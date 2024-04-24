Funeral Potato Recipe (2024)

This classic funeral potato recipe is fast, easy, and full of cheesy potato flavor!

Hashbrown potatoes baked in a sauce with cheese under a crunchy topping? Yes please!

Don’t be put off by the name, this homemade cheesy potato casserole is a popular comfort food served at family gatherings all year round!

What are Funeral Potatoes?

Funeral potatoes are an easy casserole dish made with hashbrowns, sour cream, condensed soup, and shredded cheese baked under a buttery cornflake topping.

Make this recipe for funeral potatoes as a tasty side dish for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a light dinner. It's potluck perfect with other casseroles!

Make ahead and keep chilled until ready to reheat and eat, or transfer funeral potatoes to a crock pot so everyone can help themselves!

Ingredients & Variations

Potatoes – Thaw frozen hash browns and squeeze out any liquid before using. Any frozen (or pre-cooked) potatoes will work or make hash browns from scratch. If using fresh potatoes, peel and dice them and cook them in salted water until tender. Drain and cool before using.

Cheese – Choose your cheese! Cheddar cheese has a tangy flavor but use what you have or a combination. The cheese melts best if you shred it yourself.

Sauce – Sour cream, cream of chicken soup, and melted butter make up the sauce. Cream of mushroom and cream of celery soup will also work.

Topping – Crushed cornflakes and melted butter make a great topping for funeral potatoes, but you can use crushed Ritz crackers or even potato chips. Mix some bacon bits with the cornflake topping for more flavor.

Variations – Bulk up funeral potatoes by tossing in a bag of peas and carrots, green beans, or a can of drained dice tomatoes.

How to Make Funeral Potatoes

Mix sour cream, soup, ¼ cup melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and cheddar cheese until combined. Fold in hash browns and spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish. Crush the cornflakes and butter and spread over the casserole. Bake (per recipe below) until golden brown and bubbly. Garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.

Tips for Storing Leftovers

Prep ahead and cover the uncooked casserole with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Bake as directed.

Keep leftover funeral potatoes in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and reheat portions in the microwave for a few minutes or toast in the oven at 325°F for 15-20 minutes!

Freeze cooked, or uncooked, funeral potatoes for up to 30 days. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bake as directed in the recipe, or if cooked, reheat as directed above.

