Full Moon Martini Recipe: A Fancy co*cktail Perfect for Entertaining (2024)

August 18, 2016
Featured
By Joanna
A beautiful co*cktail recipe, perfect for celebrating the next full moon
While I was on my road trip, I woke up in the middle of the night because the moon had totally illuminated my sleeping spot — turns out it was a ginormous full moon, hanging low in the night sky. Totally breathtaking. It was just an impactful, yet simple moment thats stuck with me. When I returned, I was so movedby this memory that I asked our recipe contributorClaire McAleeseto whip up a martini inspired by tonight’s full moon. Meet your new favorite co*cktail: The Full Moon Martini. It’s fancy, yet easy to make and soooo tasty.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Full Moon Martini Recipe
This fancy co*cktail recipe is seriously so good – and you don’t even have to wait for the full moon to sip it! I’ve seen people share this recipe at their wedding or even for a Halloween party. Because it’s such a favorite and so easy to make once you’ve created the moon-shaped ice cubes, I always keep the ingredients on hand.
Full Moon Martini Recipe
The perfect martini recipe for entertaining and so easy to make!
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Freeze time 6 hours hrs
Total Time 6 hours hrs 15 minutes mins
Course Drinks
Cuisine American
Servings 1
Calories 461 kcal
Equipment
circular ice cube molds
coupe champagne glass
co*cktail shaker
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup coconut cream
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 ounce vodka
- blackberries to garnish
- sugar to rim the glass
Instructions
To make the moon-shaped ice
Combine1/2 cup water with a 1/2 cup coconut cream, mix well. Pour mixture intocircular ice cube molds. Place into the freezer and allow at least 5-6 hours to freeze.
(Note: this recipe can be doubled to accommodate more ice cubes.)
To make the co*cktail
Using acoupe champagne glass, wet half the glass rim with a wet paper towel and dip wet side into a small amount of sugar. Set glass aside.
In a co*cktail shaker, place vodka and plenty of ice, shake well and strain into the prepared glass. Place moon-shaped ice cube into glass and drop a blackberry or two into the co*cktail.
Nutrition
Calories: 461kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 4gFat: 42gSaturated Fat: 37gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gSodium: 11mgPotassium: 390mgFiber: 3gVitamin C: 3mgCalcium: 17mgIron: 3mg
Keyword co*cktail, martini
Tried this recipe?Tag @jojotastic on Instagram & tag #jojotastic!
Can you believe how easy this recipe is to make? And yet it’s so striking and beautiful! It’s definitely our favorite when it comes to entertaining guests. Enjoy this full moon martini co*cktail as a nightcap while stargazing with loved ones this full moon!
Can you believe how easy this recipe is to make? And yet it’s so striking and beautiful! It’s definitely our favorite when it comes to entertaining guests. Enjoy this full moon martini co*cktail as a nightcap while stargazing with loved ones this full moon!
To recreate this Full Moon Martini recipe, these coupe glasses are totally perfect:
You might also enjoy:
Smoked Rosemary Oil Dirty Martini Recipe
Martinisare potent tipples that are meant for sipping and savoring rather then knocking back at your company holiday party.With each passing sip however, I started noticing all thesubtle flavorsfrom the gin perfectly marriedwith the vermouth.
Read more
4 Classic Holiday co*cktails Every Host Should Know
Wanna know an easy way to impress holiday guests this season? By mastering a handful of classic holiday co*cktails you can whip up in a moment’s notice — with things you already (or should already) have in your bar.
Read more
Photography and styling by Jojotastic, assisted byGwen McKenzie. Recipe developed by Claire McAleesefor Jojotastic.
4 Comments
Featured
Joanna Hawley-McBride is a Pacific Northwest-based social media strategist, content creator, and former textile designer. Joanna is the founder and editor-in-chief of Jojotastic, a lifestyle blog focused on Joanna’s work-in-progress cabin, finding the best pair of underwear through #UnderwearThesis, and empowering women to explore nature — all in her signature unfiltered style. Her work has been featured in Domino, CNBC, and Eating Well.
- About
- Portfolio
Let's stay in touch:
Please note that I use affiliate links at times here, as well as on my social media accounts. This means that if you click on a link to a product and purchase that product, I may receive a commission based on your purchase. I only feature products that truly inspire me. Any products that have been gifted to Jojotastic for review are noted at the bottom of the post. Sponsored posts are noted as such. All opinions are my own and always will be! Thanks for supporting content that keeps Jojotastic going.