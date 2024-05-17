Fudgy M&M Brownie Cookie Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye
Fudgy chocolate brownie cookies loaded with extra chocolatechips. Only requires one bowl and no refrigerating. The perfect easy and delicious cookie for any holiday!
This post may contain affiliate links.
Table of Contents
- Best Brownie Cookies
- Ingredients
- How to Make Brownie Cookies
- Storing + Freezing
- FAQs
- More Brownie Recipes
- Brownie Cookies Printable Recipe
Best Brownie Cookies
If you’re a cookie lover like me, you’re going to swoon over these delicious brownie cookies! They are full of rich chocolate flavor and loaded with chocolate chips. You’ll also love my chocolate chip pudding cookies, and .
One of my husbands favorite desserts is homemade brownies, so I thought I’d make a spin on his favorite dessert and turn them into brownie cookies. They were so yummy! They are chewy like a brownie on the inside and crisp around the edges.
These cookies are similar to my double chocolate chip cookies, triple chocolate cookies and , but definitely have more of a brownie texture andaren’tquite asrich.Mywhole family loved them!
Ingredients
For the batter, you’ll just need a few basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, butter and oil. Then of course you can’t forget the chocolate chips and M&M’s! These are all staples in our pantry.
If you want your brownie cookies a little darker and more rich, youcan always use a dark cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips. We used an unsweetened cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
- Butter
- Sugar
- Vegetable oil
- Cocoa powder
- Eggs
- Vanilla extract
- Flour
- Baking powder
- Chocolate chips
- M&M’s
How to Make Brownie Cookies
The best thing about these cookies is that they come together so easy. You only need one bowl and no need to refrigerate them! Plus the batter is SO good! I just couldn’t resist a bite. :) Scroll down for the printable recipe.
- Preheat oven to350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Place chocolate chips in freezer until ready to add (this helps cool the dough).
- Stir together butter, sugar and oil in large bowl. Next add cocoa and vanilla and mix together. Then mix in the egg and stir until combined.
- Add flour and baking powder and mix with spoon until smooth. Fold in chilled chocolate chips and M&M’s.
- Scoop out dough with large cookie scoop and place on pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges are lightly crisp but middles are still soft.
- Let cool on pan for a few minutes and then transfer to cooling rack.
TIP: I always love to add a few extra M&M’s on top right before baking (as you can see below). It adds extra color and makes them a little prettier when you place them on top!
Storing + Freezing
To store: Place in an airtight container or bag to keep soft and chewy. They will last for a couple of days if kept at room temperature. You could also store them in the fridge as well, which will extend their shelf life to about a week.
To freeze:Instead of freezing the baked cookies, I prefer to freeze the cookie dough. It makes for a more fresh and delicious cookie. :) I would recommend shaping the dough into balls and “flash freezing” on a cookie sheet.
Then add them to a freezer bag to store. Once ready to bake, remove from the freezer and let thaw for 15-20 minutes prior to sticking in oven.
FAQs
Can I use unsalted butter?
Sure, but you’ll need to add in a bit of salt to add to the flavor. The general rule of thumb is to add about 1/4 teaspoon salt for every 1 stick of butter. This recipe calls for 2 sticks of butter (1 cup), so you should add in 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Can I add other mix-in’s into the dough?
Sure! Chocolate chips and M&M’s are always a favorite and make the cookies ultra chocolaty. But feel free to add chopped nuts, butterscotch chips or peanut butter chips for a different flavor boost. Add some marshmallows and you have hot chocolate cookies!
Do I need to chill the dough?
It’s not necessary for this recipe, although you can if you have the time. Chilling the dough in the fridge for about 15 to 30 minutes will give the cookies a thicker and chewier consistency.
How do I know when the cookies are done?
When ready to remove from the oven, the edges should be lightly crisp and the centers should be soft. You don’t want to overbake these cookies or else they won’t have that fudgy brownie-like consistency.
Love easy desserts with chocolate? Try this brookies recipe, cookies from brownie mix, cake mix brownies or chocolate crinkle cookies!
More Brownie Recipes
Brownie Cookies
Author: Jamielyn Nye
Fudgy chocolate brownie cookies loaded with extra chocolatechips. Only requires one bowl and no refrigerating. The perfect easy and delicious cookie for any holiday!
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Total Time: 20 minutes mins
Servings: 36
Ingredients
- 1 cup salted butter , melted
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 21/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- flake sea salt
Instructions
Preaheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper and set aside. Melt butter and set aside to cool for a few minuts.
In a large bowlstir together the butter, sugar and oil.Add the cocoa andvanilla and mix together. Then add in the egg and stir until combined.
Nextadd the flour and baking powder and mix with a spoon until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips (save a few toadd on top).
Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out the dough and place onto the baking pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly crisp and the middles are still soft. Sprinkle flake sea salt on top while the chocolate is still hot.
Allow cookies to cool on the pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.
Nutrition
Calories: 137kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 24mg | Sodium: 47mg | Potassium: 57mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 178IU | Vitamin C: 0.02mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg
Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used.
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
- Cynthia
I saw the answer for how many M&M’s but did you add chocolate chips as well if so how much please? Thank You Cynthia
- Reply
- I Heart Naptime Community
Hi Cynthia! I use 1/2 cup chocolate chips :) I hope you enjoy the cookies!
- Reply
- Cynthia
Thank You😀
- Katie Rosenhamer
How many m&ms’s do you add?
- Reply
- Jamielyn Nye
I mix in about 3/4 cup and press another 1/4 cup on the tops :)
- Reply
- Lori
I have made these 3 times. Added graham crackers and mini marshmallows and choc chips on top. Everyone loved them.
- Reply
- I Heart Naptime
Oh my, that sounds amazing! So glad they were a hit :)
- Reply
- Robyn Vanderbush
Made today😊 The recipe was easy and my family loves them!! Definitely will make again 😊 thanks for the recipe ❤️
- Reply
- I Heart Naptime
So happy to hear it was a hit with your family! Thanks for your comment and review, Robyn :)
- Reply
- Lindsey
Made these today for my family and they were SUCH a hit!! So easy to make and the perfect amount of chocolate and sweetness! Beyond yummy :)
- Reply
- Wendy
These were so good! Gooey and decadent just like a brownie, and so easy to make. Keeping this recipe for sure!
- Reply
- I Heart Naptime
I’m so happy you loved them! :)
- Reply
- Kismet
I just made these. Used black cocoa powder and doubled the chips (1/2 milk & 1/2 60%) as I had no M&Ms. Delish!! Anlittle hard to tell when they were done as they were still so shiny but they turned out great (esp with sea salt on top!).
- Reply
- I Heart Naptime
Love a sprinkle of sea salt on top! So glad you enjoyed them :)
- Reply
