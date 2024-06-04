Full Moon Martini Recipe: A Fancy co*cktail Perfect for Entertaining (2024)

While I was on my road trip, I woke up in the middle of the night because the moon had totally illuminated my sleeping spot — turns out it was a ginormous full moon, hanging low in the night sky. Totally breathtaking. It was just an impactful, yet simple moment thats stuck with me. When I returned, I was so movedby this memory that I asked our recipe contributorClaire McAleeseto whip up a martini inspired by tonight’s full moon. Meet your new favorite co*cktail: The Full Moon Martini. It’s fancy, yet easy to make and soooo tasty.

Full Moon Martini Recipe

This fancy co*cktail recipe is seriously so good – and you don’t even have to wait for the full moon to sip it! I’ve seen people share this recipe at their wedding or even for a Halloween party. Because it’s such a favorite and so easy to make once you’ve created the moon-shaped ice cubes, I always keep the ingredients on hand.

Full Moon Martini Recipe The perfect martini recipe for entertaining and so easy to make! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Freeze time 6 hours hrs Total Time 6 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Course Drinks Cuisine American Servings 1 Calories 461 kcal Equipment circular ice cube molds

coupe champagne glass

co*cktail shaker Ingredients 1/2 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup water

1 ounce vodka

blackberries to garnish

sugar to rim the glass Instructions To make the moon-shaped ice Combine1/2 cup water with a 1/2 cup coconut cream, mix well. Pour mixture intocircular ice cube molds. Place into the freezer and allow at least 5-6 hours to freeze. (Note: this recipe can be doubled to accommodate more ice cubes.) To make the co*cktail Using acoupe champagne glass, wet half the glass rim with a wet paper towel and dip wet side into a small amount of sugar. Set glass aside.

In a co*cktail shaker, place vodka and plenty of ice, shake well and strain into the prepared glass. Place moon-shaped ice cube into glass and drop a blackberry or two into the co*cktail. Nutrition Calories: 461kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 4gFat: 42gSaturated Fat: 37gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gSodium: 11mgPotassium: 390mgFiber: 3gVitamin C: 3mgCalcium: 17mgIron: 3mg Keyword co*cktail, martini Tried this recipe?Tag @jojotastic on Instagram & tag #jojotastic!

Can you believe how easy this recipe is to make? And yet it’s so striking and beautiful! It’s definitely our favorite when it comes to entertaining guests. Enjoy this full moon martini co*cktail as a nightcap while stargazing with loved ones this full moon!

To recreate this Full Moon Martini recipe, these coupe glasses are totally perfect:

Photography and styling by Jojotastic, assisted byGwen McKenzie. Recipe developed by Claire McAleesefor Jojotastic.