Free, Secure & Fast VPN Service | X-VPN (2024)

Say hello to 100% free VPN

No Account Required for Free Use

Get Protected on Public Wi-Fi

Access all content fast and safely

Protect Your Privacy with a FREE VPN

When using public Wi-Fi or an unsecured network, your personal data could be leaked. Even at home or in the office, there are potential surveillance threats. X-VPN offers 100% FREE VPN products to protect your online privacy and encrypt your web traffic, providing peace of mind.

Get X-VPN for all your devices

A VPN can help to protect your devices from various vulnerabilities, reducing the risk of being targeted by internet snooping and other cyber threats

Platforms with FREE VPN services

X-VPN for Windows

X-VPN gives you completely free, private and secure internet browsing, compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8 and Windows 7.

Free VPN on Windows: Your Complete How-To Guide

X-VPN for macOS

Experience secure and private browsing with X-VPN for macOS. Enjoy easy installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for complete online freedom.

Free VPN on Mac: Your Complete How-To Guide

X-VPN for iOS

Enhance your digital security with X-VPN for iOS. Enjoy easy installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for a secure and private browsing experience.

Free VPN for iOS: Your Essential Setup Instructions

X-VPN for Android

Elevate your online security with X-VPN for Android. Benefit from easy installation, encrypted browsing, and unlimited bandwidth, ensuring complete internet freedom and privacy.

Free VPN for Android: Your Definitive Setup Guide

X-VPN for Chrome

Protect your browsing with X-VPN for Chrome. Benefit from seamless installation, encrypted connections, and unlimited bandwidth for ultimate online security and privacy. Browse confidently, knowing your data is shielded from prying eyes.

Free VPN for Chrome: Easy Installation Guide

X-VPN can be installed on Apple TV, Firestick, Game Console, and more

Secure all your devices with enhanced features and unlock geo-restricted content with an affordable VPN subscription of less than 20 cents per day.

Platforms with Premium VPN services

VPN for Firestick

Safeguard your Firestick and accessgeo-restricted content with X-VPN.

VPN for Android TV

Protect your Android TV with a VPN app from Google Play Store, ensuring privacy and global access.

VPN for Gaming

Improve latency by reducing ping. Enhance your gaming experience on PS4/PS5, Switch, and Xbox.

VPN for Router

Secure all devices on your network by installing a VPN client directly onto your router.

VPN for Linux

Encrypt your Internet Connection with a masked IP on your Linux devices for extra privacy protection.

Free VPN vs Paid: Which version is right for you?

X-VPN Premium Free, Secure & Fast VPN Service | X-VPN (10)

FREE

Bandwidth

Unlimited

Unlimited

Server Locations

225 Locations

Choose your location

Auto server location

Advanced Features

Kill switch, Static IP

Entertainment

Streaming, Gaming, P2P

Dedicated servers optimized for streaming, gaming and P2P

Price

12+3 months

FREE

The $71.99 price is applicable for the first-time subscription of the 12+3 months plan when billed upfront, which averages $4.79 per month.

Please note that X-VPN reserves the right to make changes to their advertisem*nt policy

To Use of a VPN

  • Hide IP & Surf Anonymous
  • Safer Public Wi-Fi
  • Encrpted Internet Connection
  • Unlock Geo-content
  • Protect all devices

Cyber Security Toolset

  • IP Checker
  • IP Lookup
  • DNS Leak Test
  • WebRTC Leak
  • Password Generator

Discover more on the X-VPN Blog

See how X-VPN can help protect your online privacy

Free VPN Download for Any Device and Platform

Sandra Mitchell | Jan 05, 2024 | 7 mins

What is DNS and how does it work?

Benjamin Hartley | Oct 19, 2023 | 9 mins

Introducing the most powerful VPN for AppleTV now

Benjamin Hartley | Nov 15, 2023 | 3 mins

Frequently asked questions

Can free VPNs be trusted?

While some free VPN providers pose risks to user privacy, reputable companies like X-VPN offer fast, safe, and entirely free VPN services. X-VPN adheres to a strict no-log policy, ensuring user privacy is always protected. X-VPN's free VPN service is a trusted and secure option designed to provide fast and secure browsing without the need for account registration. Additionally, X-VPN offers unlimited bandwidth, making it convenient and reliable for users seeking privacy and ease of use.

Which devices does X-VPN support?

X-VPN is compatible with major operating systems and popular devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Apple TV, Firestick, Android TV, gaming consoles, routers, and Linux. While the free VPN service is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and iOS, you can protect all of your network devices with X-VPN's free and premium versions.

Why does X-VPN offer free VPN access?

X-VPN firmly believes in safeguarding your online privacy and security. As our user community continues to grow, offering free VPN access is our way of giving back. Additionally, with an outstanding user feedback of 4.7/5 based on over 350,000 reviews, we aim to provide accessible online protection for all.

Should I go for Free VPN or Paid VPN?

First, it is important to notice that Free VPN are often unsafe, some provider collect users data for resale. Only go with reputable brands such as X-VPN if you intend to use it free.

The question about Free or Paid VPN depends on your purpose, for simple solution on safer public wi-fi and online privacy protection, FREE VPN powered by X-VPN is enough for your everyday use. No credit card, no any information, You don’t even need to create an account with us, just install our vpn client and use it free.

For advanced users who need extra security features such as Kill Switch, or if you intend to use VPN for gaming, streaming, or P2P. Our Premium version will serve your purpose better, and it costs as low as $71.99 for the first 12 + 3 months, backed by a 30-day money back promise.

Can I contact X-VPN’s customer support as a free user?

Definitely! When you use X-VPN, whether as a free or paid user, you are part of our community. You can seek assistance with your VPN connection at any time by chatting with us through our 24/7 Live Chat or by browsing our Help Center for potential solutions.

X-VPN Help Center

Visit the Help Center for expert guidance and troubleshooting on VPN setup, app issues, servers, protocols, and account settings.

Live Support

X-VPN has received and maintained a high users satisfaction rate of 94%+ .Our dedicated and friendly real human support team is ready to help.

Privacy, Security, Entertainment

Unlock the full benefits of X-VPN with a premium subscription at a small fee of $71.99 per 12+3 months

Risk-Free 30-Day Money Back

How to Refund

X-VPN has maintained a high user satisfaction rate of 94%+ since 2014. We are confident that you'll love our VPN service. lf for any reason you are not completely satisfied, we offer a 100% refund within 30 days.

