the office, there are potential surveillance threats. X-VPN offers 100% FREE VPN products to protect your online privacy and encrypt your web traffic, providing peace of mind.
Get X-VPN for all your devices
A VPN can help to protect your devices from various vulnerabilities, reducing the risk of being targeted by internet snooping and other cyber threats
Platforms with FREE VPN services
X-VPN for Windows
X-VPN gives you completely free, private and secure internet browsing, compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8 and Windows 7.
Free VPN on Windows: Your Complete How-To Guide
X-VPN for macOS
Experience secure and private browsing with X-VPN for macOS. Enjoy easy installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for complete online freedom.
Free VPN on Mac: Your Complete How-To Guide
X-VPN for iOS
Enhance your digital security with X-VPN for iOS. Enjoy easy installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for a secure and private browsing experience.
Free VPN for iOS: Your Essential Setup Instructions
X-VPN for Android
Elevate your online security with X-VPN for Android. Benefit from easy installation, encrypted browsing, and unlimited bandwidth, ensuring complete internet freedom and privacy.
Free VPN for Android: Your Definitive Setup Guide
X-VPN for Chrome
Protect your browsing with X-VPN for Chrome. Benefit from seamless installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for ultimate online security and privacy. Browse confidently, knowing your data is shielded from prying eyes.
Free VPN for Chrome: Easy Installation Guide
X-VPN can be installed on Apple TV, Firestick, Game Console, and more
Secure all your devices with enhanced features and unlock geo-restricted content with an affordable VPN subscription of less than 20 cents per day.
Platforms with Premium VPN services
VPN for Apple TV
X-VPN is the first native VPN app for Apple TV, Enjoy a fast, secured and streaming with no border.
Learn more
VPN for Firestick
Safeguard your Firestick and accessgeo-restricted content with X-VPN.
Learn more
VPN for Android TV
Protect your Android TV with a VPN app from Google Play Store, ensuring privacy and global access.
Learn more
VPN for Gaming
Improve latency by reducing ping. Enhance your gaming experience on PS4/PS5, Switch, and Xbox.
Learn more
VPN for Router
Secure all devices on your network by installing a VPN client directly onto your router.
Learn more
VPN for Linux
Encrypt your Internet Connection with a masked IP on your Linux devices for extra privacy protection.
Learn more
Free VPN vs Paid: Which version is right for you?
X-VPN Premium
FREE
Bandwidth
Unlimited
Unlimited
Speed
Optimized
No restriction
Server Locations
225 Locations
Choose your location
Auto server location
Advanced Features
Kill switch, Static IP
Entertainment
Streaming, Gaming, P2P
Dedicated servers optimized for streaming, gaming and P2P
Price
12+3 months
FREE
The $71.99 price is applicable for the first-time subscription of the 12+3 months plan when billed upfront, which averages $4.79 per month.
Please note that X-VPN reserves the right to make changes to their advertisem*nt policy
Go Premium
To Use of a VPN
- Hide IP & Surf Anonymous
- Safer Public Wi-Fi
- Encrpted Internet Connection
- Unlock Geo-content
- Protect all devices
Cyber Security Toolset
- IP Checker
- IP Lookup
- DNS Leak Test
- WebRTC Leak
- Password Generator
Discover more on the X-VPN Blog
See how X-VPN can help protect your online privacy
Free VPN Download for Any Device and Platform
Sandra Mitchell | Jan 05, 2024 | 7 mins
What is DNS and how does it work?
Benjamin Hartley | Oct 19, 2023 | 9 mins
Introducing the most powerful VPN for AppleTV now
Benjamin Hartley | Nov 15, 2023 | 3 mins
Frequently asked questions
Can free VPNs be trusted?
While some free VPN providers pose risks to user privacy, reputable companies like X-VPN offer fast, safe, and entirely free VPN services. X-VPN adheres to a strict no-log policy, ensuring user privacy is always protected. X-VPN's free VPN service is a trusted and secure option designed to provide fast and secure browsing without the need for account registration. Additionally, X-VPN offers unlimited bandwidth, making it convenient and reliable for users seeking privacy and ease of use.
Which devices does X-VPN support?
X-VPN is compatible with major operating systems and popular devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Apple TV, Firestick, Android TV, gaming consoles, routers, and Linux. While the free VPN service is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS, you can protect all of your network devices with X-VPN's free and premium versions.
Why does X-VPN offer free VPN access?
X-VPN firmly believes in safeguarding your online privacy and security. As our user community continues to grow, offering free VPN access is our way of giving back. Additionally, with an outstanding user feedback of 4.7/5 based on over 350,000 reviews, we aim to provide accessible online protection for all.
Should I go for Free VPN or Paid VPN?
First, it is important to notice that Free VPN are often unsafe, some provider collect users data for resale. Only go with reputable brands such as X-VPN if you intend to use it free.
The question about Free or Paid VPN depends on your purpose, for simple solution on safer public wi-fi and online privacy protection, FREE VPN powered by X-VPN is enough for your everyday use. No credit card, no any information, You don’t even need to create an account with us, just install our vpn client and use it free.
For advanced users who need extra security features such as Kill Switch, or if you intend to use VPN for gaming, streaming, or P2P. Our Premium version will serve your purpose better, and it costs as low as $71.99 for the first 12 + 3 months, backed by a 30-day money back promise.
Can I contact X-VPN’s customer support as a free user?
Definitely! When you use X-VPN, whether as a free or paid user, you are part of our community. You can seek assistance with your VPN connection at any time by chatting with us through our 24/7 Live Chat or by browsing our Help Center for potential solutions.
X-VPN Help Center
Visit the Help Center for expert guidance and troubleshooting on VPN setup, app issues, servers, protocols, and account settings.
Live Support
X-VPN has received and maintained a high users satisfaction rate of 94%+ .Our dedicated and friendly real human support team is ready to help.
Privacy, Security, Entertainment
Unlock the full benefits of X-VPN with a premium subscription at a small fee of $71.99 per 12+3 months
Go Premium
Risk-Free 30-Day Money Back
How to Refund
X-VPN has maintained a high user satisfaction rate of 94%+ since 2014. We are confident that you'll love our VPN service. lf for any reason you are not completely satisfied, we offer a 100% refund within 30 days.