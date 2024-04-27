Fried Sourdough Starter Recipe — Meadowlark Journal (2024)

Did this recipe work for you? I would love to hear your comments below!

Take out of the skillet, cut into pieces and enjoy. You might want to let it cool first, but that is hard to do, trust me.

And then flip again. Continue this process until you get it nice and golden brown on both sides. This should ensure it gets crispy on the outside and cooked through in the middle.

Then flip over like a pancake, press down on it slightly with a spatula and fry for a couple mins on the second side.

Fry in the olive oil for a couple mins to get it nice and golden brown.

Then pour in your leftover starter. Smoosh down a bit to turn it into a round disk.

Heat up a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Here is the nonstick skillet I recommend. Pour in the olive oil and sprinkle in some salt. This will create a tasty layer for the fried bread to soak in.

(Optional) Olives, chopped jalapeños, sesame seeds, caramelized onions or chives (these have been our go-to add-ons, but the possibilities are endless)

Don’t have two weeks to get a sourdough starter going from scratch? It is really easy to buy one online and get going from there. Here is the one I recommend.

1 cup sourdough starter. We simply use all the remaining starter we have after we use what we need for a new loaf of bread.

Honestly, it is one of the best inventions to come out of the kitchen recently. All you need is a hot cast iron skillet, some olive oil (or ghee, or coconut oil), and your sourdough starter discard.

We have recently discovered that you can turn your leftover sourdough starter into FRIED BREAD!

The starter lends a nice tangy flour, but shouldn’t there be a way to use that leftover starter without having to make an entire batch of pancakes? Yes, and there is. Introducing: Fried Sourdough Starter.

But with all of these recipes, you end up adding more precious flour to the point where you end up asking yourself “did I really need the sourdough starter in order to make these pancakes or could I have simply just made pancakes?”

There are lots of sourdough discard recipes out there for things you can do with leftover starter. Everything from pancakes to waffles to banana bread.

Making sourdough bread at home seems to be reaching an all-time high these days. But the real question is, what do you do with leftover starter once you’ve taken what you need for your next loaf?

FAQs

In a small mixing bowl combine sourdough starter, salt and pepper. Mix well. Once the skillet is piping hot and preheated, pour the starter mixture into the skillet and cook for about three minutes. Flip and cook the remaining side for another 3 minutes until crisp, golden and cooked through.

Sourdough baking's history dates back to the ancient Egyptians — and interestingly, a man named Seamus Blackley, alongside a team of archaeology and microbiology experts, managed to revive 4,500-year-old yeast microbes from ancient Egyptian bread-making vessels housed in a Boston museum.

Some early miners were even known to sleep with starters in their pockets on cold nights so that the yeasts and bacteria didn't freeze to death—giving the prospectors a somewhat sour smell, which may also be part of the reason they earned the sourdough nickname.

How To Feed Your Sourdough Starter (at a Glance) Remove and discard half of your sourdough starter. Feed what's left in the jar with equal parts flour and water by weight (1:1:1 feeding ratio). Let rise at room temperature (covered or airtight) ideally 75+ F, until bubbly, active and double in size (2-12 hrs.). Jan 3, 2021

How to tell if your sourdough starter is dead? Even after 5 refreshing periods the starter isn't bubbling or showing signs of activity. If the starter smells rotten. ... If mold is growing. May 18, 2021

Things that Will Kill A Sourdough Starter



High Temperatures - preheating your oven with your sourdough starter inside can lead to your starter's demise - but it would have to be completely baked for it to be completely unresponsive to some TLC.

For most bakers, the answer is a clear no. Maurizio Leo, author of the award-winning bread cookbook The Perfect Loaf, still uses the first starter he ever made; it's now 12 years old. And while he's sentimental about that starter, he says its age doesn't really impact his bread.

As long as the starter is being fed regularly and rising and falling as it's meant to, a starter really can't be too old. Of course, it could also have been preserved in a dried form or even stored in the fridge. If the starter isn't dried and has not been fed regularly, then it could become moldy and no longer viable.

Sourdough remained the usual form of leavening down into the European Middle Ages until being replaced by barm from the beer brewing process, and after 1871 by purpose-cultured yeast. Bread made from 100% rye flour, popular in the northern half of Europe, is usually leavened with sourdough.

“Sourdough” came to denote a veteran inhabitant and especially an old-time prospector of Alaska or northwestern Canada many years ago. During the Yukon gold rush of the late 19th century, sourdough bread was a staple in the prospectors' camps, and the prospectors themselves became known as sourdoughs.

Sourdough is most associated with pioneers, but the Alaska Gold Rush made Sourdough bread famous, as it was the most popular and practical food for the pioneers and prospectors.

You can try to revive it by pulverizing it and adding water, then feeding it on a regular schedule. But if it doesn't respond at all (no growth, no bubbles) after three or four days of twice-a-day feedings, you might as well start over.

If you don't get rid of the excess, eventually you'll have more starter than your feedings can sustain. After a few days, your daily 1/4 cup flour and water won't be enough to sustain your entire jar of starter, and your starter will be slow and sluggish, not much better than discard itself.

All-purpose Flour



It strikes a perfect balance of softness and structure, making it an ideal choice for various recipes. Due to its wide availability and affordability, all-purpose flour is often my top recommendation for creating and maintaining a sourdough starter.

You can keep a “peaked” starter in the refrigerator for about 12 hours (sometimes more), and still use it directly in your mix. You do not need to let it come up to room temperature. If your starter is well past peak (a few hours) and visibly falling, you can give it a “refresh” feeding to reactivate it.

Yes, there are actually several health benefits to using sourdough discard in your cooking and baking. Sourdough discard is rich in probiotics, which can help promote a healthy gut microbiome and improve digestion.

Similar to case #2, above, discarded sourdough is used in recipes with no additional flour called for, so it can be baked immediately. The discarded starter's flour is already fermented and it adds sourdough flavor to the recipe.

Some of the many health benefits from using a Sourdough Starter include: Less likely to spike blood sugar & has a lower glycemic index. Feeds good gut bacteria for easier digestion. Keeps you fuller for longer.!

What is sourdough discard? As the name implies, sourdough discard refers to a portion of the sourdough starter that is set aside. This step is undertaken prior to feeding – adding fresh flour and water – to regulate its growth and rejuvenate the acidity levels.