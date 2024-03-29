Frozen Chocolate Banana Bark Recipe (Easy Dessert) - Basics with Bails (2024)

Share Pin Tweet

Jump to Recipe

Unleash your inner chocolatier with our Chocolate Banana Bark recipe. A fun and flavorful twist on traditional snacking that’s bound to delight taste buds of all ages!



If you’re in search of a delightful and easy-to-make treat that combines the rich sweetness of chocolate with the wholesome goodness of bananas, you’ve come to the right place. Chocolate Banana Bark is a delicious fusion of flavors and textures that satisfies your sweet cravings while providing a hint of fruitiness.

In this blog post, we’ll guide you through the steps to create this delectable and customizable dessert that’s perfect for sharing or indulging on your own.

If you love this recipe you may also want to try my Healthy Frozen Greek Yogurt Bark With Berries.

Table of Contents SIMPLE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED FOR THE CHOCOLATE BANANA BARK RECIPE

HOW TO MAKE

HOW TO STORE

FAQS CAN I USE MILK CHOCOLATE INSTEAD OF DARK CHOCOLATE IN THIS RECIPE? CAN I MAKE THIS EASY RECIPE WITH DIFFERENT TOPPINGS? CAN I MAKE THIS RECIPE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE? CAN I STORE THE PEANUT BUTTER BARK IN THE FREEZER FOR A LONG TIME? IS THIS A HEALTHY SNACK?

Other Easy Dessert Recipes With Banana You May Want To Try!

SIMPLE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED FOR THE CHOCOLATE BANANA BARK RECIPE

You will need the following ingredients listed below to make this delicious treat (the exact measurements, nutrition information and full recipe are in the recipe card at the bottom of this post):

Ripe bananas

Creamy peanut butter – can use natural peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter or sunflower seed butter.

Dark chocolate chips – can also use milk chocolate or white chocolate

Coconut oil

Optional – maple syrup, greek yogurt, cool whip, fresh fruit, etc.

HOW TO MAKE

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. This will prevent the banana from sticking to the sheet and make for easy removal later. Cut up bananas into 1 inch slices and add to prepared baking sheet. Make sure all banana slices are touching. Cover with another piece of parchment paper. Using the bottom of a glass, press down on banana pieces so they become one layer. Add melted peanut butter over the banana layer and add to freezer for 30 minutes until hardened. In a microwave-safe bowl or using a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate or semisweet chocolate until it becomes smooth and glossy. Stir occasionally to ensure even melting. Add in the coconut oil. Once the banana and peanut butter layer have hardened, add the melted chocolate over top. Sprinkle with course sea salt and add back to freezer to harden again. Once solidified, break up the chocolate peanut butter banana bark into pieces. Enjoy!

HOW TO STORE

After breaking the Chocolate Banana Bark into pieces, transfer them to an airtight container. Ensure that the container is clean and dry to prevent moisture from affecting the bark’s texture. To prevent the pieces from sticking together, you can place a sheet of parchment paper between the layers of Chocolate Banana Bark in the container. For long-term storage, you can freeze the candy bark. Wrap individual pieces or clusters in plastic wrap and place them in an airtight container or a freezer-safe bag. This will extend the shelf life to several months. When you’re ready to consume, let sit at room temperature for a few minutes to thaw slightly.

FAQS

CAN I USE MILK CHOCOLATE INSTEAD OF DARK CHOCOLATE IN THIS RECIPE?

Absolutely! You can use milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate if you prefer a sweeter taste. Dark chocolate tends to be a bit less sweet, so choose the one that suits your preference.

CAN I MAKE THIS EASY RECIPE WITH DIFFERENT TOPPINGS?

Yes, you can get creative with the toppings. Feel free to use your favorite nuts, dried fruits, or even sprinkles for a colorful twist. The possibilities are endless!

CAN I MAKE THIS RECIPE VEGAN AND GLUTEN FREE?

Certainly! You can use dairy-free or vegan chocolate, such as dark chocolate chips made with dairy-free ingredients. Ensure that all other ingredients, including the toppings, are also dairy-free.

CAN I STORE THE PEANUT BUTTER BARK IN THE FREEZER FOR A LONG TIME?

Yes, Chocolate Banana Bark can be stored in the freezer for several months if properly wrapped and stored in an airtight container or freezer bag.

IS THIS A HEALTHY SNACK?

Chocolate Banana Bark, while delicious, is more of a sweet treat than a healthy snack. It does contain the natural sweetness of bananas and can be customized with healthier toppings like nuts and dried fruits, but the chocolate base and potential addition of candy toppings make it more indulgent.

The chocolate bark does make a great alternative to indulgent desserts.

Other Easy Dessert Recipes With Banana You May Want To Try!

Banana Bread Mug Cake

Easy Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins

Air Fryer Banana Splits (Tiktok Recipe)

Banana Bread Oatmeal Recipe

Banana Cream Pie Overnight Oats

The Best Banana Zucchini Bread Recipe

Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Cookies

Banana Cream Pie Protein Ice Cream

Yield: 8 servings Frozen Chocolate Banana Bark Recipe (Easy Dessert) Unleash your inner chocolatier with our Chocolate Banana Bark recipe. A fun and flavorful twist on traditional snacking that's bound to delight taste buds of all ages! Prep Time5 minutes Chill Time40 minutes Total Time45 minutes Ingredients 2 bananas

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tsp coconut oil

Flaky sea salt

Optional - chopped nuts or dried fruit Instructions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. This will prevent the banana from sticking to the sheet and make for easy removal later. Cut up bananas into 1 inch slices and add to prepared baking sheet. Make sure all banana slices are touching. Cover with another piece of parchment paper. Using the bottom of a glass, press down on banana pieces so they become one layer. Add melted peanut butter over the banana layer and add to freezer for 30 minutes until hardened. In a microwave-safe bowl or using a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil until it becomes smooth and glossy. Stir occasionally to ensure even melting. Once the banana and peanut butter layer have hardened, add the melted chocolate over top. Sprinkle with course sea salt and add back to freezer to harden again. Once solidified, break up the chocolate peanut butter banana bark into pieces. Enjoy! Nutrition Information: Yield: 8 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 112Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 1mgSodium: 40mgCarbohydrates: 13gFiber: 2gSugar: 7gProtein: 2g The nutrition information provided is calculated based on industry-standard software and should be used as a general guide only. The information may vary depending on ingredient substitutions, cooking techniques, and individual serving sizes. It is the responsibility of the reader to ensure the accuracy and appropriateness of the nutritional information provided. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized medical or nutritional advice. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

IF YOU TRIED THIS CHOCOLATE BARK PLEASE LEAVE IT A COMMENT AND STAR RATING. I LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOUR CREATIONS! YOU CAN PIN THIS RECIPE ONPINTERESTOR SHARE ONINSTAGRAMBY TAGGING @basicswithbails and #basicswithbails