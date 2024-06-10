Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (2024)

A tried-and-true family recipe for Friendship Fruit Cakes and fruit cake Starter.

So… fruit cake. Yeah, I know, it sucks right? Those hard, dense loaves that circulate around Christmastime that you could build an igloo with need to go back to whichever decade they crept out of.

Except, guess what? Not all fruit cakes are gross. As a matter of fact, this one is anything but. It’s moist and airy and bursting with yummy bits of tender fruit. And this one is special. This one is special because you can only get it from a friend.

That’s right. You have to be chosen.

When you first get one, it comes with a mysterious “starter” jar filled with this syrupy pink liquid. And you’re all like, ummm… thanks, pal. What am I supposed to do with this jar? Light it on fire and hurl it at the neighbors like a Molotov co*cktail?or…A fruit cake? Really… you shouldn't have. Reallllly.

But then you taste the fruit cake and you’re blown away with how awesome it is and feel bad for acting like a brat about it.

And then you actually sit down and read the recipe and start to feel all special because you see how much thought and planning went into it and you were chosen to receive it.

And now, instead of thinking what the crap am I supposed to do with this? you’re secretly wondering which of your other friends were chosen and which weren't and you want to go set your pink jar on the porch and point a spotlight at it so everyone will know you were chosen.

Or something like that.

This is a lot of fun and makes incredible gifts. You just have to plan ahead and buy a few jars. I plan on getting the kids involved with making the next batch because it’s kinda like a science experiment. And it’s chocked full of life lessons about booze and being chosen. Ha.

And guess what else? I’m going to show you how to make your own Starter. So you can make all of it you want and sit on your porch all be all like, Oh, you didn't want to give me one? Well, joke's on you because I made my own!

I’m going to end on that note because I seem to be getting away from the true spirit of friendship :o) though, my friends are seriously kooky and will think this is funny even if the rest of you think I have finally lost it.

Recipe for Friendship Fruit Cake plus Starter Recipe

Friendship Fruit Cake & Starter Recipe Yield: 4-5 Starters & 2 Large Cakes Author: Mandy Rivers | South Your Mouth A tried-and-true family recipe for Friendship Fruit Cakes and Starter See Also Magnolia Bakery's Carrot Cake Recipe — urban. apron. Ingredients Friendship Fruit Cake Starter 1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks, drained

1 16-oz. can apricots, drained

1 16-oz. can sliced peaches, drained and cut into chunks

1 10-oz. jar maraschino cherries, drained

1 1/4 cups brandy

1 1/4 cups sugar Friendship Fruit Cakes 1 pint Friendship Fruit Cake Starter

1 16-oz. can sliced peaches, with liquid – do not drain

1 20-oz. can pineapple tidbits, with liquid – do not drain

2 10-oz. jars maraschino cherries, drained and halved

6 cups sugar, divided

8 eggs, beaten

1 1/3 cups vegetable oil

2 boxes yellow cake mix

2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding

2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts

2 cups sweetened flaked coconut (optional)

Friendship Fruit Cake Starter Combine all ingredients in a large glass jar and stir well. Cover with a LOOSE-FITTING LID (nothing air-tight) or with a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth secured with a rubber band then let stand at room temperature for three weeks, stirring 2-3 times each week. Drain fruit, reserving liquid (Starter). Proceed to cake recipe below. Use fruit to make cakes (starting at Step 6) if desired or use as a topping for pound cake or ice cream. Friendship Fruit Cakes Day One: Pour Starter into a large glass jar. Cut peaches into chunks then add peaches with juice into jar. Add 2 cups sugar then stir well. Cover jar with a LOOSE-FITTING LID (nothing air-tight) or with a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth secured with a rubber band. Stir mixture once each day for 10 days. Day Ten: Add pineapple tidbits with juice to the jar. Add 2 cups sugar, stir well and cover. Stir mixture once each day for 10 more days. Day Twenty: Add drained and halved cherries to the jar. Add 2 cups sugar, stir well and cover. Stir mixture once each day for 10 more days. Day Thirty: Time to Bake! Grease and flour 4 small (8-inch, 6-cup) or 2 regular (10-inch, 12-cup) bundt pans. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Drain fruit, reserving liquid to be given away as Starter (should yield 4 pints). Combine eggs and oil in a large bowl then mix well. Add cake and pudding mixes then mix until combined (batter will be thick). Stir in fruit, nuts, coconut and raisins. Divide batter evenly into pans. Bake at 325 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean (40-50 minutes for small, 60-90 minutes for large). Remove cakes from oven then cool in pans. Store cakes at room temperature in an air-tight container. Freeze for up to three months.