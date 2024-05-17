Fudgy M&M Brownie Cookie Recipe - I Heart Naptime (2024)

Jamielyn Nye

Updated June 10, 2022 View Recipe

18

45 comments

Fudgy chocolate brownie cookies loaded with extra chocolatechips. Only requires one bowl and no refrigerating. The perfect easy and delicious cookie for any holiday!

This post may contain affiliate links. Read disclosure policy.

Table of Contents Best Brownie Cookies

Ingredients

How to Make Brownie Cookies

Storing + Freezing

FAQs

More Brownie Recipes

Brownie Cookies Printable Recipe

Best Brownie Cookies

If you’re a cookie lover like me, you’re going to swoon over these delicious brownie cookies! They are full of rich chocolate flavor and loaded with chocolate chips. You’ll also love my chocolate chip pudding cookies, and .

One of my husbands favorite desserts is homemade brownies, so I thought I’d make a spin on his favorite dessert and turn them into brownie cookies. They were so yummy! They are chewy like a brownie on the inside and crisp around the edges.

These cookies are similar to my double chocolate chip cookies, triple chocolate cookies and , but definitely have more of a brownie texture andaren’tquite asrich.Mywhole family loved them!

Ingredients

For the batter, you’ll just need a few basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, butter and oil. Then of course you can’t forget the chocolate chips and M&M’s! These are all staples in our pantry.

If you want your brownie cookies a little darker and more rich, youcan always use a dark cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips. We used an unsweetened cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Butter

Sugar

Vegetable oil

Cocoa powder

Eggs

Vanilla extract

Flour

Baking powder

Chocolate chips

M&M’s

How to Make Brownie Cookies

The best thing about these cookies is that they come together so easy. You only need one bowl and no need to refrigerate them! Plus the batter is SO good! I just couldn’t resist a bite. :) Scroll down for the printable recipe.

Preheat oven to350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside. Place chocolate chips in freezer until ready to add (this helps cool the dough). Stir together butter, sugar and oil in large bowl. Next add cocoa and vanilla and mix together. Then mix in the egg and stir until combined. Add flour and baking powder and mix with spoon until smooth. Fold in chilled chocolate chips and M&M’s. Scoop out dough with large cookie scoop and place on pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until edges are lightly crisp but middles are still soft. Let cool on pan for a few minutes and then transfer to cooling rack.

TIP: I always love to add a few extra M&M’s on top right before baking (as you can see below). It adds extra color and makes them a little prettier when you place them on top!

Storing + Freezing

To store: Place in an airtight container or bag to keep soft and chewy. They will last for a couple of days if kept at room temperature. You could also store them in the fridge as well, which will extend their shelf life to about a week.

To freeze:Instead of freezing the baked cookies, I prefer to freeze the cookie dough. It makes for a more fresh and delicious cookie. :) I would recommend shaping the dough into balls and “flash freezing” on a cookie sheet.

Then add them to a freezer bag to store. Once ready to bake, remove from the freezer and let thaw for 15-20 minutes prior to sticking in oven.

FAQs Can I use unsalted butter? Sure, but you’ll need to add in a bit of salt to add to the flavor. The general rule of thumb is to add about 1/4 teaspoon salt for every 1 stick of butter. This recipe calls for 2 sticks of butter (1 cup), so you should add in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Can I add other mix-in’s into the dough? Sure! Chocolate chips and M&M’s are always a favorite and make the cookies ultra chocolaty. But feel free to add chopped nuts, butterscotch chips or peanut butter chips for a different flavor boost. Add some marshmallows and you have hot chocolate cookies! Do I need to chill the dough? It’s not necessary for this recipe, although you can if you have the time. Chilling the dough in the fridge for about 15 to 30 minutes will give the cookies a thicker and chewier consistency. How do I know when the cookies are done? See Also Best Kahlua Cake Recipe From Scratch42 'Star Wars'-Inspired Recipes That are Beautiful & DeliciousHomemade Peanut Butter Granola Bar RecipeChicken Cordon Bleu Casserole (Easy Video Recipe) When ready to remove from the oven, the edges should be lightly crisp and the centers should be soft. You don’t want to overbake these cookies or else they won’t have that fudgy brownie-like consistency.

Love easy desserts with chocolate? Try this brookies recipe, cookies from brownie mix, cake mix brownies or chocolate crinkle cookies!

More Brownie Recipes



Caramel Brownies

Easy Oreo Brownies

Brownie Truffles

HUNGRY FOR MORE? Subscribe to my newsletter and follow on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram for all the newest recipes!

Brownie Cookies 4.95 from 18 votes ↑ Click stars to rate now! Author: Jamielyn Nye Fudgy chocolate brownie cookies loaded with extra chocolatechips. Only requires one bowl and no refrigerating. The perfect easy and delicious cookie for any holiday! Prep Time: 10 minutes mins Cook Time: 10 minutes mins Total Time: 20 minutes mins Servings: 36 Print Rate Pin Ingredients ▢ 1 cup salted butter , melted

▢ 2 cups granulated sugar

▢ 1/4 cup vegetable oil

▢ 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 21/2 cups all purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon baking powder

▢ ½ cup chocolate chips

▢ flake sea salt Instructions Preaheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper and set aside. Melt butter and set aside to cool for a few minuts.

In a large bowlstir together the butter, sugar and oil.Add the cocoa andvanilla and mix together. Then add in the egg and stir until combined.

Nextadd the flour and baking powder and mix with a spoon until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips (save a few toadd on top).

Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out the dough and place onto the baking pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly crisp and the middles are still soft. Sprinkle flake sea salt on top while the chocolate is still hot.

Allow cookies to cool on the pan for a few minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack. Nutrition Calories: 137kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 24mg | Sodium: 47mg | Potassium: 57mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 13g | Vitamin A: 178IU | Vitamin C: 0.02mg | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition provided is an estimate. It will vary based on specific ingredients used. See Also Banana Nutella milkshake recipe | Nutella recipes - Raks Kitchen Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Did you make this recipe? Don’t forget to give it a star rating below!