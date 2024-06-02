Gamestop Westroads (2024)

(Reuters) -GameStop and AMC shares slumped on Wednesday, as a two-day rally sparked by the return of "Roaring Kitty" Keith Gill, who was the central figure in the 2021 meme stock frenzy, cooled. Cinema chain AMC fell 16% after surging 135% in the past two sessions, while video game retailer GameStop tumbled nearly 20%, giving up nearly half of its gains from the same period. Trading in the retail investor darlings was halted multiple times during the session, with investors exchanging more than $3.4 billion worth of GameStop shares.