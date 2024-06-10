Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (2024)

Table of Contents
A tried-and-true family recipe for Friendship Fruit Cakes and fruit cake Starter. Recipe for Friendship Fruit Cake plus Starter Recipe Friendship Fruit Cake & Starter Recipe Ingredients Instructions FAQs

A tried-and-true family recipe for Friendship Fruit Cakes and fruit cake Starter.

JUMP TO RECIPE

So… fruit cake. Yeah, I know, it sucks right? Those hard, dense loaves that circulate around Christmastime that you could build an igloo with need to go back to whichever decade they crept out of.

Except, guess what? Not all fruit cakes are gross. As a matter of fact, this one is anything but. It’s moist and airy and bursting with yummy bits of tender fruit. And this one is special. This one is special because you can only get it from a friend.

That’s right. You have to be chosen.

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (1)

When you first get one, it comes with a mysterious “starter” jar filled with this syrupy pink liquid. And you’re all like, ummm… thanks, pal. What am I supposed to do with this jar? Light it on fire and hurl it at the neighbors like a Molotov co*cktail?or…A fruit cake? Really… you shouldn't have. Reallllly.

But then you taste the fruit cake and you’re blown away with how awesome it is and feel bad for acting like a brat about it.

And then you actually sit down and read the recipe and start to feel all special because you see how much thought and planning went into it and you were chosen to receive it.

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (2)

And now, instead of thinking what the crap am I supposed to do with this? you’re secretly wondering which of your other friends were chosen and which weren't and you want to go set your pink jar on the porch and point a spotlight at it so everyone will know you were chosen.

Or something like that.

See Also
Scotch Whiskey Cake RecipeTraditional German Black Forest Cake Recipe | Also The Crumbs PleaseGrouper Fillets With Ginger and Coconut Curry RecipePear Frangipane Tart (Poached Pear Tart Recipe) - A Beautiful Plate

This is a lot of fun and makes incredible gifts. You just have to plan ahead and buy a few jars. I plan on getting the kids involved with making the next batch because it’s kinda like a science experiment. And it’s chocked full of life lessons about booze and being chosen. Ha.

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (3)

And guess what else? I’m going to show you how to make your own Starter. So you can make all of it you want and sit on your porch all be all like, Oh, you didn't want to give me one? Well, joke's on you because I made my own!

I’m going to end on that note because I seem to be getting away from the true spirit of friendship :o) though, my friends are seriously kooky and will think this is funny even if the rest of you think I have finally lost it.

Recipe for Friendship Fruit Cake plus Starter Recipe

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (4)

Friendship Fruit Cake & Starter Recipe

Yield: 4-5 Starters & 2 Large Cakes

Author: Mandy Rivers | South Your Mouth

A tried-and-true family recipe for Friendship Fruit Cakes and Starter

See Also
Magnolia Bakery's Carrot Cake Recipe — urban. apron.

Ingredients

Friendship Fruit Cake Starter

  • 1 20-oz. can pineapple chunks, drained
  • 1 16-oz. can apricots, drained
  • 1 16-oz. can sliced peaches, drained and cut into chunks
  • 1 10-oz. jar maraschino cherries, drained
  • 1 1/4 cups brandy
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar

Friendship Fruit Cakes

  • 1 pint Friendship Fruit Cake Starter
  • 1 16-oz. can sliced peaches, with liquid – do not drain
  • 1 20-oz. can pineapple tidbits, with liquid – do not drain
  • 2 10-oz. jars maraschino cherries, drained and halved
  • 6 cups sugar, divided
  • 8 eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups vegetable oil
  • 2 boxes yellow cake mix
  • 2 small boxes instant vanilla pudding
  • 2 cups chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 2 cups sweetened flaked coconut (optional)
  • 2 cups raisins (optional)

Instructions

Friendship Fruit Cake Starter

  1. Combine all ingredients in a large glass jar and stir well. Cover with a LOOSE-FITTING LID (nothing air-tight) or with a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth secured with a rubber band then let stand at room temperature for three weeks, stirring 2-3 times each week.
  2. Drain fruit, reserving liquid (Starter). Proceed to cake recipe below.
  3. Use fruit to make cakes (starting at Step 6) if desired or use as a topping for pound cake or ice cream.

Friendship Fruit Cakes

  1. Day One: Pour Starter into a large glass jar. Cut peaches into chunks then add peaches with juice into jar. Add 2 cups sugar then stir well. Cover jar with a LOOSE-FITTING LID (nothing air-tight) or with a clean kitchen towel or cheesecloth secured with a rubber band. Stir mixture once each day for 10 days.
  2. Day Ten: Add pineapple tidbits with juice to the jar. Add 2 cups sugar, stir well and cover. Stir mixture once each day for 10 more days.
  3. Day Twenty: Add drained and halved cherries to the jar. Add 2 cups sugar, stir well and cover. Stir mixture once each day for 10 more days.
  4. Day Thirty: Time to Bake! Grease and flour 4 small (8-inch, 6-cup) or 2 regular (10-inch, 12-cup) bundt pans. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  5. Drain fruit, reserving liquid to be given away as Starter (should yield 4 pints).
  6. Combine eggs and oil in a large bowl then mix well. Add cake and pudding mixes then mix until combined (batter will be thick). Stir in fruit, nuts, coconut and raisins.
  7. Divide batter evenly into pans. Bake at 325 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean (40-50 minutes for small, 60-90 minutes for large).
  8. Remove cakes from oven then cool in pans. Store cakes at room temperature in an air-tight container. Freeze for up to three months.

https://www.southyourmouth.com/2014/01/friendship-fruit-cake-plus-starter.html

Images and text © South Your Mouth LLC 2014

fruit cake, starter, friendship, cake, fermented, brandy, best, how to, recipe, fruitcake, batter, gifts, bundt

dessert, cakes

Keep up with my latest shenanigans by following South Your Mouth!

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (6)

Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (7)


Friendship Fruit Cake {plus Starter Recipe} (2024)

FAQs

What is the best liquor to soak fruitcake in? ›

Strong, flavourful spirits with a high ABV are ideal for feeding fruitcakes. You can use rum, brandy or whisky for spice, or if you like citrus flavours, try an orange liqueur. Cherry brandy and amaretto will also work well if you prefer these.

View More
Why do you soak fruitcake in alcohol? ›

Here are some tips to help you make a moist fruit cake: Ingredients: Fruits:Use a variety of dried fruits such as raisins, sultanas, currants, chopped dates, and candied peel. Soak the dried fruits in a liquid (like alcohol or fruit juice) overnight to plump them up and infuse flavor.

Get More Info Here
How do you age a fruit cake quickly? ›

For a swift and sultry maturation, consider a steamy affair with your fruitcake. Place the cake in a covered container and steam it for a short duration. The steam helps open the cake's pores, allowing it to absorb flavors rapidly. This method is perfect for those who crave a moist and mature fruitcake in record time.

Discover More Details
Why is it called friendship cake? ›

A 30-Day Cake, also often referred to as a Friendship Cake due to friends sharing a “starter” made from the leftover juices of a previous cake, is similar in design to the most hated (or beloved?) of Christmas desserts: the fruitcake.

View Details
How long should fruit soak in alcohol? ›

Cover all the fruits with the alcohol, seal the jar with an airtight lid, store them in a dark place and allow them to soak for the two weeks so that they absorb the alcohol. During this period, give the fruits and alcohol a good stir or mix, every alternate day.

Discover More Details
How long does fruitcake last with alcohol? ›

Fruitcake with alcohol can last years, and in some rare cases, it can last decades. For those looking to prepare fruitcakes with alcohol for storage, you'll want to make sure to brush the fruitcake with alcohol fairly consistently across its time in storage.

Learn More
How do you keep fruit cake moist with alcohol? ›

Allow cakes to cool in pans on racks. When cooled, remove cakes from pans and remove parchment paper. Brush cakes generously with sweet sherry, brandy, rum, port, liqueur or fruit juice; do not use wine.

Keep Reading
How long to soak fruit in alcohol for Christmas cake? ›

You can soak the fruit for days (or weeks) by adding alcohol and mixing as you go, allowing the dried fruit to soak up all the liquid. We do this by adding alcohol (or fruit juice or even a mix) bit by bit until the fruit is plump, or you can just soak overnight and add the rest of the alcohol after the cake is baked.

Learn More Now
Can you eat a year old fruit cake? ›

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, these seemingly indestructible pastries typically stay fresh for six months in the pantry and up to a year when refrigerated. But anecdotally we know that they can last for decades; some of the oldest have been preserved for more than a century.

Show Me More
What ingredient in fruitcake makes it last so long? ›

The trifecta of sugar, low moisture ingredients and some high-proof spirits make fruitcakes some of the longest-lasting foods in the world.

Learn More Now

Can you overcook a fruit cake? ›

The top can overcook before the middle even gets started. * The cake pan could be overfull. A full cake pan takes a lot longer to cook, and you can very easily end up with a cake that is both under, and over cooked.

Learn More
What is a brides cake? ›

Usually, a large, white tiered cake, decorated mostly in white frosting, is called the bride's cake, and a second flavor choice is called the "groom's cake". This tradition was brought over from England by early American colonists, who considered the white-iced bride's cake too light for men's tastes.

Read More
Why are wife cakes called wife cakes? ›

Another story tells of a dim sum chef's wife creating a pastry with wintermelon paste influenced by a recipe from her mother's family. The new pastry was found to taste better than the dim sums that were being sold in teahouses, and the chef proudly told everyone it was made by his wife, hence it was named "Wife Cake".

Discover More
Why is it called Elvis Presley cake? ›

Before it's served, you'll add a layer of cream cheese frosting and sprinkle candied pecans on top for some crunch. Internet lore would have you believe this pineapple-topped concoction was Elvis Presley's favorite cake, that he even asked his grandmother to make it for him as a kid.

Get More Info
What alcohol can you soak dried fruit in? ›

4)You can use Dark Rum, Brandy, Red Wine or any wine to soak the fruits. 5)Store this in a dry dark place. 6)Shake the fruits every other day for even distribution. 7)If you dont want to use alcohol, use orange juice to soak the fruits, in which case store the dried fruits in fridge and use in a couple of days.

View More
Is brandy or whiskey better for fruit cake? ›

Be cautious, though. Some people may find the alcohol flavor more noticeable in a whiskey-soaked fruitcake. Many don't notice any difference while others may find the flavor preferable. When using whiskey, simply use the same amount as you would brandy, and you should be in good shape.

Discover More Details
Top Articles
Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe
Become a Financial Analyst Without a Degree
Get started with Google Calendar - Computer
Latest Posts
Crispy Polenta with Mushroom Sauce Recipe
Kaylen's Bread | Easy Sourdough Bread Recipe
Article information

Author: Corie Satterfield

Last Updated:

Views: 6800

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (42 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Corie Satterfield

Birthday: 1992-08-19

Address: 850 Benjamin Bridge, Dickinsonchester, CO 68572-0542

Phone: +26813599986666

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Table tennis, Soapmaking, Flower arranging, amateur radio, Rock climbing, scrapbook, Horseback riding

Introduction: My name is Corie Satterfield, I am a fancy, perfect, spotless, quaint, fantastic, funny, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.