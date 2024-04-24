Funeral Potato Recipe (2024)

This classic funeral potato recipe is fast, easy, and full of cheesy potato flavor!
Hashbrown potatoes baked in a sauce with cheese under a crunchy topping? Yes please!
Don’t be put off by the name, this homemade cheesy potato casserole is a popular comfort food served at family gatherings all year round!
What are Funeral Potatoes?
- Funeral potatoes are an easy casserole dish made with hashbrowns, sour cream, condensed soup, and shredded cheese baked under a buttery cornflake topping.
- Make this recipe for funeral potatoes as a tasty side dish for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a light dinner. It’s potluck perfect with other casseroles!
- Make ahead and keep chilled until ready to reheat and eat, or transfer funeral potatoes to a crock pot so everyone can help themselves!
Ingredients & Variations
Potatoes – Thaw frozen hash browns and squeeze out any liquid before using. Any frozen (or pre-cooked) potatoes will work or make hash browns from scratch. If using fresh potatoes, peel and dice them and cook them in salted water until tender. Drain and cool before using.
Cheese – Choose your cheese! Cheddar cheese has a tangy flavor but use what you have or a combination. The cheese melts best if you shred it yourself.
Sauce – Sour cream, cream of chicken soup, and melted butter make up the sauce. Cream of mushroom and cream of celery soup will also work.
Topping – Crushed cornflakes and melted butter make a great topping for funeral potatoes, but you can use crushed Ritz crackers or even potato chips. Mix some bacon bits with the cornflake topping for more flavor.
Variations – Bulk up funeral potatoes by tossing in a bag of peas and carrots, green beans, or a can of drained dice tomatoes.
How to Make Funeral Potatoes
- Mix sour cream, soup, ¼ cup melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and cheddar cheese until combined.
- Fold in hash browns and spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.
- Crush the cornflakes and butter and spread over the casserole.
- Bake (per recipe below) until golden brown and bubbly. Garnish with sliced green onions, if desired.
Tips for Storing Leftovers
- Prep ahead and cover the uncooked casserole with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store it in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. Bake as directed.
- Keep leftover funeral potatoes in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days and reheat portions in the microwave for a few minutes or toast in the oven at 325°F for 15-20 minutes!
- Freeze cooked, or uncooked, funeral potatoes for up to 30 days. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bake as directed in the recipe, or if cooked, reheat as directed above.
Funeral Potato Recipe
Make this easy funeral potato recipe for the best crowd pleasing side dish that is cheesy and delicious.
Prep Time 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time 40 minutes minutes
Total Time 50 minutes minutes
Servings 15 people
Author Rebecca
Ingredients
- 28 ounces frozen hashbrown potatoes thawed
- 1 cup sour cream
- 10.5 ounces condensed cream of chicken soup
- ½ cup salted butter melted and divided
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 cups cornflakes lightly crushed
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, chicken soup, ¼ cup melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper, and cheddar cheese, then mix until combined.
Fold in the thawed hash browns and transfer the mixture to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine the crush corn flakes and ¼ cup melted butter until evenly coated. Spread the cornflake mixture over the top of the hash browns and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.
Notes
- Make ahead of time and store covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, until ready to cook.
- Refrigerate any leftover funeral potatoes in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave, or covered with foil in the oven at 325˚F for about 15 minutes or until warmed through.
- Prep funeral potatoes and freeze uncooked and covered for up to 30 days. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight, then baked as directed.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 289kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 14g | Cholesterol: 61mg | Sodium: 398mg | Potassium: 217mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 775IU | Vitamin C: 5.4mg | Calcium: 146mg | Iron: 1.9mg
Nutrition information provided is an estimate and will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.
