French Canadian Pea Soup recipe from Jenny Jones | Jenny Can Cook (2024)

Irene

January 21, 2015 at 9:39 am

Hi Jenny,

I love your show & recipes.

Are the dried split peas soaked at all or are they just thrown in dried as they are (after being rinsed)?

How many cups does this soup recipe yield? I was hoping to make a larger batch and freeze it, so I need to know in advance the end yield result.

Thank you for You being You!

Reply to this comment